The District 3 girls’ basketball playoffs resume with games on Thursday and Friday. Here’s a preview …

THURSDAY

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

No. 6 Manheim Township (18-6) at No. 3 Central York (21-3): Rematch alert — Central York rallied past Township 44-41 in York back on Jan. 22. Katie Bushong bucketed a game-high 17 points for the Streaks that night. … Bushong (21.4, 25 3’s) makes coach Sean Burkhart and his Streaks tick; she’s sitting on 1,389 career points, and Bushong is scoring at a 23.2 clip with 10 3’s in the last six games, and she had 22 points in Township's 33-17 first-round victory over Cedar Cliff. … Two double-digit scorers for skipper Scott Wisner and his Panthers: Emily Prowell (12.6, 18 3’s) and Sarah Berman (11.8, 49 3’s); Prowell had 15 points and Berman scored 11 points and hit three 3’s in the first meeting vs. Township, which is 5-1 in its last six games. … Winner here gets the Hempfield vs. Cumberland Valley winner in the semifinals on Monday; loser here gets Hempfield vs. Cumberland Valley loser in the consolation semifinals on Monday. The top seven finishers in D3-6A qualify for the PIAA playoffs, so there is a win-or-go-home game at the very tail end of the bracket.

No. 7 Hempfield (18-6) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (17-3): It’s been a wild ride for the Black Knights, who zoomed to a 13-0 league record and captured their first L-L League Section 1 flag since 2005. Now coach Kendra Merrifield and Hempfield must tangle with the defending champs — in their home-court dome — with a spot in the semifinals hanging in the balance. … Lindsey Durkota, who hit the go-ahead bucket in the Knights’ 43-42 first-round win over Wilson, is at 10.2 points, tops on the club. She’s at 13.2 points over the last five games. And here’s a funky stat for you: Durkota has scored exactly 11 points in the last three games in a row, and four of the last five Knights’ outings. … Freshmen ball-handler Autumn Cook (7.1, 20 3’s) and post threat Lauren Moffatt (6.4) have had breakout ninth-grade seasons, and soph Orianna Edmond (3.8) had a career-high 18 points in the first round vs. Wilson. … Plenty to like for vet coach Bill Wolf and his Eagles’ outfit, who played their usual gauntlet schedule, including road trips to California and Pittsburgh. … A trio of scorers to watch for CV: Julie Jekot (12.4, 27 3’s), Abbie Miller (10.0) and Kylie Holcomb (6.5, 33 3’s). Jekot, a junior, follows in the footsteps of big sisters and Kelly and Katie, who helped the Eagles win three PIAA titles in a row. After playing for Villanova for three seasons, Kelly will play her final season at Penn State next year after recovering from a knee injury; Katie plays for St. Joe’s. Julie has already made a verbal commitment to La Salle. And yes, there is a fourth — and final — Jekot sister in CV’s pipeline. … Winner here gets the Manheim Township vs. Central York winner in the semifinals on Monday; loser here gets the Township vs. Central York loser in the consolation-round semifinals on Monday. So win or lose, Hempfield and Township are guaranteed at least two more games.

In the top half of the 6A bracket on Thursday, No. 9 Dallastown (19-7) is at No. 1 Central Dauphin (23-1) and No. 5 Red Lion (20-5) is at No. 4 Governor Mifflin (20-5). … Dallastown eliminated Ephrata in the first round, and the Wildcats are the reigning York/Adams champ. … CD is the Mid-Penn championship, and the Rams’ lone loss was a Commonwealth showdown against rival Cumberland Valley. … Red Lion KO’d Warwick in the first round. … Governor Mifflin is the Berks County champ.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Upper Dauphin (15-8) at No. 1 Linden Hall (18-2): First-year skipper Ellen Bair and her Lions get a Final Four home game, as Linden Hall goes for a repeat title in this bracket. … A trio of 6-footers to contend with for the Lions, including University of San Francisco recruit Jumoke Adaramoye, Manhattan College recruit Favour Mbeledeogu and glass-crasher Mercy Ademusayo. … Coach Richard Hoffman and his UD squad counter with a troika of double-digit scorers in Olivia Halterman (12.6, 27 3’s), Bryonna Cather (11.6, 45 3’s) and Eileen Nestor (11.3, 13 3’s). … Linden Hall’s top priority: Defending the arc; the Trojans have 90 treys as a squad — a squad that advanced to the Tri-Valley League playoffs. … Winner here advances to Monday’s championship game at 4:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center against No. 2 York Catholic (12-10) or No. 3 Steel-High (13-7). The semifinal losers are out; the finalists qualify for the PIAA playoffs. … Linden Hall topped York Catholic in last year’s finale, and the Lions beat the Fighting Irish in a nonleague game earlier this season.

