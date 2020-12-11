The Section 1 race in L-L League girls basketball action got a facelift last season, when Hempfield romped to its first section crown since 2005.

The Black Knights went undefeated in league play, and are set to return several key pieces from that squad, so there should be plenty of eyeballs on Hempfield this winter.

Ditto for the usual suspects — Manheim Township and Cedar Crest, which is welcoming a new (old) coach — and don’t count out Penn Manor or McCaskey, which will give everyone fits.

Section 1 is, well, Section 1. That means plenty of head-to-head battles, close calls and down-to-the-wire games. That’s how everyone rolls here. And don’t be surprised if several teams are still jockeying for position down the stretch.

Here’s how Section 1 is shaping up …

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Will Wenninger (1st season back in 2nd stint as Falcons’ skipper).

LAST SEASON: 8-5 Section 1, 11-11 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Liz Knapp (1.6 points per game last season).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Sarah Batra (5.7), Kaya Camasta (1.8), Reese Glover (13.4, 38 3-pointers last season), Emily Hocker (2.4, 13 3’s), Sarah Laney (8.5, 23 3’s), Megan Sholley (6.5, 17 3’s), Brooke Shutter (1.5, 2 3’s).

OUTLOOK: There are a lot of nice returning pieces in Falcon Country, including Wenninger, who is back for his second stint as Cedar Crest’s skipper. He inherited a crew that lost just one senior, total, to graduation after last season — and a team jonesing to get back in the section race and the playoff chase after missing out on the postseason last winter, one year after the Falcons captured their third section title in four years. Wenninger has a wily vet sharpshooter to build around in Glover, a wing dribble-driver du jour. She can slash and score from the arc and should draw plenty of junk defenses. The Falcons’ backcourt should be in good hands with Sholley, Laney and Hocker back in the rotation, and Batra returns to patrol the paint and baseline area. Camasta and Shutter, a couple of sophomores, earned some key minutes in their ninth-grade campaigns last season, and they’ll help supply some depth, which Wenninger lists as a positive. Cedar Crest also picked up backcourt spark-plug Maria Pastal (9.0, 20 3’s) from Lebanon Catholic, after the the Beavers’ athletic program folded last spring. She should be a really nice addition to Wenninger’s rotation.

CRYSTAL BALL: For so many years, Cedar Crest and Manheim Township duked it out for Section 1 glory. Hempfield snapped that trend last winter, snaring the section trophy away and putting everyone on alert that the Black Knights are once again going to be major players in the race. That doesn’t mean the Falcons are going to disappear, of course; Wenninger knows his way around a huddle and how to make his X’s and O’s work, and Cedar Crest’s roster is bursting with vet players who have been through any number of L-L League wars. It’ll come down to executing Wenninger’s new schemes for this bunch. The talent is here. Now the Falcons have to get on the same page with their new coach and make it happen. Simple as that.

QUOTABLE: “(We have to) play hard every day, because this day might be your last. We need to expect the unexpected.” — Will Wenninger

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Kendra Merrifield (4th season, 31-40).

LAST SEASON: 13-0 Section 1 (champs), 19-9 overall (Lost to eventual runner-up Pequea Valley in L-L League quarterfinals; beat Dallastown in D3-6A 7th-place game; lost to Central Bucks West in first round of PIAA-6A state playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Lindsey Durkota (9.6, 4 3’s), Sophie Herman (1.1), Lauren Riggs (2.0, 8 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Brynn Axe (2.3), Ava Baer (1.5), Autumn Cook (7.1, 25 3’s), Orianna Edmond (3.5), Kira Mattes (1.4, 4 3’s), Lauren Moffatt (6.0), Jess Weinoldt (4.5; McDaniel College soccer recruit).

