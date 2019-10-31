It's playoff time on this week's L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
Eleven Lancaster-Lebanon League teams have qualified for the District Three playoffs, which begin this Friday with 10 of those teams in action in nine games. We'll give you those matchups at the top of the show.
And for the first time this season, the show stopped in Neffsville, where we chat with Manheim Township seniors Tyler Kurtz and Brett Benjamin along with coach Mark Evans about what has gone into the 10-0 season to this point.
Finally, we'll break down the all-L-L District 3-4A playoff matchup between Elco and Lampeter-Strasburg slated for this Friday.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.