According to longtime McCaskey boys basketball scorekeeper Dave “Frenchy” Bauman, the last time the Red Tornado played inside Lancaster Catholic’s Berger Gym was December 1996.

McCaskey High School was closed for renovations that school year. As a result, the Tornado played its home games in the small gym at McCaskey East.

“The exception was our holiday tournament,” Bauman recalled. “A deal was struck with the good folks at Lancaster Catholic to hold it there for the extra seating capacity.”

So it’s been awhile since the Tornado played at Lancaster Catholic, as will happen Monday night when the Crusaders host McCaskey in a L-L tournament quarterfinal game.

Though, Monday will mark the 10th meeting in the league playoffs between the teams, with all nine previous matchups having been played at neutral sites. The Tornado is 8-1 in those league tourney matchups with Lancaster Catholic, the lone Crusaders’ win coming in the 2003 league title game.

There’s also plenty of ties between this year’s teams, especially on the coaching side. First off, Second-year McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos and 15th-year Lancaster Catholic coach Joe Klazas graduated a year apart from each other from Lancaster Catholic in the early 1990s. Secondly, Ramos spent his final three years as an assistant coach on the Lancaster Catholic staff before landing the Tornado gig.

Thirdly, McCaskey assistant varsity coach Jason Yurchak was a Lancaster Catholic hoops standout in the late 1980s and previously coached at Lancaster Catholic, among other stops. And fourthly, McCaskey junior varsity assistant coach Devonne Pinkard split his prep playing days between Lancaster Catholic and McCaskey, and spent the previous two seasons on the Crusaders’ coaching staff.

“I don’t think about it being more me going back,” Ramos said by phone earlier this week. “But I’m more excited of the fact that in Lancaster our schools are two miles apart, to me that’s bigger.”

“I’m sure we’ll talk many times in between,” Klazas said last Tuesday when asked about the quarterfinal matchup with Ramos and McCaskey. “We’ll pack this house and have a lot of fun.”

Speaking of which, Lancaster Catholic will be pre-selling tickets in the main office from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the schoolday on Monday. Tickets are $5 each.

Below is a closer look at all of Monday’s L-L quarterfinal games in the L-L boys basketball notebook, followed by a recap of last week’s highlights.

Section One runner-up McCaskey (14-7) at Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic (19-2), 7 p.m.:

The last time these two teams met in the L-L tournament was in the 2012 championship game, won by the Tornado, 71-57. ...Lancaster Catholic is making its 23rd appearance in the league tournament. A win Monday would put the Crusaders in the L-L semis for the third time in four years and 11th time overall. ...McCaskey is back in the postseason after a three-year hiatus. So all of the current Tornado players, and second-year McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos, are making their playoff debuts. ...A win Monday would put McCaskey in the L-L semis for the first time since 2016, the year Kobe Gantz-led McCaskey won the league crown. ...McCaskey is led by 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry, who scored a career-high 41 points in last Wednesday’s double-overtime 100-99 win over Central Dauphin East in the regular season finale. The 100 points is the single-game high-water mark for L-L teams this season. Terry’s career points total is now at 1,241. He current has athletic scholarship offers from NCAA Division II PSAC programs East Stroudsburg, Shepherd and Clarion. ...Lancaster Catholic is led by 6-7 senior guard/forward David Kamwanga (12.1 ppg) and 5-11 junior guard Devin Atkinson (10.9 ppg).

Section Five champion Columbia (16-6) at Section Two champion Warwick (17-4), 7 p.m.:

With the L-L’s longest current win streak (12-straight victories) heading into the postseason, Warwick would be considered the league’s hottest team if not for the unfortunate news of a season-ending knee injury to leading scorer Joey McCracken in a game last week. The Warriors were already without junior forward Caleb Schmitz (7.6 ppg), who has missed the last 12 games with a shoulder injury. Sixth-man Chase Yarberough (6.1 ppg) will get the start in place of McCracken, as 6-2 junior guard/forward Kai Cipalla (13.1 ppg) and company now have an uphill battle in their quest to return to the L-L title game for the second year in a row.

Columbia won a section crown this season for the first time since 2008. That’s also the last time the Tide made it past the league quarterfinals. Fourth-year coach Kerry Glover is also looking to pick up his first career league playoff win. ...Columbia is 10-2 in its last 12 games. ...Columbia might rival E-town in terms of having the best trio in the league, as the Tide are steered by 6-1 junior guard Michael Poole, Jr. (15.3 ppg), 6-0 sophomore guard Kerry Glover (12.7 ppg) and 6-2 senior guard/forward Matt McCleary (11.7 ppg). McCleary scored a season-high 31 points in last Tuesday’s regular season finale 91-76 win over Lancaster Mennonite. That was also the Tide’s new single-game season-high in points scored.

The only other meeting between these teams met in the league playoffs was in the 1990 championship game, won by Columbia, 52-50.

Section Three runner-up Cocalico (12-11) at Section One champion Cedar Crest (19-3), 7 p.m.:

Making its first league tourney appearance since 2015, Cocalico topped Lancaster Mennonite in Friday’s first-round playoff game, 55-43. On paper, Cocalico has the pieces to match up with Cedar Crest, with Eagles’ 6-4 senior Trey Griffin (9.9 ppg) and 6-5 sophomore Augie Gerhart (7.8 ppg) battling against Falcons’ 6-7 senior and D-III Wilkes University commit Jason Eberhart (10.1 ppg), while leading-scorer Carter Nuneville (13.2 ppg, 37 3-pointers), sharp-shooter Trey Rios (6.6 ppg, 36 3-pointers) and others will try to contain Cedar Crest 6-7 senior guard Ileri Ayo-Faleye (13.9 ppg). These are also two of the better defensive teams in the league, with both clubs holding opponents to around 47 points a game. And the Falcons are still without second-leading scorer Trey Shutter this week for an undisclosed reason. Cedar Crest is looking to bounce back from a shocking 61-42 regular season finale loss at Manheim Township. …Cedar Crest and Cocalico have never before met in the league playoffs. A Falcons win would put them in the L-L semis for the fifth time in eight years but first time since 2016. A Cocalico upset would put the Eagles in the L-L semis for the first time since 2010 and second time since 2005.

Section Two runner-up Elizabethtown (17-6) at Section Two champion Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7), 7 p.m.:

This is the second year in a row E-town and L-S are meeting in the L-L quarterfinals. The Bears edged the Pioneers in last year’s matchup, 47-45. The two teams will also face each other in next Monday’s District 3-5A first-round playoff game. ...E-town edged Elco in Friday’s L-L first-round playoff contest, 50-49, on a game-winning 3-point play by 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly in the final minute. ...E-town has arguably the best trio in the league in Eberly (18.6 ppg, 9.4 rebounds per game), 5-10 senior point guard Ryan Parise (976 career points, 14.8 ppg, 6.5 assists per game) and 6-3 junior guard/forward Lukas Pierson (12.2 ppg). Eberly is already committed to D-III DeSales, while Parise has interest from D-III programs Lebanon Valley College, Washington & Jefferson University and Marywood University. There’s also 5-11 senior sharp-shooter Brody Beach (7.8 ppg, 46 3-pointers), who has accounted for two game-winning shots so far this season. ...The Bears are battled-tested with one of the toughest schedules in the league, as their six losses have come to five teams with a combined record of 84-20.

Lampeter-Strasburg is coming off last Tuesday’s regular season finale 79-72 double-overtime win over Garden Spot in which Pioneers’ senior guard Seth Beers scored a career-high 47 points, the most single-game points scored by an L-L boys hoopster this season. The league’s second-leading scorer at 20.5 points a game, Beers is also one of only four L-L boys hoopsters this season with multiple games of 30 or more points. He has interest from D-III Lancaster Bible College, where older brother and L-S alum Luke is a senior starter.

An L-S win would put the Pioneers in the L-L semis for the second time in three years and fifth time overall. An E-town win would put the Bears in the L-L semis for second year in a row and the fifth time overall, and would also give fourth-year coach Rocky Parise career victory No. 50.

Here’s the rest of this week’s L-L boys hoops notebook...

District playoffs: In case you missed it, twelve L-L teams qualified for next week’s District Three playoffs, plus five Lancaster County-based private school teams in Class 1A:

Game-winner: With an assist from Pat Summers, Donegal’s Ryan Zuch hit a game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left to lift the Indians over Northern Lebanon 44-43 in Tuesday’s regular season finale.

Buzzer-beater: Manheim Central freshman Trey Grube had the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Barons over Cocalico, 49-46, in Tuesday’s L-L Section Three finale. It was Grube’s only made field goal of the night.

Overtime: Lampeter-Strasburg topped Garden Spot in double-overtime in Tuesday’s regular season finale, 79-72. The Pioneers outscored the Spartans 13-6 in the second OT period. L-S senior guard Seth Beers posted a career-high 47 points, while Garden Spot 6-7 senior guard Andrew Zenter finished with 29 points. ...McCaskey topped Central Dauphin East, 100-99, in double-overtime Wednesday night.

100: The single-game high-water mark for L-L teams for this season was 83 points, first set by Conestoga Valley in a season-opening 83-45 win over Kutztown. Then Columbia topped that with back-to-back 85-point outbursts in L-L Section Five victories over Lebanon Catholic and Pequea Valley on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20. ...That was surpassed by Elco with 87 points in a L-L Section Four road win at Donegal on Jan. 9. Then Columbia topped Lancaster Mennonite 91-76 in Tuesday’s L-L regular season finale, before McCaskey beat Central Dauphin East in double-overtime on Wednesday night, 100-99.

30-plus: Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers went for a career-high 47 points in Tuesday’s double-overtime victory against Garden Spot. It’s the most points scored by an L-L boys hoopster this season. On the same night, Lancaster Mennonite junior guard scored a career-high 36 points in a loss at Columbia. With those outputs, Beers and Fisher became the second and third players this season to record multiple 30-point games. Also on the same night, Columbia senior guard/forward Matt McCleary tallied a season-high 31 points, one shy of the career-high 32 he scored last season. McCleary became the 13th L-L boys hoopster this season to score 30 or more points in a game.

Tuesday high-scorers: In Tuesday’s league regular season finales...Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers (47 points), Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Cole Fisher (36 points), Columbia senior guard/forward Matt McCleary (31 points), Garden Spot 6-7 senior guard Andrew Zentner (29 points), McCaskey 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry (22 points), Lancaster Catholic junior guard Devin Atkinson (21 points), Elizabethtown 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (20 points).

Congrats: To Cedar Crest 6-7 senior center Jason Eberhart, who committed to Wilkes University on Saturday.

In case you missed it: A year ago, Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Cole Fisher was riding the bench. Now, he’s the league-leading scorer. Here’s how he did it:

What I’m working on: LNP|LancasterOnline will have full coverage of this week’s L-L playoffs, with Monday’s quarterfinals, Wednesday’s semifinals and Friday’s championship game. And colleague Jeff Reinhart and I will be recording the weekly basketball show Wednesday morning in the studio. There’s still a handful of basketball features I hope to tackle before the season is done, which is a challenging task this time of year since the pace picks up with playoff games seemingly every night for the next handful of weeks. I’ll also soon begin gathering coaches’ votes on all-league selections. And in my spare time, I’m tackling a long-term project that is slated to publish near the start of next school year. Oh, and the start of spring sports practices is right around the corner, which means putting together season previews in the coming weeks. Did I also mention the wife and I have a 10-week old daughter at home?