At long last, the playoffs have arrived.

After heat acclimatization, training camp, a scrimmage, and 10 weeks of regular-season action, a dozen L-L League football teams qualified for the postseason: 11 for the District 3 playoffs, and Lebanon will play in an Eastern Conference playoff game.

The only playoff team not in action on Friday is Cocalico, which earned a first-round bye in the D3-5A bracket.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a regular-season wrap, a look at all of Friday's first-round action, and the weekly predictions.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

