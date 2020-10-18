The Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country regular season is in the books. Up next are the league championship races at Ephrata Middle School. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the boys and girls events will be held on separate days this year: The boys will race Tuesday, the girls on Wednesday. Each race will begin at 4 p.m.

Here’s a primer on to what to expect.

Boys

Penn Manor senior Graham Thomas is considered the front-runner. In 2019, he placed third at the league meet, second at the District Three Class 3A meet and 16th at the PIAA Class 3A meet. He’s also unbeaten so far this season, having topped McCaskey senior Stephen Schousen and a bevy of top runners from Hempfield and Cedar Crest.

Because Penn Manor was in quarantine last week, Thomas and the Comets did not get to compete in their regular season finale, which would have included Manheim Township front-runner Tyler Stevens, a junior who placed 12th at last year’s league meet and has won three of five races this season, his lone blemishes being runner-up finishes to Schousen and Hempfield sophomore Aidan Hodge.

Schousen, Stevens, Hodge and Lampeter-Strasburg freshman Colin Whitaker are the likely challengers to Thomas. Hodge placed 14th at last year’s league race. So far this season, Hodge beat Stevens but was runner-up in separate races to Thomas and Schousen. Whitaker has yet to compete against those other runners because L-S is a Section Two program, but he’s won every race he’s competed in thus far.

Also toss in these names: Annville-Cleona senior Jack Tshudy, Lancaster Catholic senior Daniel Myers, Hempfield senior Evan Eshleman and junior Dale Winand, Cedar Crest senior Tommy Bildheiser and juniors Luke Hinegardner and Ryan Wolfe.

By the way, Lebanon runners will be unable to compete because of the school district’s decision to move to remote learning and suspend all extracurricular activities through Thursday out of concern for the potential spread of coronavirus through the district. Penn Manor and Donegal student-athletes are anticipated to be back in action beginning Monday, as those schools return from remote learning after a week or so following probable coronavirus cases within those school communities.

Girls

This race is essentially anyone’s for the taking, considering the top half-dozen or so L-L girls runners have beaten each other throughout the regular season.

In the mix: Cedar Crest senior Gwyneth Young, Ephrata senior Alyssa Fedorshak, McCaskey senior Arielle Breuninger and freshman Gabriella Thiry, Elizabethtown senior Maddie Quinn, Manheim Township freshman Ava Shirk, Donegal senior Myra Naqvi and Annville-Cleona junior Braeten Peters.

In Section One regular season races, Breuninger has beaten Quinn and Shirk; Fedorshak has topped Breuninger, Shirk and Young; Quinn has finished ahead of Fedorshak; and Wolfe outran Young.

In Section Two, Naqvi won four of five races, with one runner-up placement to Peters.

Also keep an eye on Hempfield freshman Ella Wolfe, who has one first- and a pair of second-place finishes, but missed two other races this season.

District qualifiers

The top two teams plus the top 10 individuals who are not members of the qualifying teams from both Class 2A and Class 3A programs will advance to the district championship races.