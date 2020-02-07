The L-L League girls’ basketball playoffs hit the quarterfinal round on Saturday, with four games at four different venues. Previewing those games …

THE GAME: Section 2 champ Ephrata (17-5) at Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day (18-2), 12 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Lancaster Catholic or Manheim Township in the L-L League semifinals on Feb. 11 at a neutral venue.

ABOUT EPHRATA: Mounts are sizzling at 12-1 over their last 13 games, and that setback was 68-51 at York/Adams playoff contender and D3-5A qualifier Spring Grove back on Jan. 20. … Ephrata is coming off its first section championship since the 2015-16 season. … Probable starters: Gabbie Gerola-Hill (15.0, 44 3’s), Jasmine Griffin (12.5, 15 3’s), Jocelyn Umana (7.8), Reagan McCarty (4.3, 6 3’s), Hannah Plowmaker (1.8). … Plowmaker is an Albright College commit. … Top subs Olivia Fedorshak (5.2) and Brynn Adams (2.6, 10 3’s) supply instant offense off of coach Brian Cerullo’s bench. … Gerola-Hill, a senior, is the next L-L League player in line to reach 1,000 points; she’s at 970 career points, with this game, and at least one D3-6A playoff game, guaranteed. … Griffin, a crafty lefty ball-handler and deft scorer, has been one of the top freshman performers around the league this winter. … Reliable bench piece Carly Holochuck (3.9) is out (ankle).

ABOUT LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY: Cougars got off to a piping-hot 18-0 start this season, but have hiccuped a tad here down the stretch with back-to-back setbacks: 47-40 at Pequea Valley in the Section 5 finale on Tuesday, and 61-57 in OT at Lebanon in a nonleague tilt to wrap up the regular season on Thursday. … Still, Country Day won Section 5 gold, and locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming D3-1A bracket, where the Cougars will try and defend their crown. But first, Country Day gets its first crack in an L-L League bracket, in the program’s second year as a full-time league member. … Top scorers are Ashanti Duncan (15.1), Annabelle Copeland (13.7, 15 3’s), Genesis Meadows (10.7, 25 3’s) and Kaela Stankiewicz (10.1, 19 3’s), giving Country Day four double-digit point-getters. … Copeland has missed the last three games, and hopes to return Saturday. … Duncan (1,252 points) is 22 points shy of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. … Copeland (1,017) is also in the 1-grand club, and Stankiewicz (853) is getting close. … Meadows, like Griffin, has had a breakout ninth-grade season, helping steer traffic in the Cougars’ backcourt. … Kiana Wakefield (3.2, 5 3’s) and Julia Mocny (2.4) also get key minutes in coach Hilary Waltman’s rotation.

THE CRUX: Intriguing game here for sure, with Class 1A Country Day tangling against a 6A program that it simply doesn’t see. Keep an eye on the paint, where the Cougars like to establish Duncan in the lane and at the rim. Ephrata can’t give her open looks in close. Some terrific backcourt matchups here, too: Mounts’ snipers Gerola-Hill and Griffin can shoot it and get through traffic, and Cougars’ guards Stankiewicz and Meadows are also multi-purpose kids with and without the ball in their hands. X-factor kid might be Copeland, who has missed the last three games with a nagging injury, but she’s expected back for the playoff run. With her wing-span and athleticism, she’s a tough matchup on both ends of the floor.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

THE GAME: Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley (18-5) at Section 1 champ Hempfield (17-5), 2 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Northern Lebanon or Solanco in the L-L League semifinals on Feb. 11 at a neutral venue.

ABOUT PEQUEA VALLEY: Braves earned a spot in the quarterfinals thanks to a gut-check, hold-them-off-at-the-wire 63-62 win over Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central in the play-in round. … Probable starters: Caroline Horst (18.5), Bethany Bills (11.4, 22 3’s), Abbey Leslie (10.9, 33 3’s), Clara Neff (9.8, 22 3’s) and Rebecca Cox (5.8) are all vets in coach Jason McDonald’s up-tempo scheme. … Brooke Liney (5.2, 24 3’s) has been superb off the bench as a defender and shooter; she supplied a pair of clutch fourth-quarter 3-pointers on Thursday in the Braves’ come-from-behind win over Manheim Central. … Horst is having an MVP kind of season for PV; she’s a Muhlenberg College recruit, and is scoring at a 19.4 clip over the last eight games. The Braves are 7-1 over that stretch — and they hit the quarters (for the first time in program history) riding a 5-game winning streak, and PV is 8-1 in its last nine outings.

