The postseason has arrived, and up first in the L-L League girls’ basketball playoff bracket are the play-in games, and those are slated for Thursday. Here’s previewing those clashes …

THE GAME: Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central (7-6 league, 13-9 overall) vs. Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley (8-2 league, 17-5 overall) at Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Section 1 champ Hempfield (13-0, 17-5) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals in Landisville.

ABOUT MANHEIM CENTRAL: Barons are in the L-L League bracket for the first time since 2012, and Central is also locked into a D3-5A playoff spot, as it has enjoyed quite the resurgence this season under first-year coach Tyson Hayes. … Barons aren’t exactly smoldering heading into the postseason; they are just 1-5 in their last six games, but it was enough to secure second place in Section 3 and snag an L-L League slot. … Top scorers are freshman sensation Maddie Knier (16.7, 20 3’s) and gritty senior leaders Laura Good (10.7) and Kassidy Michael (9.1, 8 3’s). … Top sniper is soph shooting ace Rachel Nolt (7.6, 28 3’s), and freshman Abbie Reed (2.8, 7 3’s) can handle in the backcourt. … Top sub is Summer Bates (2.2, 7 3’s). … Good recently returned after missing four games with a cranky hand; Central was 1-3 without her in the lineup. … Knier has eight 20-point games in her breakout ninth-grade season, including 22 points on Tuesday in the regular-season finale vs. Cocalico. … Nolt has 12 treys in the last eight games, including a 6-trey night vs. Northern Lebanon on Jan. 30. Pequea Valley must be wary of her at the arc. … Barons are 11th in the D3-5A power ratings, safely inside the 16-team bracket.

ABOUT PEQUEA VALLEY: Braves are back in the play-in round for the second year in a row under skipper Jason McDonald, after beating previously undefeated Lancaster Country Day in the Section 5 finale on Tuesday. … Pequea Valley will carry a 5-game winning streak into this showdown, and the Braves are 7-1 in their last eight games. … Tons of balance here; top scorers are low-post threat Caroline Horst (18.6, with 126 free-throw attempts), sniper Abbey Leslie (11.2, 31 3’s), point Bethany Bills (11.1, 21 3’s), wing threat Clara Neff (9.7, 20 3’s), crasher Rebecca Cox (5.9) and freshman newbie Brooke Liney (5.1, 22 3’s). … Horst joined the 1,000-point club on Tuesday when she scored 19 points in the win over Lancaster Country Day. She’s up to 1,014 career points, and Horst is just the sixth girls’ player in school history to reach 1,000 points. … After missing eight games with a knee injury, Leslie has returned with a flourish; she’s scoring at an 8.9 clip with 16 3’s in the last eight games, including a 23-point, 7-trey night in a win over Columbia on Jan. 31. … Horst has also been tough to keep off the glass; she’s at 19.9 points over the last seven games, with a pair of 27-point nights mixed in there. She has truly blossomed into one of the top all-around talents in the L-L League this winter. … Bills is a jitterbug; Cox has really come into her own on the glass; and Liney has shined on the defensive end and can shoot it from deep. Plenty of weapons to be wary of here; Barons might have to pick their poison defensively. … Pequea Valley is a solid third in the D3-3A power ratings, behind undefeated state-champ Delone Catholic (22-0) and reigning D3 champ Trinity (15-4).

THE CRUX: A fantastic paint clash here, featuring the young-pup Knier matching lane talents with the wily vet Horst, who can really crash and score on the baseline. Pequea Valley thrives in transition and loves turning you over and forcing an up-tempo kind of game. It would probably behoove the Barons to play some keep-away, chew up some clock, and get as many second-chance opportunities as possible, especially with Horst and Cox crashing. And this: Can Central get Nolt involved early? When she gets squared up and knocks down early 3’s, the Barons are tricky.

THE GAME: Section 2 runner-up Warwick (7-6 league, 12-9 overall) vs. Section 4 runner-up Northern Lebanon (11-2 league, 19-2 overall) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Section 3 champ Solanco (10-3 league, 13-9 overall) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals in Quarryville.