OUTLOOK: Hello, Hempfield. Not that the Knights were in hibernation or anything, but Hempfield rocked and rolled to its first section championship since the 2004-05 season last winter, going unscathed in league play to capture the flag. The Knights did lose a couple of key pieces off that squad — including Durkota, a mainstay and cornerstone in the program the last four years — but Merrifield is set to return a cornucopia of talent, at pretty much every key spot on the court. It’ll start with Cook, the Knights’ ball-handler, traffic cop and long-range shooter. She’ll be flanked up top by Axe, Baer and Mattes, who can all score from deep and the mid-range area. Next, the 1-2 punch inside duo of Moffatt and Edmond are back. Boxing out one tough post kid for 32 minutes is tricky enough; have fun keeping Moffatt and Edmond — a couple of lower-your-shoulder 6-footers — off the glass night in and night out. And last but certainly not least, Hempfield features the ultimate glue kid in Weinoldt, who can tell you what flavor gum her defensive matchup is chewing after the first possession. Weinoldt won’t wow you in the scoring department. But she’ll do everything else under the sun to help Hempfield win. Pieces aplenty in Landisville. The Knights have the goods — and the motivation — to repeat.

CRYSTAL BALL: Cook and Moffatt hit the court running in their breakout ninth-grade seasons last winter, and they are big-time building blocks for Merrifield and her Knights. Tack on a solid surrounding cast that has been through a championship-season journey, and you can see why Hempfield will wear the section bull’s-eye. This group won’t shy away from that pressure. Not after what they accomplished last winter. And especially with this kind of talent.

QUOTABLE: “With a lot of unknowns and uncertainties surrounding this season, we want our players to focus on the things they can control, meaning their attitude, work ethic, effort, aggressiveness, actions. If we focus on those items, the rest will fall into place. We have a deep roster this season, with many athletes returning from last season who gained significant experience in varsity games. If we focus on what we can control, while working every day to get better, I believe this team can achieve some exciting things this season.” — Kendra Merrifield

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Sean Burkhart (10th season, 164-70).

LAST SEASON: 10-3 Section 1, 19-9 overall (Lost to eventual champ Lancaster Catholic in L-L League quarterfinals; lost to Governor Mifflin in D3-6A 5th-place game; lost to North Allegheny in first round of PIAA-6A state playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Katie Bushong (21.3, 30 3’s; 1,451 career points), Emily Kmiec (0.4), Bella McCoy (2.0), Ali Quinn (5.4, 5 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Adrianna Bryant (back from a knee injury that wiped out her junior year), Gracie Martin (5.3, 18 3’s), Al’liyah McCloud (1.7, 4 3’s), Gianna Smith (6.3), Missy Welch (2.6).

OUTLOOK: At first glimpse, that key-players-lost list is pretty daunting, with Bushong, a 1,400-point scoring machine and matchup nightmare, and Quinn, the spark-plug point guard and floor general, gone. But Burkhart has a nice nucleus to keep the Streaks very much in the conversation for the section title and a playoff push. The paint is in good shape with Smith, a sleek shot-blocker and stick-back artist, and Welch, another hard-nosed crasher, both back to do damage at the glass. Martin is a vet wing kid who can shoot it from deep, and McCloud was a key backcourt defensive piece last winter, and she’s likely ticketed for more ball-handling duties moving forward. Bryant, who got a lot of run in her sophomore season, returns from a knee injury, and she’ll definitely help out in the mid-range area. Burkhart lists depth as one of his anticipated team strengths, as a new crop of players have arrived from the pipeline — a pretty deep pipeline, by the way. It’ll look a little different in Neffsville at the outset — especially without Bushong out there slashing to the rim or making jumpers — but Township is on the very short list of teams we never worry about. The Streaks will find a way to be there at the end. It’s what they do.

CRYSTAL BALL: Smith has firmly established herself as one of the top crasher kids in the league. When Township was at its best last winter, Smith was blocking shots, defending the rim, and scoring at will at the glass. If she continues her maturation process, and commands the ball in the lane, look out. Welch is one of those must-have dirty-work kids, and we’re expecting her offensive production to go up; Martin’s, too. If she’s drilling 3’s and making teams work defensively, that will benefit the Streaks. There will be some newbies sprinkled in at some key spots, but Burkhart has never shied away from the task of mixing and matching. Township has always enjoyed the journey, and embracing the challenge of putting all the pieces together to get to where it wants to be come late February. The Streaks will find a way again. Book it.

QUOTABLE: “We just want to enjoy being in the gym as much as we can, and have as much fun as possible along the way. We realize that this thing can be shut down at any given moment, and that we could be in start/stop mode from time to time. So we want to enjoy every chance we get to be together as a team. We’ll enter the season just like every other season: We want to be competitive every night, and hopefully put ourselves in contention for a section championship, and prepare to compete for whatever postseason opportunities may be out there. I know the girls are really excited to establish their team identity, and leave their mark on the program.” — Sean Burkhart

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Brian McCloud (14th season).

LAST SEASON: 1-12 Section 1, 3-19 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Ahni-Yah Parker (10.0), Malia Taylor (11.0, 30 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Alani Bosque (3.3, 9 3’s), Amya Brock (1.7), Teijhae Corbin (0.8), Anisha Sepulveda (1.4, 6 3’s).

OUTLOOK: The first thing you notice in Tornado Alley is that McCaskey’s top two scorers from the last couple of seasons — Parker in the paint and Taylor on the wing — have graduated, taking their shot-making prowess with them. So this is shaping up to be a transition season of sorts for the Tornado, which is itching to bulldoze its way back into the section chase; McCaskey did reach the L-L League finale in 2017, but hasn’t won section gold since 2015, and they’ve hiccuped a little bit in reboot mode here lately. And that’s OK. It happens. This season, McCloud — tied with Northern Lebanon’s Ken Battistelli and Garden Spot’s Kevin Gensemer as the longest-tenured coach in the league — is tasked with mixing and matching some vet pieces along with a young-pup brigade of underclassmen getting their feet wet on the varsity. Here are some names to remember: Jaeizha Benning, Heaven Dubois, Elaina Foley, Keymara Myers, Samijah Myers, Mariah Ruth, Ciaana Swindon and Danaisja Woodall are ticketed to get their first extended varsity minutes this winter.

CRYSTAL BALL: We’re anxious to see this next wave of talent come through McCaskey’s program, as the Tornado continues to chip away and keep the usual suspects honest in the section hunt. Definitely keep an eye on Sepulveda in the backcourt; she’s poised to step into Taylor’s role as go-to perimeter scorer and dribble-driver. Corbin, Bosque and Brock also know their way around an L-L League court, and they’ve logged some major varsity time. Be patient, Tornado Alley. Let the new kids take a dip in the pool, learn their surroundings and find their roles.

QUOTABLE: “We’re hoping to have a safe and fun experience, and grow together as a team and as a family.” — Brian McCloud

PENN MANOR COMETS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Megan Collins (6th season, 42-72).

LAST SEASON: 4-9 Section 1, 7-15 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Ella Hart (6.3, 3 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Kimmy Miller (2.1, 7 3’s), Morgan Miller (12.2, 37 3’s), Emily Riggs (3.2, 4 3’s), Sydney Shepos (6.4, 6 3’s), Lily Sugra (9.8).

OUTLOOK: The Comets are due. Penn Manor is a couple of years removed from a deep D3 trip, and Collins has a vet crew to do some damage, including Morgan Miller, one of the top snipers and perimeter weapons in the league; she enters her junior season with 493 career points, and she should garner plenty of attention at the arc. Same for Kimmy Miller, Riggs and Shepos, another wing player who can make buckets in crunch time. And the Comets are set in the paint with Sugra, who had a breakout season in the lane last winter. Collins is also expecting Kamia Goodley and Izzy Kligge to make a splash with more varsity minutes this winter. The Comets’ key: Getting over the hump and finding a way to win the close games against the usual Section 1 suspects.

CRYSTAL BALL: You don’t want to miss Morgan Miller, who can flat-out shoot it. And Sugra will have some fun matchups in the paint against Hempfield’s Moffatt and Edmond, Cedar Crest’s Batra and Township’s Smith. Circle those dates and matchups for sure. Any wins against any of those section mainstays would do wonders for the Comets, who are itching to challenge and be in the mix when late February rolls around. Sleeper team alert here.

QUOTABLE: “We stress the importance of practicing each day and playing games as if it were your last, because we never know when that may be the case this year.” — Megan Collins