FRIDAY

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 8 Fleetwood (14-9) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (22-3): The Crusaders return to the court after winning their 15th L-L League championship last week vs. Pequea Valley; Catholic is angling for its third title in a row in this bracket, and the Crusaders own 18 District 3 crowns — second-most in D3 history. … Fleetwood topped Kennard-Dale 51-36 in the first round behind Julia Kaskey (20 points) and Alexis Hess (18 points, three 3’s). Hess (15.3, 41 3’s) is the Tigers’ lone double-digit scorer. Stats per Reading Eagle. … Balance aplenty for Catholic, with Sommer Reeser (12.9, 69 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (10.0, 25 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (8.8), Katie Haefner (69, 9 3’s), Cassie Peris (6.6) and Zaniah Banks (6.4, 11 3’s) all chipping in offensively for coach Charlie Detz. … Defense is the Crusaders’ calling card, and they’ve turned that up a notch here down the stretch and through the L-L League playoffs. ... Haefner and Peris are Elizabethtown College recruits. … Catholic is riding an 8-game winning streak and is 13-1 in its last 14 games. And this: The Crusaders are 84-4 in their last 88 games over the last three seasons. … Reeser has 1,125 career points and 224 career 3-pointers — most in L-L League history. … Survivor here gets the winner of No. 4 Susquehanna Township (17-5) vs. No. 5 Bermudian Springs (18-5) in the semifinals on Tuesday. FYI: Bermudian Springs beat Catholic 73-63 way back in the season-opener on Dec. 6. … Loser here gets the Hanna/Bermudian loser in the consolation round on Tuesday; the top five finishers go to states.

No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (11-9) at No. 2 Northern Lebanon (20-3): The Vikings have had more than a week to prep for the Crusaders, who used OT to outlast Schuylkill Valley 57-50 in the first round. Now McD gasses up the bus and heads to Fredericksburg for a clash with Northern Lebanon, which beat the Crusaders to win D3 gold three years ago. The rematch is for a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals vs. the winner of No. 3 Eastern York (16-7) vs. No. 6 Wyomissing (17-6). … Zara Zerman (21.8, 43 3’s) is having an MVP season for coach Ken Battistelli and his NL crew. Lindsay McFeaters (8.7), Ashlyn Messinger (4.6, 9 3’s) and Tabitha Hubbard (4.1, 21 3’s) have also been key offensive pieces for the defensive-minded Vikes. ... Zerman is at 1,543 career points, No. 1 in program history. … Two snipers to keep an eye on for coach Kevin Dupes and McD: Taja Colbert (14.9, 33 3’s) and Kylie Johnson (5.6, 20 3’s) can score the ball. … Northern Lebanon’s three losses: Twice in L-L League Section 4 play vs. Lancaster Catholic, and at Section 3 champ Solanco in the league quarterfinals.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Pequea Valley (21-6) at No. 2 Trinity (18-5): The Braves and Shamrocks have already locked up spots in the PIAA playoffs as semifinalists in this bracket; PV punched its ticket to states for the first time in program history by defeating Hanover 61-32 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. … PV, fresh off a runner-up appearance in the L-L League playoffs under skipper Jason McDonald, is keyed by Caroline Horst (17.2), Abbey Leslie (11.1, 46 3’s), Bethany Bills (10.8, 22 3’s), Clara Neff (9.3, 26 3’s), Rebecca Cox (5.7) and super frosh sub Brooke Liney (5.4, 29 3’s); the Braves have 123 3-pointers, so the Shamrocks must defend the arc. … Horst has 1,068 career points, including 18 in the win over Hanover. … Coach Kristi Britten and Trinity — the Mid-Penn runners-up — are also a balanced bunch: William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson (12.3, 35 3’s) is a multi-purpose threat; Lauren Trumpy (10.0) is finally healthy and is a matchup nightmare in the post; Braylee Fetterolf (4.6, 13 3’s) is a wing shooter; Jocelyn Dorsey (8.5) is a dribble-drive artist; and point guard Jaylin Moore (6.9) is a consummate floor general. … Trinity beat Delone Catholic in the D3-3A finale last year. … Winner here gets the survivor of No. 4 Susquenita (20-5) at No. 1 Delone Catholic (22-1) on Thursday in the finale in Hershey’s Giant Center. The semifinal losers will play in the third-place game on Wednesday. But all four semifinalists are heading to states. … Susquenita KO’d Lancaster Mennonite in the quarterfinals.

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 5 Lebanon Catholic (11-11) at No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian (18-7): An intriguing matchup here, as coach Patti Hower and her Beavers are angling for their 21st D3 championship against a Chargers’ squad that is thinking big after reaching the CCAC title tilt last week. … Four vet scorers to watch for Lebanon Catholic include Avery Hupp (10.1), Maria Pastal (9.3, 21 3’s), Alyssa Loser (8.7, 22 3’s) and Sami Hatzfeld (7.1, 3 3’s). … Skipper Phil Ferrari and MCC fell to Christian School of York — the 2-seed in this bracket — in the CCAC finale, but the Chargers have some serious firepower in Kenzie Baughman (13.7, 36 3’s) and Kara Locker (13.4, 34 3’s), plus Brie Lehman (2.2, 14 3’s) can also shoot it from deep. Lebanon Catholic must defend the perimeter in this clash. … This is a rematch: Lebanon Catholic topped MCC 51-30 back on Dec. 27 in the first round of the Beavers’ holiday tourney in Lebanon. Hupp had 17 points for Lebanon Catholic and Locker had 11 points for MCC in that game. … Survivor here gets the winner of No. 1 Lancaster Country Day vs. No. 8 Veritas Academy in the semifinals on Tuesday. The losers dip to the consolation round, also on Tuesday, with the top five finishers in 1A earning a PIAA slot.

No. 8 Veritas Academy (14-9) at No. 1 Lancaster Country Day (19-3): The Cougars open defense of their title with a home game against Veritas, which topped another Lancaster County opponent, Lititz Christian, 23-18 in the first round. … Country Day opened the season 18-0 and captured the L-L League Section 5 title before the Cougars were tripped up by eventual champ Lancaster Catholic in the league semifinals. … Coach Hilary Waltman and her crew are paced by Ashanti Duncan (15.2), Annabelle Copeland (13.1, 15 3’s), Genesis Meadows (10.5, 29 3’s) and Kaela Stankiewicz (10.0, 21 3’s). … Duncan and Copeland (a Haverford recruit) are 1,000-point scorers; Stankiewicz heads into this game with 893 career points; and Meadows is enjoying a breakout ninth-grade season for the Cougars, who beat Greenwood in last year’s title game. … Top priority for Veritas: Keep Duncan off the glass. She shredded Ephrata in the lane in the L-L League quarterfinals. … Winner here gets the Lebanon Catholic vs. Mount Calvary Christian survivor in the semifinals on Tuesday. Loser here dips to the consolation round on Tuesday. … In the lower bracket on Friday, No. 10 New Covenant Christian from Lebanon (10-10) is at No. 2 Christian School of York (22-2) and No. 6 Halifax (12-10) is at No. 3 Greenwood (18-6).