ABOUT WARWICK: The Warriors didn’t exactly back into this spot, but they can definitely thank Section 2 champ Ephrata for helping them out on the last night of league play, when the Mountaineers topped Elizabethtown to give Warwick second place and the league playoff spot. E-town would have gotten in with a win. The Warriors did beat Solanco in a nonleague game on Tuesday for their fifth win in a row, so second-year coach Danny Cieniewicz and his crew hit the postseason feeling fine. … Top scorers are sniper Lauren Pyle (14.4, 44 3’s), ball-handler Jess Williamson (6.5, 24 3’s), dribble-driver Lailani Batty (5.4, 7 3’s), and crashers Tanner Armstrong (4.5) and Elise Balmer (3.8, 8 3’s). … Warwick was 5-7 and kind of out there dangling on Jan. 13, but has gone 7-2 down the stretch to grab the L-L League bid; this is the Warriors’ first league-playoff excursion since 2001. … Pyle has been piling up the buckets as of late; she’s scoring at a 16.0 clip with 24 3’s in the last eight games. That includes a 25-point, 5-trey night in a win over Schuylkill Valley on Jan. 25, and an epic 26-point, 7-trey night in a win over Conestoga Valley on Jan. 28. … Williamson can also shoot it from deep; she has nine 3’s in the last eight games. … Warwick is 12th — and in, in the 12-team bracket — in the D3-6A power ratings.

ABOUT NORTHERN LEBANON: Vikings are sailing right along with five wins in a row, and they’re 10-1 in their last 11 outings. … Northern Lebanon’s lone two losses are Section 4 showdowns against Lancaster Catholic: 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg on Jan. 3, and 42-35 in Lancaster on Jan. 21. … Top scorers are sniper du jour Zara Zerman (21.8, 40 3’s), winger Lindsay McFeaters (9.0), arc threat and crasher Ashlyn Messinger (4.9, 8 3’s), wing threat Tabitha Hubbard (3.9, 19 3’s) and another glass-crasher, Rachel Papson (3.3). … Defensive stalwart is point guard Emily Hauck (2.8); she and Zerman will mark you like crazy in the backcourt. … Zerman popped in a career-high 40 points on Tuesday in the regular-season finale vs. Donegal, giving her 1,500 career points — No. 1 in program history. … Vikings’ skipper Ken Battistelli picked up his 200th career coaching victory in the win over Donegal. … Zerman has been lights-out; she’s at 25.1 points with 16 3’s in the last nine games. That includes games of 27, 23, 20, 26, 25, 24, 23 and 40 points over that piping-hot clip. … Northern Lebanon is second, behind two-time reigning champ Lancaster Catholic, in the D3-4A power ratings.

THE CRUX: Northern Lebanon defends like crazy; the Vikings are allowing just 30.5 points a game, and even held warp-speed Lancaster Catholic to 50 or less two times. So you can bet Northern Lebanon will find Pyle and Williamson and make it uncomfortable for them to get their feet set at the arc. Priority No. 1 for Warwick: Limiting Zerman, and not letting her find any cracks for dribble-drives to the rim. She’s murder there — she’s got an awesome left hand for a righty — and her 104 free-throws made are third-most in the league, so Zerman draws fouls and gets to the line a ton on those lane forays. Expect a grind-it-out, hard-nosed, defensive-minded kind of a scrap here. Gut hunch is that Zerman and Pyle will get theirs in the end. But whoever does the little things best, wins.

ALSO SATURDAY: In the two other quarterfinal-round games, Section 2 champ Ephrata (11-2 league, 17-5 overall) is at Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day (9-1 league, 18-1 overall) at noon, and Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township (10-3 league, 17-5 overall) is at Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic (13-0 league, 19-3 overall) at 7 p.m. … Country Day wraps up its regular-season slate on Thursday with a nonleague game at Lebanon.

We’ll preview all of the quarterfinal-round matchups on Friday.

The L-L League playoffs continue with the semifinals on Feb. 11, and the championship game is set for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