ABOUT HEMPFIELD: What a ride for the Black Knights, who sailed to a 13-0 run through league play to capture their first section championship since the 2004-05 season. … Not a ton of flashy numbers here, but a lot of balance, and a lot of defensive-minded, crash-the-glass kind of players. Top scorers are: Lindsey Durkota (10.1, 5 3’s), Autumn Cook (6.9, 18 3’s), Lauren Moffatt (6.6) and Jess Weinoldt (4.3). … Lauren Riggs (2.0, 5 3’s) and Brynn Axe (2.6) also chip-in offensively, and Weinoldt has been Hempfield’s consummate glue kid. … Knights’ bread and butter under skipper Kendra Merrifield this season has been defense; Hempfield is allowing just 30.5 points per game, as they have made teams play to their style. … Cook, who can handle and shoot, and Moffatt, a low-post threat, are part of an electric freshman class that have paid instant dividends around the league this season. … Durkota is averaging 14.7 points over the last three games, including a season-high 22-point outing in a nonleague win over Chambersburg on Feb. 1.

THE CRUX: Another intriguing clash here, featuring a pair of teams that simply don’t have a history of head-to-head matchups. Should be a contrasting styles kind of a game: Hempfield has no qualms with playing a half-court kind of a game in the 40s, and hunkering down on defense and making you earn it every trip. Pequea Valley is a fun-and-gun kind of squad; press you, turn you over, get out and run. And make quick skip passes on offense to get open 3’s — spreading the floor for Horst, who is having a dynamic senior season. Whichever style prevails, wins.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

THE GAME: Section 4 runner-up Northern Lebanon (20-2) at Section 3 champ Solanco (13-9), 7 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Hempfield or Pequea Valley in the L-L League semifinals on Feb. 11 at a neutral venue.

ABOUT NORTHERN LEBANON: Vikings punched their tickets to the quarterfinals after clocking Section 2 runner-up Warwick 43-32 in the play-in round. … Only two setbacks this season are both vs. Lancaster Catholic in Section 4 slug-fests. … Looks like Catholic (No. 1) and Northern Lebanon (No. 2) will be on a collision course in the D3-4A bracket. … Top scorers: Zara Zerman (21.9, 40 3’s, 114-of-144 from the foul line), Lindsay McFeaters (8.9), Ashlyn Messinger (4.7, 9 3’s), Tabitha Hubbard (4.0, 20 3’s), Rachel Papson (3.2) and Emily Hauck (2.7), who is the floor general. … Zerman scored 40 points against Donegal in the regular-season finale on Tuesday, as she took over the top spot on the program’s career scoring chart. Tack on the 24 points she dropped in the Warwick play-in game, and Zerman — a Kutztown University recruit — is up to 1,524 career points. … Scrappy, gritty group here; Vikings thrive defensively — they’re giving up just 30.6 points per game — and they’ll bring a 6-game winning streak into the quarters under skipper Ken Battistelli, who is up to 201 career coaching victories. … Zerman’s last 10 games: 25.0 points, 16 3’s. She’s been unreal. … Fun fact: Hubbard is from England.

ABOUT SOLANCO: Another year, another quarterfinal-round appearance for the Golden Mules, who successfully defended their Section 3 championship. … Solanco had its 6-game winning streak snapped in the regular-season finale on Tuesday, a 28-24 setback against Warwick, which ended up qualifying for the play-in game and — very likely — the D3-6A bracket. … Plenty of balance here; top scorers are Jenna Dombach (8.6, 26 3’s), Paige Phillips (7.9, 20 3’s), Jade Eshelman (7.4), Nikki Trout (5.5) and Ilynd Rapant (3.6). … A lot of depth on coach Chad McDowell’s bench; he’s not afraid to sub and tweak his rotations on the fly. … Solanco’s calling card: Toughness and strength, especially in the paint. Northern Lebanon will have to earn it in the lane and on the glass.

