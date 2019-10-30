At long last, the playoffs have arrived.
After heat acclimatization, training camp, a scrimmage, and 10 weeks of regular-season action, a dozen L-L League football teams qualified for the postseason: 11 for the District 3 playoffs, and Lebanon will play in an Eastern Conference playoff game.
The only playoff team not in action on Friday is Cocalico, which earned a first-round bye in the D3-5A bracket.
Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a regular-season wrap, a look at all of Friday's first-round action, and the weekly predictions.
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77