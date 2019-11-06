And then there were eight.

Eight Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are still standing in the District 3 playoffs, which continue Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Manheim Township plays Central Dauphin, Wilson plays Harrisburg, Cocalico plays Governor Mifflin, Warwick plays Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg plays York Suburban and Lancaster Catholic plays Middletown, while Annville-Cleona will take on Wyomissing on Saturday.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a playoff roundup, previewing the next round of games, and the weekly predictions.

