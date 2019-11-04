The boys soccer season continues with the PIAA tournament scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Two Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, Lancaster Mennonite (Class 2A) and Lancaster Country Day (Class A) return to the state playoffs with a chance to extend their respective seasons.
Here's a quick look at their first-round matchups.
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lansdale Catholic
When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Cardinal O'Hara High School
How they got there: Lancaster Mennonite (12-6-1) finished second in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three and bowed out of the league quarterfinals before making a run to its third straight District Three Class 2A championship game, where it fell to Fleetwood, 3-2, in overtime.
After losing to New Hope-Solebury in the previous two District One/12 regional playoffs, Lansdale Catholic (9-4-1) prevailed in this year's final, winning 0-0(4-2) in penalty kicks on the heels of a seventh consecutive District 12 title.
Winner gets: Either the Blazers or the Crusaders will advance to Saturday's quarterfinals to face the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between District Four champion Lewisburg or District Two champion Wyoming Seminary.
Notable: It's the third straight first-round meeting between Lancaster Mennonite and Lansdale Catholic. The Blazers won the first two, defeating Lansdale Catholic 5-1 in 2017 and 3-0 last year. Both games were held at Central Dauphin Middle School's Landis Field. The first-round win was part of a run to the state final for the Blazers ... The Crusaders are making their seventh consecutive appearance in the state tournament ... Lancaster Mennonite's Ethan Groff left the District Three title game with a red card ... The Crusaders have not allowed more than one goal in a game all season while the Blazers have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games ... The Blazers scored the first goal in all three of their district playoff games.
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
Lancaster Country Day vs. McConnellsburg
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Windber Area High School
How they got there: Country Day (14-5-2) fell in the District Three semifnials to eventual champion Halifax but defeated Camp Hill, 1-0, in Saturday's third-place game to clinch a state-tournament berth for the second straight year. McConnellsburg (20-0) blanked Conemaugh Township for the District Five title.
Winner gets: Advancing to Saturday's quarterfinal, the Cougars or Spartans will draw the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between District Six champion Bishop Carroll or District Seven runner-up Winchester Thurston.
Notable: McConnellsburg last won the district title, and last appeared in the state tournament, in 2001. Country Day lost to Rockford, 3-0, in the first round last year ... The victory over Cam Hill was the Cougars' 10th by shutout this season ... The Spartans recorded five straight shutouts and have not allowed a goal since Oct. 7. They've outscored opponents 105-6 ... Landon Seiders is McConnellsburg's all-time leading goal scorer ... Ryan Nguyen leads the Country Day offense with 15 goals and 6 assists. He scored the lone goal in the win over Camp Hill.