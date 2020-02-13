Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game is set. Section One champion Cedar Crest (21-3) will take on Section Two champ Warwick (19-4) at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

The Falcons have been — arguably —the league’s top team all season. The same could be said for the Warriors, whose 14 straight victories encompass the league’s longest current win streak.

At this point, though, Warwick is embracing the underdog role. The Warriors have lost two starters to injury, including leading scorer Joey McCracken, who went down with a season-ending knee injury a week ago.

Starting in McCracken’s place in Monday’s L-L quarterfinals, senior Chase Yarberough, who was cut from tryouts as a sophomore, hit six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 32 points in a 71-65 victory against Section Five champ Columbia.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, sophomore Chase Krall, who was called up from junior varsity in late December, came off the bench and drained seven 3-pointers in a come-from-behind 50-37 win over Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic.

Afterward, fifth-year Warwick coach Chris Christensen told reporters, “We have one more Chase left (on the roster) that no one knows about.”

At this point, Christensen might as well put that Chase on the court Friday just to see what happens.

Here’s a closer look at Friday's matchup...

Previous meeting: This is the first time Cedar Crest and Warwick will meet in the league final, and just the second time they’re facing each other in the league playoffs. The teams squared off in the league playoffs for the first time just a year ago in the semifinals, which Warwick won in lopsided fashion, 72-47.

The Falcons avenged that loss earlier this season with a 55-50 home win over Warwick on Dec. 20. That matchup was close the entire way, featured seven lead changes and was tied with under two minutes remaining.

In that win, the Falcons got a team effort from 6-foot-7 senior guard Ileri Ayo-Faleye (15 points), 6-2 senior guard Cole Miller (13 points), 6-1 senior guard Grant Allwein (10 points) and 6-7 senior forward Jason Eberhart (six points, nine rebounds, three blocks).

Warwick had a healthy Joey McCracken and Caleb Schmitz then. Absent those two, the Warriors have since found other ways to win, largely with a perimeter-heavy offensive approach. In the last three games, Warwick has made 28 3-pointers, an average of about nine a game.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In the December loss to Cedar Crest, Warwick shot 6 of 17 from beyond the arc. However, Yarberough didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in that game. Christensen, looking for more perimeter shooting, promoted Krall from JV after that game.

Trivia: Cedar Crest is in the league title game for the fifth time in eight years, but first time since 2016. Warwick is in the league championship game in back-to-back years, a feat the program last achieved in 1987 and 1988.

Both teams have previously won three league tourney crowns. The Falcons did so in 1976, 2014 and 2015, while the Warriors did so in 1981, 1987 and 1988.

As a result, the winner of Friday’s game will become just the fourth L-L program to have won at least four league tourney crowns.

Cedar Crest team page

Warwick team page

Coaches: Tenth-year Cedar Crest coach Tommy Smith (183-74 career record) is looking for his third league tourney trophy, while Christensen (54-59 career record) is in search of his first league crown.

Did you know: Krall is the son of former Lebanon hoops standout Troy Krall, who played a large role in topping Warwick in the 1985 and 1986 league title games. On the court after Wednesday’s win, Troy Krall embraced son Chase.. ...Smith and Cedar Crest junior hoopster Chris Danz are the grandsons of L-L coaching legend Norbie Danz, who was sitting at the end of the Falcons’ bench Wednesday night.

By the way: This is the 48th L-L League title game. And the 22nd time that a Section One champion will meet the Section Two champion in the league title tilt. In those 21 previous matchups, Section Two holds a 13-8 edge over Section One teams.