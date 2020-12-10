There should be plenty of intrigue — as usual — in the L-L League girls basketball Section 2 race this season.

Ephrata won gold last year, fending off a hard-charging pack at the wire to claim the banner. The Mountaineers have some retooling to do this time around, so we’ll have our eyes on Elizabethtown and Warwick to duke it.

But that doesn’t mean Ephrata, with plenty of good vibes and motivation, can’t repeat, as Lebanon and Conestoga Valley try and land some haymakers and work their way up the charts. There’s never a dull moment in this section, so expect the unexpected this season.

Here’s how Section 2 shapes up …

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Bill Moore (2nd season, 2-20).

LAST SEASON: 1-12 Section 2, 2-20 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Savannah Byers (6.5 points per game, 4 3-pointers last season), Destiny Ellerbe (1.6).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Ashley Andrew (2.8, 2 3’s), Ashley Cirilo (0.8), Alexis Goldsborough (1.5), Rebecca Hartranft (2.0, 2 3’s), Taylor Hehnly (7.1, 8 3’s), Chassidy Henriquez (2.6), Rhiannon Henry (1.5, 2 3’s), Kassie Horning (1.1), Camdyn Mahler (0.3), Laela Robinson (5.5, 13 3’s).

OUTLOOK: Go ahead and crumble up and pitch last season’s record; the Buckskins spent the 2019-20 campaign learning Moore’s voice and his X’s and O’s. Yes, the Bucks took some lumps. But they also gained a ton of varsity experience, and CV is set to return ample talent from that squad, including a couple of go-to scorers who know how to get the ball in the hoop: Hehnly, a slasher type with range, and Robinson, a wing player and dribble-driver, have scoring prowess, and the more they can draw defensive pressure and open up lanes and other opportunities for teammates, the better. Andrew, on the perimeter, and Goldsborough, in the lane, have major varsity experience, and Hartranft had a solid ninth-grade season in the paint last winter. This will also help: Yazmeen Norris, a shot-blocker and rim-protector du jour, transferred in from Lancaster Mennonite. And Moore listed eight freshmen on his preseason roster, so the kids are here; they just need some varsity seasoning.

CRYSTAL BALL: Here’s thinking the Bucks figured out some things last winter, and now that Moore has his fingerprints and those X’s and O’s stamped on the program, CV will start trending upward. Hehnly — who has overcome a knee injury earlier in her career — and Robinson are two terrific pieces to build around, and the Bucks have some size and, perhaps most importantly, a lot of depth. Communication is the key, Moore said, as he mixes and matches his vets with some newcomers. Don’t sleep on CV. You’ve been warned. Final answer.

QUOTABLE: “We’ll be looking to compete every night. Given the situation we’re currently in, we have to remind our players of the opportunities they have in front of them: They have to simply enjoy every chance they get to play together this season, at practice and games.” — Bill Moore

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: John Myers (8th season, 81-89).

LAST SEASON: 6-7 Section 2, 13-10 overall (Lost to York Suburban in first round of D3-5A playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Alicia Underkoffler (1.2).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Emma Blyler (3.1, 8 3’s), Elise Hassinger (6.4), Jade Love-Morris (7.4, 6 3’s), Ainsley Raybold (8.9, 43 3’s), Macy Seaman (7.6; Kean University recruit), Carly Sedun (6.1).

OUTLOOK: If all of those names in the key-players-returning column sound familiar, they should; E-town brings back its starting five and its top six players from last season’s rotation. This crew has been together seemingly forever — they helped the Bears claim Section 2 gold and to to the PIAA playoffs in 2018-19 — and they’re back yet again. There should be plenty of motivation, as well; E-town didn’t defend its section crown last winter, and the Bears suffered a first-round exit in districts. Without a doubt, this crew has the chops to make another run at section glory, and make a playoff push: At 6-2, Seaman is a matchup nightmare at the rim; Sedun is a scrapper and dirty-work kid who can score in the paint; Hassinger is a mid-range player who can dribble-drive, crash and shoot the baseline J; Love-Morris is a defensive specialist and open-court wiz; Blyler is an instant-offense kid who can shoot the 3-ball; and Raybold, the consummate floor general, is the glue and team catalyst. She steers the ship. Here are two more names to remember: Abby Sedun and Lacy Wilkinson both have some varsity run under their belts, and that duo is poised to earn more minutes and make a larger impact this time around. All the pieces are in place for E-town to win the section. Now the Bears have to block out the noise and get the job done.

CRYSTAL BALL: As mentioned, there should be plenty of motivation in Bear Country, especially with so much returning talent in tow. This crew has been through a ton of big games and sticky situations, and they’ll know the bull’s-eye will be on their backs. We’re anxious to see how E-town handles that pressure, and if the Bears can indeed scratch and claw their way back to the top of the section charts — and to a deeper postseason run come March.

QUOTABLE: “I expect us to compete every night, and hopefully be in the mix for the Section 2 title.” — John Myers

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Brian Cerullo (3rd season, 26-21).

LAST SEASON: 11-2 Section 2 (champs), 17-7 overall (Lost to Lancaster Country Day in L-L League quarterfinals; lost to Dallastown in first round of D3-6A playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Gabbie Gerola-Hill (14.6, 45 3’s; 1,000 career points), Madeline Groff (1.1), Carly Holochuck (3.9), Reagan McCarty (4.0, 6 3’s), Hannah Plowmaker (1.8), Jocelyn Umana (7.4).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Brynn Adams (3.5, 17 3’s), Olivia Fedorshak (4.8), Jasmine Griffin (11.8, 15 3’s), Mallory Kline (returning after missing last season with an injury), Cara Tiesi (1.0).

OUTLOOK: We’ll go ahead and get the bad news out of the way first: Graduation night was not kind to the Mountaineers, who saw some heavy duty scorers and glue kids exit stage right, including Gerola-Hill — who notched her 1,000th career point on her final prep shot — Plowmaker, a low-post threat, and ultimate jack-of-all-trades players like Umana, McCarty and Holochuck. That crew helped Ephrata win its first section championship since 2015-16, and they’ll be missed. But it’s not all gloom and doom news in Mounts’ camp; Cerullo has a couple of key pieces back in the fold, including the trio of Griffin, who had an outstanding breakout ninth-grade season last winter; Adams, a shooter with fantastic range; and Fedorshak, who will definitely help out in the paint. After that, the Mounts will be breaking in some young pups.

CRYSTAL BALL: Griffin is the real deal. The crafty lefty did a little bit of everything last winter: Handle, run the point, get out and run in transition, dribble-drive and get to the rim, shoot 3’s and — this we really like — get to the foul line. A lot. Adams was a spark-plug off the bench with her shooting prowess — she drilled six treys and poured in 22 points off the pine in the L-L League quarterfinals vs. Lancaster Country Day — and she should get a lot more catch-and-shoot opportunities this time around. Fedorshak is going to need some help in the paint, and that will be the Mounts’ biggest question mark at the outset. But the vibes are still flowing in Ephrata after last season’s section crown and D3 playoff trip. Can the Mounts repeat? Sure, especially if Griffin continues her maturation and takes the next step, and if Adams keeps drilling wing 3’s. But Ephrata will need the newbie kids to learn on the fly — quickly — if the Mounts want a return trip to victory lane.

QUOTABLE: “First of all, I hope we’re able to play as many games as possible this season. Our team is very young, so our goal is to keep getting better as the season goes on. How quickly our younger players develop and step up as leaders will determine how far we’ll go this season.” — Brian Cerullo

LEBANON CEDARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Jaime Walborn (5th season, 11-77).

LAST SEASON: 4-9 Section 2, 6-16 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Olivia Sforza (1.9).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Madison Bishop (5.5, 5 3’s), Sophia Blouch (4.6, 10 3’s), Giahny Correa (17.1, 22 3’s; 853 career points), Zaelys De’Arce (2.5), Aaliyah Ferrer (1.2, 3 3’s), Avryl Torres-Gonzalez (4.0, 12 3’s), Dorthie Zechman (4.8, 4 3’s).

