There shouldn’t be too many dull moments when it comes to the L-L League Section 3 girls basketball race this winter, as you can make an argument for pretty much everyone in the lot to win section gold or at least be in the lead pack come late February.

It should be a very crowded finish line here.

Section 3 is loaded with returning talent, plus some young pups to keep an eye on as the winter progresses, as this should be a highly entertaining, twist-and-turn-filled chase this season.

Here’s how things are shaping up in Section 3 …

COCALICO EAGLES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Andrew Garrett (5th season, 40-51).

LAST SEASON: 4-9 Section 3, 7-15 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Ally Richwine (0.4 points per game last season).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Hannah Custer (11.9, 8 3-pointers last season; University of Richmond lacrosse recruit has 619 career points), Erin Henry (2.6), Izzy Mack (7.8, 32 3’s), Naleah Sauder (4.7, 5 3’s), Olivia Sensenig (5.8), Kiersten Shipton (7.9, 32 3’s).

OUTLOOK: Garrett loves his team’s athleticism and chemistry, and he should; his Eagles lost just one senior from last season’s squad, so there is plenty of familiarity in Denver. That’s a good thing. Cocalico’s top six players from last year’s rotation are all set to return, including the shot-making trio of Custer, the Eagles’ catalyst, Mack, a dangerous arc weapon, and Shipton, who had a sparkling breakout ninth-grade campaign last winter. Tack on Sensenig, a crasher, and dirty-work kids Sauder and Henry, and the pieces are here for the Eagles to fly with the lead pack. It comes down to consistency and playing up to their potential — and staying healthy; Custer missed the final four games last season with a gimpy knee. After a couple of years out of the playoff spotlight, the time is now and the weaponry is here for Cocalico to make a push.

CRYSTAL BALL: Thinking the Section 3 race will be a slog; you could make a case for any number of teams to be out front at the finish line, including defending champ Solanco and Manheim Central, which finished on the 2-line last February. Here’s thinking Cocalico will also be there at the wire. Custer is a heck of a floor general and one of the most underrated players in the league; Mack can dial it up from deep; and we’re not expecting any sophomore slumps from Shipton, who is a 1,000-point kid in the making. The Eagles must board and protect the paint. Do that, defend and do the dirty work, and Cocalico should be knocking at the door for a postseason bid come late February.

QUOTABLE: “This is a fantastic group to coach. I’m just really hoping for as many games as possible. Given that chance, I believe this group has the potential to play some quality basketball.” — Andrew Garrett

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES, ROSTERS

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Kevin Gensemer (14th season, 102-178).

LAST SEASON: 4-9 Section 3, 8-14 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Karli Stoltzfus (6.9), Olivia Usner (10.5, 29 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Erin Gonzalez (7.4, 20 3’s), Caroline Martin (3.3), Taylor Soehner (7.5), Nicole Zeiset (1.0).

OUTLOOK: The Spartans got everyone’s attention with an 8-win campaign last season, and Gensemer — the longest-tenured coach in the L-L League — is set to return three key cogs off that squad: Gonzalez has a ton of speed, can shoot the 3-ball, and run for days while supplying in-your-mug defensive pressure; Martin is the Swiss army knife kid who does the non-box-score stuff; and Soehner came on last winter as a mid-range player who can slash and get to the boards. Zeiset also logged a lot of varsity minutes in the post, so she knows the drill. And here’s a name to remember: Morgan Pavelik, a ninth-grader, is poised to join the rotation and make an immediate splash with the Spartans. Remember her name moving forward. Losing Usner, a wing shooter, and Stoltzfus, a tireless rebounder and glass-crasher, will sting. In fact, Gensemer said this will be more of a speedy, smallish, defensive-minded kind of a team at the outset. That means finding a rim protector and a reliable rebounder. And especially a go-to scorer. Do that, and the Spartans will have everyone’s attention yet again.

CRYSTAL BALL: Like Custer at Cocalico, Gonzalez is one of the most underrated players in the L-L League. She’ll make the Spartans tick with her athleticism and catalyst capabilities. We’re also excited to get a glimpse of Pavelik, who has played to rave reviews coming up through Garden Spot’s pipeline. As mentioned, this should be a meat-grinder of a race, and the Spartans are going to be one of those teams that you’re not going to want to play in crunch time. They will give everyone headaches, especially if they can find a reliable rebounder, and defend like Gensemer hopes they will.

QUOTABLE: “We’re in a tough, competitive section, but I expect us to compete every night and see what happens. With everything going on, we’re just looking to come out and have fun and work hard. We need to play every game like it’s our last, because it could be with everything going on with COVID. Our chant after every practice is work hard, play hard, Spartan pride, team. That’s what I want to see.” — Kevin Gensemer

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Tony Fink (9th season, 135-67).

LAST SEASON: 5-8 Section 3, 9-13 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Annabeth Groff (2.9, 12 3’s), Nora Holmes (8.7, 29 3’s), Jackie Schultz (1.4).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jenna Daveler (2.4, 4 3’s), Emma Drouillard (13.9, 16 3’s), Kiersten Hostetter (1.3, 5 3’s), Megan Manion (1.7, 5 3’s), Katie Ranck (2.9), Maggie Visniski (3.7).

OUTLOOK: It was odd not seeing the Pioneers in the postseason last winter, and the team took a hit when point guard Jackie Martin (5.7, 26 3-pointers) didn’t come back out to the squad this season. But there are a lot of key pieces back in the fold in Lampeter, including Drouillard, a legit, go-to scorer and wing player; Ranck, a budding go-to scorer and mid-range player; and Daveler, a defensive stopper and wing shooter. Hostetter, Manion and Visniski also saw big minutes last winter; Visniski stepped in for injured senior Olivia Vranich in the paint and became a lane protector. Everyone just mentioned must kick their games up a notch, because L-S must replace major arc threats Groff and Holmes, and Fink needs to find a reliable point guard to run the show. The Pioneers will be the first L-L League outfit to hit the floor this season; L-S is at 2-time reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall for a nonleague clash on Dec. 12 — dare we say, fingers crossed.

CRYSTAL BALL: Getting everyone on the same page here is paramount for the Pioneers. There are a lot of moving pieces with L-S as the season sets sail, and Fink is trying to get everyone on the same wave length. Missing out on the playoffs last winter should motivate this group, and with a wide-open Section 3 race on tap, a fast start would behoove L-S, so the Pioneers are ready for showdowns later against Solanco and Manheim Central, etc., etc. Can L-S be a player in the race? The short answer is yes. But Fink has to get everyone on the same page — quickly.

QUOTABLE: “We’ll have a different kind of a team this year — more of an inside team. And we’ll play four underclassmen. (It will come down to) how will our point guards play? We’ve always had experience at that position in the past.” — Tony Fink

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Tyson Hayes (2nd season, 13-11).

LAST SEASON: 7-6 Section 3, 13-11 overall (Lost to eventual runner-up Pequea Valley in L-L League play-in game; lost to Lower Dauphin in first round of D3-5A playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Laura Good (11.0, 2 3’s), Kassidy Michael (9.3, 9 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Summer Bates (2.1, 7 3’s), Addy Doerschuk (1.0), Cadence Getz (1.0), Maddie Knier (16.8, 22 3’s), Kaylie Kroll (1.7), Rachel Nolt (7.3, 28 3’s), Abbie Reed (2.8, 8 3’s).

