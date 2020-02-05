The second season has arrived.

Lancaster-Lebanon League girls' basketball section play for the 2019-20 season is in the books, the championships have been crowned, and now the playoffs are on deck.

The league tournament is set to begin on Thursday with the play-in round games at Garden Spot, with the quarterfinals on tap for Saturday. The league semifinals are Feb. 11, and the title game is set for Feb. 13 at Manheim Township.

Lancaster Catholic is the two-time defending league champ.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart stops by to chat all things L-L League girls' basketball, including a playoff preview, news, notables and milestone updates as the postseason has arrived.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