OUTLOOK: Things are beginning to look up in Cedar Country. It’s taken a couple of seasons — and some bumps and lumps along the way — but Lebanon is poised to make some noise and challenge the usual suspects in this race. It will start with Correa, a dribble-driver and electric scorer who is closing in fast on 1,000 career points. In fact, because of the truncated season and protocols aplenty, Correa will likely be the only L-L League player to hit a grand this season. She’s one of the most underrated kids in the circuit, so if you have a chance to see the Cedars live this winter, go. More good news: Bishop, Blouch and Torres-Gonzalez are all experienced perimeter players who can shoot, dribble-drive and defend in the open court. Zechman has plenty of paint experience, and Walborn is excited about newbies Makenna Robb, Liyna Saadini and ShanAnn Simmons. Plus, the Cedars inherited Avery Hupp and Rose Gonzalez from Lebanon Catholic, when that school closed its doors last spring. Hupp (9.6, 2 3’s last season for the Beavers) will definitely help out in the mid-range department and on the glass in her new home. The only downer news to report: Olivia Uffner (5.2, 14 3’s) will miss the season with a knee injury she suffered during field hockey. Her arc prowess will be missed.

CRYSTAL BALL: The time is now for Lebanon to put its foot down and start wedging its way into the lead pack. Defending section champ Ephrata and CV are both in tweaking/retool mode, which will leave a lot of eyeballs on E-town and Warwick. There’s no reason to believe the Cedars can’t squeeze their way up the charts. The talent is here — Correa can really score the ball, and she’ll have a vet cast surrounding her — and Walborn is psyched about the height, athleticism and depth at her fingertips. Keep an eyeball on Lebanon. The Cedars are most definitely the sleeper team in this chase.

QUOTABLE: “We have a solid group of returners with years of experience, and a group of promising newcomers. Speed has always been a strength of ours, but now we also have some size. And we also have more depth than we’ve have in the past. We have six seniors on our roster, and they’ve all seen varsity time. Now we have to continue to be disciplined on the offense and defensive end of the floor.” — Jaime Walborn

WARWICK WARRIORS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Danny Cieniewicz (3rd season, 20-24).

LAST SEASON: 7-6 Section 2, 12-11 overall (Lost to Northern Lebanon in L-L League play-in game; lost to Red Lion in first round of D3-6A playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Lailani Batty (5.7, 9 3’s), Megan Kurtz (0.7).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Tanner Armstrong (4.9, 2 3’s), Elise Balmer (3.8, 8 3’s), Haley Delgiacco (0.9), Lauren Pyle (12.8, 47 3’s; St. Francis University soccer recruit has 639 career points), Olivia Shertzer (2.3), Jess Williamson (5.9, 24 3’s).

OUTLOOK: There’s a lot to like in Lititz, where the Warriors are hoping to build off of last season’s playoff trip — with plenty of returning talent in tow, like: Pyle, a crackerjack athlete and major scoring threat at the arc and in transition; Williamson, a gritty floor general and distributor who can also knock down the 3-ball; Balmer, a warrior around the glass with a nimble post game; Shertzer, who returned from an early season injury last winter to carve out her niche in Cieniewicz’s rotation; and dirty-work kids like Armstrong and Delgiacco, who can both crash and play disruptive defense. If E-town is the preseason favorite here, Warwick is definitely on the 1-A and/or 2-line; circle these dates for sure: Jan. 11 is Warwick at E-town, and Jan. 26 is E-town at Warwick. Those games will go a long way in determining who wins Section 2 gold.

CRYSTAL BALL: The weaponry is here for Warwick to run with the lead pack all winter. Health is a must; the Warriors had a bunch of kids deal with any number of lingering, nagging injuries last winter, and Cieniewicz will need his entire crew healthy and at the ready if Warwick wants a return trip to the postseason. Warwick will defend, and the Warriors have the size to protect the rim and win plenty of rebounding battles. Bottom line here: If Pyle is making shots, if Williamson can run the point, limit turnovers and get the ball where it needs to go, and if the Warriors win the glass wars, Warwick will be there at the tape.

QUOTABLE: “Our attitude is to stay focused on what we can control. It’s been a trying year for our students and our athletes. We’re most excited to be playing, and the restrictions will no doubt be a challenge. But it beats the alternative of not having a season.” — Danny Cieniewicz