OUTLOOK: The first number that pops out when you peruse the Barons’ preseason information is this: Nine. As in, Hayes has nine players — total — on his roster. Central will not dress a JV team this winter, and there are no seniors on the Barons’ roster. Zip. Tack on the fact that Central lost backcourt standouts and team big-sisters Good and Michael from last season’s fun run, and that all sounds pretty daunting. But wait; there is a lot of good news in Baron Nation, starting with the return of Knier, who had the breakout ninth-grade season of all ninth-grade breakout seasons last winter, earning Section 3 MVP honors as a freshman. Talk about respect from opposing coaches. Knier is the real deal, and she’s back to inflict more damage from pretty much everywhere on the court. Knier will be flanked by two more very familiar faces: Nolt, a wing shooter du jour, returns for her junior year, and she’s been a legit, reliable scorer in her first two varsity seasons. And Reed, another soph, is back to run the offense from the point and to spark the Barons’ defensive sets — and especially to deliver the ball to Knier and Nolt, who can both make shots. Bates is also back, and the lefty shooter should see extended minutes this time around. Doerschuk, Getz and Kroll have had some varsity run, and Paige Snyder is set to return after missing last season with a cranky knee. The bad news: Nine kids on the bench, total. The good news: There are some terrific pieces here, and the Barons are feeling it after a runner-up finish in the section race and a trip to the league and district playoffs last season.

CRYSTAL BALL: Knier is great. Do not miss her in your travels this winter. She can shoot it from deep, run the floor, play with her back to the basket, dribble-drive and score off the bounce, rebound, block shots, pick your pocket. You name it. She’s already at 402 career points heading into her soph season, and she’s only going to get better. Tack on Nolt and Reed, and the Barons have an experienced trio to show the way. Depth, obviously, will be an issue. No injuries this time around. Or foul trouble, come to think of it. Good and Michael will be missed, but this nucleus is a lot of fun, and will continue to flourish. It’s going to look different, and the Barons might have to dodge a lot of treacherous moments. But Central has the weapons to make another playoff run and be major players in the section hunt.

QUOTABLE: “We’re only going to worry about the things we can control. If we take care of today, tomorrow will take care of itself. We’re really going to drill fundamentals, and try to get a little better everyday that we can spend together. Patience is key; our program is headed in the right direction. We just have to keep grinding. I love the energy we bring, and the support our kids give each other. They are a tight-knit group.” — Tyson Hayes

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Chad McDowell (7th season, 74-74).

LAST SEASON: 10-3 Section 3 (champs), 14-11 overall (Lost to eventual runner-up Pequea Valley in L-L League semifinals; lost to Berks Catholic in first round of D3-5A playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Jenna Dombach (9.2, 30 3’s), Piper Graham (1.8; transferred to Lancaster Country Day), Ilynd Rapant (3.4), Alana Yoder (2.0).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jade Eshelman (8.2, 3 3’s; committed to Lancaster Bible College), Sammi Jackson (1.4), Olivia Lasko (1.7, 3 3’s), Paige Phillips (7.5, 23 3’s; committed to Millersville University), Arianna Seiberlich (1.9, 7 3’s), Nikki Trout (5.5).

OUTLOOK: It’s a really good time to be a part of Solanco’s program. McDowell and his troops are fresh off back-to-back section titles, and last season they went to the L-L League semifinals and back to districts — one year after claiming the 1-seed in the D3-5A bracket and earning a PIAA state-playoff bid. And here’s more good news: There’s a terrific nucleus returning in Quarryville this winter, including the inside-outside duo of Eshelman, a dribble-driver and a rugged boxer-outer in the paint, and Phillips, a sniper and dead-eye shooter from the arc. Tack on Trout returning to run the point, and the Mules are ahead of the game in the key-kids-returning department. Jackson, Lasko and Seiberlich also made a splash off the bench last winter, and they should all get more varsity run this time around. There is a lot to like here.

CRYSTAL BALL: We’ll go ahead and place the preseason bull’s-eye on the Mules’ backs. They are the defending champs, and the Eshelman/Phillips/Trout troika have been through a zillion crunch-time games and pressure-packed, money-time moments. Not much should discombobulate that trio. Once McDowell figures out his rotations — he’s never shied away from using his bench — and Solanco finds its rhythm, particularly on defense, watch out. Still the team to beat here until someone solves the Mules.

QUOTABLE: “We’re very thankful for the opportunities to compete this season. Our team focus is to control what we can control as we approach the season, and not worry about things that are out of our control. We expect our girls to continue to work hard, maintain their mental focus and toughness, and to develop a hunger to step on the court. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to compete, and we’ll be ready.” — Chad McDowell

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage