Can anyone unseat Manheim Central?

That is the million-dollar question in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball Section 2 circles, where the field will try and knock the Barons off their lofty perch; Central has won the last three section crowns in a row, and hasn’t dropped a match over that sizzling clip.

Is that about to change? Can the Barons remain on top for a fourth year in a row? Will there be a truncated season? Will there be a season at all? Those are the big questions, as everyone is in a mandatory two-week hiatus away from school and athletics because of coronavirus concerns.

In the meantime, here’s a team-by-team look at the L-L League boys volleyball Section 2 combatants. Teams are listed alphabetically:

COCALICO EAGLES

COACH: Dwayne Kieffer (2nd season as Cocalico's skipper).

LAST YEAR: The Eagles went 8-4 in league play and 15-6 overall last spring. Cocalico fell to eventual champ Hempfield 3-0 in the L-L League quarterfinals.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: S Patrick Koller (first-team section all-star, District 3 all-star), MH Avery Stark (first-team section all-star, District 3 all-star), MH Peyton Stetter (second-team section all-star), OH Josh Martin (second-team section all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: OH Michael Pha, OH Radislav Denisenko, OH/MH Isaiah Ugalde.

DIGS: Cocalico lost four thumpers from last spring; Koller was the glue, and Stark, Stetter and Martin all did a ton of damage at the net. Those guys will be missed, no doubt. … Kieffer is hoping to get some mileage out of several newbies, including S Simao Prysakar, MH Gavin Zwally, MH Richer Lo and defensive specialist Elijah Ugalde, as the Eagles do some re-tweaking on the fly.

QUOTABLE: Like everyone else, Kieffer and his Eagles are on pause. “Wish I could give some insight,” Cocalico's coach said, “but we just have to wait and hopefully we can get back on the court and continue the season. With a young team, we need to get back to practicing.”

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

COACH: Lamar Fahnestock (2nd season back as coach, after guiding E-town from 2000 to 2005).

LAST YEAR: The Bears earned a fourth-place finish in the Section 2 hunt last spring, and fell to eventual runner-up Warwick 3-0 in the L-L League quarterfinals.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Nick Chapman (second-team section all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: OH Jacques Mortha (first-team section all-star), L Jake Sevcik (first-team section all-star), S Nate Seeger (second-team section all-star), OH Casey Lyons, MB Gavin Gilhool, OH Rudy Woitas.

DIGS: Plenty to like in E-town, where Fahnestock and his Bears are loaded up for a run at Manheim Central. … Strong in the front row with kill specialists Mortha, Woitas and Lyons all returning, and keep an eye on Gilhool, who is poised for a breakout season. … In the back, Seeger and Sevcik are chiseled vets, and they’ll make E-town tick defensively and in the passing game. … More good news: MB Tommy Arendt, who missed all of last season with a broken ankle, is back. And Elijah Eberly, a basketball standout for the Bears, will play volleyball this spring. … If Central is still the favorite — and remember, nobody has beaten the Barons in three long years — you have to believe E-town is right there on the 2-line, and trending upward, quickly.

QUOTABLE: “We’re a veteran squad with good size,” Fahnestock said. “We need to continue working on our mental focus, but I can’t wait to see where this journey takes these seniors.”

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

COACH: Bob Witwer (12th season at the helm of Ephrata's program).

LAST YEAR: A 7-8 overall record in 2019 for the Mounts, who made a late playoff push, but missed out on the postseason festivities.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: S Connor Komancheck (second-team section all-star), MH Elias Long, OH Jose Laguer-Seda, L Dane Waltman.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: OH Ethan Sensenig (first-team section all-star), MH Jordan Buch, S Zach Farlow, MH Austin Brown, L Sam Risser, OH Deven Eshelman.

DIGS: Plenty of good news in Ephrata, where Witwer returns several key cogs from last spring, including heavy hitters Sensenig and Buch, who both honed their skills by playing club ball over the winter. … Brown and Risser also played club, and Witwer is expecting big things from that duo moving forward. … Welcome back, Zach Farlow. The consummate setter missed a big chunk of last season with an injury; he’ll definitely help out in the assist department, especially with Sensenig and Buch both ready to swing. … Witwer is excited about his front row, calling that group aggressive, and with several hard hitters. He’s anxious to see Farlow get his feet back under him, and set up the guys at the net. … Don’t sleep on this crew; the time could be now for the Mounts. They’re due, and have the weaponry to contend.

QUOTABLE: “With a large group of seniors, the squad is ready to step up, compete, and play at a much higher level,” Witwer said. “I just hope they get the chance. We’re ready to contend for the Section 2 top spot, the L-L League playoffs, and for a District 3 playoff berth.”

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

COACH: Ben Rutt (10th season in charge in New Holland).

LAST YEAR: Sparty went 6-10 overall, but Garden Spot did qualify for the District 3 Class 2A tournament, falling to Section 2 rival Lancaster Mennonite 3-2 in an unforgettable first-round tussle. The Spartans got into the bracket as the 12th and final seed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Garrett Fisher (second-team section all-star), MH John Sauder, OH Caiden Witmer, OH Travis Myers, OH/L Wade Horning, OH Cole Horning, S Devon Martin, L Aaron Lapp, L Zak Mininger.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: MH Dwight Weaver (second-team section all-star), OH Daniel Horning, OH Matt High, MH Logan Martin, OH Andrew Zetner, MH Griffen Witmer, OH Laine King, S Jordan Martin, L Tyler Martin, OH Chandler Xiong.

DIGS: That key-players-lost column is a bit overwhelming, yes. But the cupboard is not bare at Garden Spot, as Rutt will look to Weaver and Witmer to be the key cogs at the net, after six hitters were lost to graduation. … The Spartans lost nine seniors to graduation in all, so there will be a different vibe for this crew moving forward. … Rutt said the goal, despite some wholesale losses, remains the same: Fight like heck for the Section 2 flag and qualify for the postseason.

QUOTABLE: “We’re in a major rebuild after a massive graduation loss of nine seniors,” Rutt said. “Playing during AAU season has helped us build some chemistry and some sort of an identity. As always, ball control will be the key for us, if we want to get the ball to Weaver and Witmer.”

LANCASTER MENNONITE BLAZERS

COACH: Gary Martin (7th season in charge for Mr. Martin).

LAST YEAR: Mennonite went 12-6 overall, falling to Penn Manor 3-0 in the L-L League quarterfinals, and losing to Lower Dauphin 3-0 in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals. The Blazers KO’d Garden Spot 3-2 in the first round of districts.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: S Ben Lefever (first-team section all-star, District 3 all-star, all-state selection), L Paul Peachey (first-team section all-star, District 3 all-star), OH Clint Wilson (second-team section all-star), MH Seth Harmer, L Gabe Willig (honorary section all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: OH Hunter Brubaker, MH Graham Brubaker, OH Noah Swartzentruber, OH Elijah Lazor.

DIGS: Good news/bad news scenario for Mennonite. We’ll get the bad news out of the way first: Stalwarts Lefever and Peachey graduated, and they were talented, defensive-minded players who knew their way around the back row. … Lefever was one the of the best setters around the L-L League the last couple of years, and Peachey was the ultimate glue kid. They will be missed, as will heavy duty hitters Harmer and Wilson. ... Willig, a real jumping-jack who missed a big chunk of last season with an injury, also departed. … The good news: The Brubaker boys and Lazor all have front-row experience — Lazor has plenty of height and is a tough matchup above the net — and Swartzentruber has pitched in, mostly in serving situations. He’ll have an extended role this time around. … Top priority for the Blazers: Find a reliable setter and an athletic libero. Pronto. Do so, and the Blazers will push. As always.

QUOTABLE: “I’m looking forward to seeing how we can pull this team together,” Martin said. “We have the hitters, so we just need to find a way to get them the ball. If we can find the passing and if we can control the ball, we should have a very good season.”

LEBANON CEDARS

COACH: Jeff Albright (8th season in charge in Cedar Country).

LAST YEAR: Lebanon went 0-12 in section play and 1-15 overall, as the Cedars continue to build their program.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Tanner Mease, S Sabo Horn.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: S Adan Sandoval, OH/S Diego Ruiz, OH/L Abdiel Vega-Rivera, MH Jafet Quintana, L Todd Griffiths, OH/MH Sam Santos.

DIGS: A big key-players-returning list for the Cedars, and that’s a good thing, as Lebanon strives to be more competitive in a tough-as-nails section race. … Sandoval is back at setter for the third year in a row; Albright really likes his volleyball IQ, and Sandoval will have multiple returning hitters up front to set up. … Albright is also excited about Griffiths in the back, and the group of versatile, multi-purpose guys up front to deliver blocks and spikes. … Thinking more steps forward for the Cedars, who have some experienced, chiseled players back to do some damage and keep everyone honest.

QUOTABLE: “For the first time in program history, we had a bunch of guys paying club ball in the offseason,” Albright said. “That core nucleus got quality reps. Now heading into school ball, we have additional players who can contribute. It’ll be a challenging year for myself when it comes to getting the guys in the right spots to perform at their highest potential. But every player is selfless, and simply wants to help the team win.”

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

COACH: Craig Dietrich (12th season as Head Baron).

LAST YEAR: A banner spring for Central, which won its third Section 2 title in a row with yet another 12-0 league mark, and then: Reached the L-L League semifinals, falling 3-0 to eventual champ Hempfield; beat York Suburban 3-0 to win the first District 3 Class 2A championship in program history; and reached the PIAA state semifinals, but was tripped up 3-1 by York Suburban in a rematch. That was one year after reaching the state finals, and back-to-back league finals appearances. It’s been a magical run for Dietrich and his Barons.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Mason Nissley (section MVP, first-team section all-star, District 3 all-star, all-state selection), OH Brandyn Musser (first-team section all-star, District 3 all-star, all-state selection), OH Ben Wolford (first-team section all-star, District 3 all-star, all-state selection).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: OH Darien Colburn (second-team section all-star, District 3 all-star, all-state selection), S Jeremiah Zimmerman (second-team section all-star, District 3 all-star, all-state selection), OH Blake Wagner, MH Logan Whitehouse.

DIGS: Can’t help but first notice the loss of Nissley, who will go down in L-L annals as one of the best kill specialists in the history of the league. He is Central’s all-time leader in kills, and he was a two-time section MVP choice and complete and utter matchup nightmare at — and especially above — the net. … Also gone are a pair of front-row stalwarts in Musser and Wolford, who were key cogs in Central’s postseason forays the last couple of years. … Musser was a jack-of-all-trades player who played libero early in his prep career. Wolford really came on in his senior season, delivering clutch spike after clutch spike opposite Nissley, who garnered a ton of attention at the net. … Some glaring losses, yes. But Dietrich still has plenty of players to build around, including Zimmerman, a deft setter who set up the Nissley-Musser-Wolford trio time and time again last year, and Colburn, who might not be as powerful around the net as Nissley, but he’ll bring plenty of experience to the front row. … Wagner and Whitehouse both got some court time last year, and they’ll be tasked with more rotations and bigger expectations this time around. In fact, Dietrich called his young-ish group hungry, scrappy, and ready to put their own stamp on the Barons’ program. … Still the champs until someone dethrones them. Any takers?

QUOTABLE: “We do lack some experience at some positions, so we’ll need to overcome that,” Dietrich said. “We’re just hoping to have a season.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage