The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League's postseason continues with Monday's Viola Division elimination game between Warwick and Central York.
Monday's contest will trim the Viola Division's playoff field down to the final four teams, as Cedar Crest remains alive in the elimination bracket, and West Shore and Twin Valley remain undefeated before their head-to-head matchup scheduled for Wednesday.
Following is a preview of Monday's elimination game.
Viola Division
No. 5 Warwick (10-6-2-1) vs. No. 7 Central York (12-9-0-0)
Puck drop: Monday, 8:30 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena
On the line: The winning team advances in the elimination bracket to face Cedar Crest in a game scheduled for Wednesday with a site and time to be determined. The losing team bows out of the tournament.
How they got there: The Warriors opened the postseason with a 7-2 loss to Hempfield Feb. 7. The Panthers defeated Annville-Cleona in the Viola Division play-in game before a 4-3 shootout win over Cedar Crest in the first round. They dropped into the elimination bracket with a 7-2 loss to Twin Valley Monday.
Head-to-head: Warwick scored wins in both regular-season meetings between the two teams with a 6-5 decision Nov. 22 and a 5-4 decision Dec.11.
Players to watch: Warwick's Kyle Zimmerman scored both goals in the Warriors' playoff loss. He also scored eight goals and added an assist over two regular-season games against Central York. The Panthers' Logan Myers registered five points (3 goals, 2 assists) over his team's three playoff games. He also collected four goals and three assists in two regular-season games against Warwick.
Goaltenders: Warwick's Breanna Cesavice stopped 34 of 41 shots in the Warriors' playoff opener after posting a 3.29 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage in the regular season. Conner McCaffrey started all three postseason games for the Panthers, putting up a 3.87 goals-against average and a .838 save percentage.
Notable: The first regular-season meetings yielded 153 combined penalty minutes ... Warwick went 1-0 in the elimination bracket last year en route to a Viola Cup title ... Warwick's playoff-opening loss was the team's third setback in four games. Central York's playoff loss to Twin Valley ended the team's five-game winning streak ... The Panthers' penalty kill has given the team a boost, scoring four-short-handed goals and allowing just one goal during 11 opponent power plays. Warwick's penalty kill allowed two power play goals in six opportunities in its playoff opener ... Warwick went 1-2 in three games played at Klick Lewis Arena during the regular season. Central York went 2-2 at Klick Lewis during the regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs ... Warwick did not score until the first minute of the third period of its playoff opener. Central York scored the first goal in both of its playoff victories.