THE CRUX: Northern Lebanon topped Solanco 35-19 in a Section 3-4 crossover game back on Dec. 20 in Fredericksburg. The Vikings put the clamps on defensively that night, holding the Golden Mules to seven first-half points, and then just three more in the third quarter. Solanco’s defense played well, holding Zerman to a season-low seven points. But the Golden Mules couldn’t make shots under relentless pressure. So how will the rematch go? You know Solanco would love to hold Zerman to seven points again. But the Golden Mules must cope with Northern Lebanon’s end-line to end-line grit and determination, which isn’t an easy assignment. Solanco will need a quicker start this time around — can Dombach and/or Phillips hit an early 3 and get in a shooting groove, and can Eshelman get some buckets going to the rim? — and hope Zerman doesn’t throw the Vikings on her back and fill up the stat sheet.

THE GAME: Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township (17-5) at Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Ephrata or Lancaster Country Day in the L-L League semifinals on Feb. 11 at a neutral venue.

ABOUT MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: A second-place finish in Section 1 for coach Sean Burkhart and his Blue Streaks, who swept their season series vs. rival Cedar Crest to nab an L-L League playoff bid behind champ Hempfield, which ran the table in league play. Both Hempfield vs. Township tilts were close: 30-28 in Landisville on Jan. 10 and 21-19 in Neffsville on Jan. 28. So the Streaks came up four points shy of perhaps being right there for section gold. … This is a determined bunch, and they should have plenty of motivation coming off the close-call in league play. And this: Township’s five losses: Twice to Hempfield, by a grand total of four points; to 1-loss Mechanicsburg (the top seed in the D3-5A bracket) way back in the season-opener; to Section 2 champ Ephrata (42-40 on Gerola-Hill’s buzzer-beater) in a crossover game; and to D3-6A heavyweight Central York (44-41, after leading into the fourth quarter). … Township is riding a 4-game winning streak, and is 7-2 in its last nine games. … Top scorers: Katie Bushong (21.3, 20 3’s, 141-of-191 at the foul line, tops in makes and attempts in the L-L League), Gianna Smith (6.3), Ali Quinn (6.1, 4 3’s), Gracie Martin (5.1, 17 3’s), Missy Welch (3.1). … Bushong, a Wilmington University volleyball recruit, is up to 1,345 career points, and she’s scoring at a lights-out 25.3 clip with 13 3’s in the last eight games. … Something to watch here: Smith on the glass. When she has big rebounding and shot-blocking nights, the Streaks are in good shape.

ABOUT LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Crusaders are fresh off their third section championship in a row, 23rd section title overall, and now they’re angling for their 15th L-L League tourney crown; their 14 is a record. As are the 23 section trophies. … Balance galore offensively; top scorers are Sommer Reeser (12.5, 59 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (9.4, 21 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (9.3), Katie Haefner (7.0, 6 3’s), Cassie Peris (6.6), Zaniah Banks (6.3, 9 3’s) and Marlia Matters (3.7). … Sophia Wentz (3.0) and Jeriyah Johnson (2.2) have also supplied big minutes off of coach Charlie Detz’s bench. … Haefner and Peris are Elizabethtown College commits. … Reeser is up to 1,079 career points and 214 career 3-pointers, most in L-L League history. … No secret here: Catholic defends and pressures you like crazy. Matters keys the Crusaders’ D. Buckle up. … Fun fact: Johnson is the daughter of former McCaskey standout Jerry Johnson.

THE CRUX: Catholic topped Township in the quarterfinals last season, and the rematch will be for a spot in Tuesday’s semifinal-round. As with any game vs. the Crusaders, it’s a pretty simple scenario: Survive their pressure, don’t turn it over, keep your top guns fresh, and keep it within striking distance late. The Streaks certainly know what’s coming; now they have to solve it. Catholic’s top priority: Not letting Bushong have her way on the blocks, and limiting her touches and attempts on the way to the bucket, where she thrives — and draws fouls and wears out a path to the free-throw line with the best of them.

