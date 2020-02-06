The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs have moved into the double-elimination round with a trio of games set for Friday.
Following is a look at Friday's matchups with trends, players to watch and what's at stake.
Bears Division
No. 1 Palmyra (15-2-0-1) vs. No. 4 Lower Dauphin (13-6-0-0)
Puck drop: Friday, 8:15 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena
On the line: Friday's winner advances to face the winner of Monday's game between No. 2 Hershey and No. 3 Central Dauphin -- at a date and time to be determined -- with a trip to the Bears Cup final on the line while the two losing teams meet in an elimination game with details to be determined.
Head-to-head: Palmyra took two of the three regular-season meetings between the two teams, winning 4-0 Nov. 4 and 3-0 Jan. 20. Lower Dauphin won the other game 6-4 Dec. 6.
Players to watch: Palmyra's Kyle Ziemba, who led the Cougars with 48 points, picked up three goals and two assists over three games against the Falcons in the regular season. Lower Dauphin's Noah Leach had a hat trick and two assists in Lower Dauphin's regular-season win over Palmyra. He also had two goals and four assists in the Falcons' 9-2 win over Manheim Township in Wednesday's play-in game.
GOAL, Lower Dauphin. Noah Leach takes the feed from Cole McCulley on a 2-on-1 and goes bardown w/ 20.3 seconds left in the first period. Falcons take a 2-1 lead over Manheim Township. pic.twitter.com/qR5K3Jr1QD— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 5, 2020
Goaltenders: Jackson Bell started all 18 regular-season games in goal for the Cougars, posting a 1.77 goals-against average and a division-leading .920 save percentage. Lower Dauphin's Eric West had the second-highest save percentage in the regular season (.916) to complement a 2.38 goals-against average. West made 22 saves on 24 shots in Wednesday's play-in game.
Notable: Palmyra is looking to return to the Bears Cup final after falling in last year's championship game to Hershey. Lower Dauphin lost to Hershey in the 2018 Bears Cup championship game before missing the playoffs last year ... Lower Dauphin was one of two teams to defeat Palmyra in regulation during the regular season. Hershey was the other, via a 5-3 decision in the Jan. 31 season finale. It ended Palmyra's seven-game winning streak ... Lower Dauphin's win Wednesday was the team's third victory in its last four games ... Palmyra had the Bears Division's top power play unit (26.4 percent) while Lower Dauphin ranked power play ranked fourth (19.4 percent). Among penalty-killing units, Lower Dauphin ranked No. 2 (88.7 percent) while Palmyra ranked No. 3 (82.8 percent). Each team only managed one power play goal in their three head-to-head regular-season games ... Over their three regular-season meetings, Palmyra outshot Lower Dauphin 100-78 with shot advantages in all three games.
Viola Division
No. 4 Hempfield (12-6-0-0) vs. No. 5 Warwick (10-5-2-1)
Puck drop: Friday, 7:15 p.m. at Lancaster Ice Rink
On the line: Friday's winner advances to face top-seeded West Shore in a game scheduled for 7:45 Monday at Twin Ponds while the losing team faces elimination in its next game with a date, time and opponent to be determined.
Head-to-head: The Black Knights, with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, and the Warriors met during the final week of the regular season. Warwick won, 8-7, with a short-handed goal in the final minute after erasing a two-goal third-period deficit.
Players to watch: Hempfield's Theodore Lountzis registered two goals and two assists in the game against Warwick and followed it up with a hat trick and an assist that helped the Black Knights defeat Annville-Cleona in their season finale. Warwick's Kyle Zimmerman led the Warriors in goals (25) and points (40) during the regular season. He had two assists and two goals, including the game winner, against Hempfield.
Goaltenders: Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel started all 18 games in goal for the Black Knights, posting a 3.14 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Cody Benjamin is expected to get the start Friday for Warwick. In six regular-season appearances, Benjamin compiled a 4.41 goals-against average and a .733 save percentage.
Warwick's Brady Zimmerman goes in on goal. The Black Knights' Josh Griel makes a save to keep it tied at 4 w/ just under 5 minutes left in the second. Warwick's Cody Benjamin makes a save at the other end moments later. pic.twitter.com/1vjA7AUR4F— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 27, 2020
Notable: The loss to Warwick was Hempfield's only setback in the team's final setback in its final eight regular-season games. The Black Knights scored at least six goals in all eight of those games ... Warwick had lost its previous two games before closing its regular-season schedule with the win over Hempfield ... Warwick's eight goals against Hempfield matched a season-high output ... Warwick won the CPIHL's Viola Cup last year. Their road to the title included a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Hempfield, which went 1-2 in the playoffs ... Warwick outshot Hempfield 33-26 in their regular-season matchup ... The Warriors outscored opponents 35-22 in the third period during the regular season. The 35 goals were the most in the Viola Division. Meanwhile, Hempfield outscored opponents 39-17 in the first period, tied with Cedar Crest for the most first-period goals in the division ... Warwick lost once and tied twice in regular-season games that went to overtime. Hempfield won its only regular-season game decided in overtime. Theordore Lountzis scored the game-winning goal.
No. 3 Cedar Crest (14-4-0-0) vs. No. 7 Central York (11-8-0-0)
Puck drop: Friday, 8:30 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena
On the line: The winning team advances to face No. 2 Twin Valley Monday in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. at Reading's Body Zone. The losing team drops into the elimination bracket with the details of its next game to be determined.
Head-to-head: The Falcons, with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Leabnon Catholic and Elco, won both regular-season games between the two teams with a 5-0 decision Jan. 3 and a 6-3 decision Jan. 15.
Players to watch: Cedar Crest's Anthony Long, who shared the team lead in goals (19) and points (34). scored five goals and added two assists over two regular-season games against the Panthers, who ice players from Central York and Northeastern. Central York's Logan Myers had a goal and an assist against the Falcons. After leading the Panthers in goals (24), assists (24) and points (48) during the regular season, Myers netted two goals in Central York's 6-2 win over Annville-Cleona in Wednesday's play-in game.
Goaltenders: Lebanon Catholic's Nolan Harner backstopped the Falcons with a 12-4-0 record, a 2.46 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He split time with Cedar Crest's Chandler Walborn, who went 2-0-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage, leading the Viola Division in the latter two categories. Conner McCaffrey went 7-3-0 in goal for Central York during the regular season, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Justin Meluzio (3-5-0, 4.38 goals-against average, .824 save percentage) also spent time in goal. McCaffrey stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced Wednesday.
Notable: Cedar Crest won the Rothrock Cup in 2018 and went 0-2 in the Bears Division playoffs last year. Central York went 1-2 in the Rothrock Division playoffs in 2018 and missed the playoffs last year ... The Panthers never trailed in Wednesday's play-in game, taking a 1-0 lead 72 seconds in. Annville-Cleona responded with a goal 35 seconds later, but the Panthers regained the lead for good in the second period ... Cedar Crest outscored Central York 6-1 in the first period in their two head-to-head meetings ... The Falcons had the division's third-best power play (26.8 percent) and the third-best penalty kill (87.5) during the regular season. The Falcons did not have a power play in the two games against Central York while the Panthers went 0-for-5 on the power play in those two games ... The Jan. 3 victory was one of four Cedar Crest shutouts during the regular season ... Cedar Crest won six of its final seven regular-season games. Wednesday's victory was Central York's sixth win in the Panthers' last seven games.