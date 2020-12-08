It will be a truncated season in L-L League girls basketball circles this winter. There will also be a truncated lineup in Section 4, with just four teams set to do battle this season.

The section lost Octorara, which is dipping down to Section 5 this winter. That means just four teams: Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon. That’s it.

You know all about Catholic and Northern Lebanon; the Crusaders and the Vikings were supposed to clash in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals last March, before coronavirus concerns caused the cancellation of the season. Poof.

Catholic and Northern Lebanon will pick up their rivalry later this winter, and Elco, which is set to return all five starters, should also be a major factor moving forward. And at Donegal, the Indians have welcomed a new coach.

Here’s how Section 4 is shaping up …

DONEGAL INDIANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Matt Warner (1st season).

LAST SEASON: 4-9 Section 4, 8-14 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Kiera Baughman (23.7 points per game, 24 3-pointers last season; IUP recruit had a program-record 1,777 career points, and she was the LNP Female Athlete of the Year), Lydia DeBruin (3.4).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Victoria Burton (5.6), Madeline Gohn (6.5), Catie Weber (4.5, 14 3’s).

OUTLOOK: Welcome aboard, Coach Warner. He’s a York guy, and he’s set to bring his skippering talents to the L-L League. He inherits an Indians’ team that took a painful graduation punch when Baughman departed Donegal’s program. She flat-out dominated the last four seasons, and her scoring prowess and leadership capabilities will be missed — a ton. But the cupboard isn’t bare in Mount Joy; Warner has a couple of returning key cogs to build around, like Burton, a budding low-post standout; Gohn, a gritty, defensive-minded player who can score in transition and from mid-range; and Weber, who can shoot it from deep. Their top priority: Don’t try and be Baughman, who was a once-in-a-generation player, and the program’s all-time leading point-getter. Warner is preaching defense and physicality, as the Indians start the process of finding their new identity.

CRYSTAL BALL: Donegal is going to keep everyone honest, especially if Burton can become a legit, go-to scorer and rebounder in the paint and a rim-protector on defense, and if the Indians can defend in the open court like Warner hopes his team can. But Donegal will have to find some consistent perimeter and dribble-drive scorers to offset the loss of Baughman and her simply jaw-dropping shot-making skills.

QUOTABLE: “We have an entirely different team from last year, and a new coaching staff to go along with it. We’ve had a very short window to get to know each other, to evaluate players and to learn an all new system. It’s been challenging, but these girls have attacked it head on. The biggest expectation I have is that at the end of the day, our opponents walk off the court knowing they were in a fight. We feel as though we have a scrappy bunch of young ladies, who have something to prove in this league, and all we ask of them is that we get 100 percent of their effort 100 percent of the time. Our goal is to lay the foundation for the program’s future.” — Matt Warner

ELCO RAIDERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Ashli Shay (11th season, 120-115).

LAST SEASON: 6-7 Section 4, 11-11 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Olivia Balsbaugh (1.2), Rebecca Sargent (1.5).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Kailey Eckhart (11.3, 9 3’s), Emma Fox (2.9), Cassie Johnson (returning from a knee injury), Katelyn Rueppel (5.0, 11 3’s), Amanda Smith (14.2, 7 3’s), Ashley Yoh (8.7).

OUTLOOK: If that group of key returning players sounds familiar, it should, as the Raiders are set to return all five starters. And as an added bonus, Johnson is set to return after missing all of 2019-20 with an ACL tear. That’s a heck of a start for Shay and her crew, who are now two years removed from an L-L League finals appearance, and a trip to the D3-4A semifinals. These players were younger pups during that ride, and they have the experience and the chops to get back to the postseason and do damage. It starts with Rueppel, the Raiders’ engine. She’ll direct traffic, defend and make jumpers. Elco returns a pair of double-digit scorers in Smith, a talented wing who can shoot and dribble-drive, and Eckhart, a base-liner who can make mid-range jumpers and get to the glass. Yoh, another baseline kid who can score in the lane and off the bounce, had a breakout season in the scoring department last winter, and Fox is the Swiss army knife; she does a ton of dirty work that won’t show up in any box scores. Tack on a healthy Johnson, who has a lot of varsity minutes under her belt, and the Raiders have the goods to make things happen. Question mark will be depth; those six kids can’t play all 32 minutes every night.

CRYSTAL BALL: If this group stays healthy, and if Shay can maneuver her new-look bench pieces to spell that 6-pack of returning talent, then Elco will run with the lead pack and make a playoff push. You gotta love the weaponry here; the Raiders are covered in every spot, and they’re poised to make a lot of noise. They’ve also scheduled 22 games; the league recommended 17 games because of coronavirus protocols. But Elco has booked the usual 22. Will they get all 22 games in? We shall see. But the Raiders are going for it.

QUOTABLE: “2020 has been a year like none other. This season, we all need to be flexible and understand that things are going to change, sometimes rapidly, and there are many variables that are out of our control. We’ve been talking a lot about the things that we can control, like making good decisions and maintaining good hygiene. My goal is for our team and coaches to enjoy every moment we have together, because we’re fortunate just to be in a position where we can have a season.” — Ashli Shay

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Charlie Detz (7th season, 164-19).

LAST SEASON: 13-0 Section 4 (champs), 27-3 overall (Beat Pequea Valley in L-L League championship game; beat Eastern York in D3-4A championship game; beat Southmoreland in second round of PIAA-4A state playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Zaniah Banks (6.7, 14 3’s), Katie Haefner (7.2, 10 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (9.5, 33 3’s), Marlia Matters (3.0), Cassie Peris (6.8), Sommer Reeser (11.9, 81 3’s; 1,173 career points and an L-L League record 236 career 3-pointers), Cassandra Schusko (1.7).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jeriyah Johnson (2.3), Vivian Klemmer (1.9), Sophia Wentz (2.5; Kutztown University volleyball recruit), Naomi Zulueta (8.9), Liz Zwally (2.9).

OUTLOOK: That’s a pretty daunting key-players-lost list, and all of those kids will be missed, no doubt. But this is Catholic, and the Crusaders don’t rebuild — they retool, and Detz has the weapons to keep Catholic on top. Like Zulueta, who is a bull in a china shop and a talented, whirling dervish player who crashes with authority and wears out a path to the foul line. And Wentz, who earned some big minutes in some big games last winter, and she’s poised for a breakout season in the post. And then there’s Johnson — Jerry’s daughter; you remember him from his McCaskey days — who will spearhead the Crusaders’ unrelenting waves of pressure defense. Watch out for Klemmer, a lefty dribble-driver, to pick up the pace in the scoring department, and Zwally — bless her heart — is back after rehabbing a knee injury. She missed 21 of Catholic’s 30 games last winter, and she has dealt with injuries her entire prep career. If she’s healthy, she’ll definitely help out defensively and in the lane. Detz is also excited about Chantel Cannon — a jackrabbit defensive wiz who transferred in from Lancaster Mennonite — point guard Mary Bolesky (remember her name moving forward), Rylee Kraft, Autumn Lipson, Madelynn Card and Mariana DeJesus.

CRYSTAL BALL: You think the Crusaders are motivated to do damage after the way last season ended? Catholic steamrolled to Section 4, L-L League and D3-4A championships, only to have its season cut short in the PIAA quarterfinals because of the coronavirus. The Crusaders were set to take on rival Northern Lebanon when the cord was yanked on the season, and Catholic was soaring, coming off a 23-point win over Indiana and a rip-roaring victory over 1-loss Southmoreland in the state playoffs. The Crusaders were left wondering what-if, and a talented crop of seniors exited stage left. Some new faces here, yes. But you can’t ever pick against Catholic, not the way this team has been going lately. They’ll have some size, they’ll defend you end-line to end-line until you’re completely gassed and out of timeouts, Zulueta will continue her maturation, and we’re anxious to see this Bolesky kid, who could quickly become a household name around the league. Hey, it’s Catholic. See you in March.

QUOTABLE: “Let me start by saying that I’m just happy the girls are getting the chance to play basketball this winter. It was an unfortunate ending to the season last year, so to have the opportunity to play this winter is exciting. It will be different with the safety protocols and masks, but it won’t diminish the excitement of the season. While we’re young and lack varsity experience, I’m pleased by the progress of the girls that have come up through the program. They’ll get a chance to leave their own mark. And our incoming ninth-grade class has jumped right in, and they’re competitive and ready to play. We’re looking forward to seeing how this team grows together this season.” — Charlie Detz

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Ken Battistelli (14th season).

LAST SEASON: 11-2 Section 4, 24-4 overall (Lost to Solanco in L-L League quarterfinals; lost to eventual runner-up Eastern York in D3-4A semifinals; beat Bishop McDevitt in D3-4A 3rd-place game; beat Danville in second round of PIAA-4A state playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Isabella Aiello (1.3), Tabitha Hubbard (3.8, 25 3’s), Lindsay McFeaters (8.8), Zara Zerman (22.0, 52 3’s; Kutztown University recruit had a program-record 1,648 career points).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Emily Hauck (2.6), Ashlyn Messinger (4.6, 12 3’s), Rachel Papson (3.1).

OUTLOOK: Zerman, Hubbard and McFeaters were mainstays in the Vikings’ scheme the last four years, and they’ll be missed — especially Zerman’s scoring punch, leadership and determination to flat-out beat you. FYI: There is one more Zerman (following Zoe and Zara) in Northern Lebanon’s pipeline; she’ll arrive to the varsity in a couple of years. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Battistelli returns a trio of wily vets in Hauck, the Vikings’ gritty point guard and defensive stopper; Messinger, a jack-of-all-trades kid who can beat you from the arc and at the glass; and Papson, a dirty-work artist who will give up her body on both ends of the floor. Battistelli is also excited about newbies Crystal Bombgardner, Mikayla Harrison and Cala Martino, who landed at Northern Lebanon when Lebanon Catholic closed.

CRYSTAL BALL: Like their counterparts at Lancaster Catholic, the Vikings should also be plenty motivated after the way last season came to a screeching halt. Northern Lebanon was 10-2 down the stretch last winter, and had a ton of momentum going into its PIAA quarterfinal against the Crusaders. Alas, that game never happened. It’ll look a little different in Fredericksburg without Zerman doing her thing. But with some height and plenty of defensive pressure, the Vikings will be there. As usual.

QUOTABLE: “We’re following the protocols as they come up, and we just keep grinding.” — Ken Battistelli

