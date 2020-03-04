Eight local girls’ basketball teams in four different classifications begin their quest for PIAA state-championship gold with first-round games on Friday and Saturday. Here’s a preview …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

District 3 No. 6 Manheim Township Blue Streaks (19-8 overall) vs. D7 champ North Allegheny Tigers (22-3), 6A West bracket at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.: Coach Sean Burkhart and his Streaks face a 252-mile bus ride — pack plenty of snacks — and get a Tigers’ team fresh off their third WPIAL title in the last four years. ... Township must limit NA junior Lizzy Groetsch, a 1,000-point scorer who averages 18 points; she hit the game-winner in the Tigers’ OT win over Bethel Park in the WPIAL finale. Fellow 11th-grader Paige Morningstar (12.7) can also make buckets for coach Spencer Stefko’s squad, which averages 56 points a game. … Township ace Katie Bushong (20.7, 31 3’s) enters with 1,435 career points — third-most in program history. She’s at 20.6 points with 15 3’s in the last nine games. … Township, the Section 1 runner-up and L-L League quarterfinalist, will also need a big game on the glass from Gianna Smith (6.3), and some stout perimeter D from jitterbug guard Ali Quinn (5.4, 5 3’s). … Winner gets: 6-2 State College (13-6) or 7-3 Upper St. Clair (14-8) in Round 2 on Tuesday.

D3 No. 7 Hempfield Black Knights (19-8) vs. D1 champ Central Bucks West Bucks (24-4), 6A East bracket at Council Rock South HS, 7:30 p.m.: Coach Kendra Merrifield and her Knights must go behind enemy lines and tangle with the high-powered Bucks, who feature Penn State recruit and ace 1,000-point shooter Maddie Burke, who averages 14 points, and makes an outstanding percentage of her 3-point attempts. … Burke, point guard Olivia Irons (8.0), Emily Spratt (10.0), Jess Broskey and Paige Gilbert were all Suburban One League all-star selections for the Bucks, who won their first D1 title since 2015 for skipper Zach Sibel. … CB West won the Suburban One League Continental crown with a 12-0 record, four games clear of runner-up CB East. … Balance, balance and more balance for Section 1 champ Hempfield, which gets offensive contributions from Lindsey Durkota (9.9, 5 3’s), Autumn Cook (7.1, 24 3’s), Lauren Moffatt (5.9) and jack-of-all-trades kid Jess Weinoldt (4.5). More than anything, that crew can’t let Burke catch and shoot. … Durkota is at 11.0 points over the last seven games. … Cook has six 3’s in the last five games, and she bucketed 12 points with a pair of treys in Hempfield’s must-have win over Dallastown in the D3 seventh-place game. … Winner gets: 11-2 Bethlehem Freedom (22-5) or 1-6 North Penn (18-8) in Round 2 on Tuesday.

D3 No. 3 Pequea Valley Braves (22-7) vs. D12 runner-up Imhotep Charter Panthers (14-13), 3A East bracket at Abraham Lincoln HS, 5:30 p.m.: Skipper Jason McDonald and his L-L League runner-up Braves are heading to Philly to square off against an athletic Panthers’ squad that has played a brutal schedule and is probably better than their record. This will be the first PIAA playoff game in PV's program history. … Imhotep fell to Mastery Charter North in the Philly Pub title game, snapping Imhotep’s 2-year run as league champ. … As mentioned, the Panthers played a tricky schedule, which included undefeated reigning 4A state-champ Bethlehem Catholic, Cardinal O’Hara, Mt. Lebanon from Pittsburgh, Central Bucks West, Maryland power Riverdale Baptist, and Philly Catholic League champ West Catholic, which topped Imhotep in the D12 finale. FYI: Becahi edged Imhotep 52-51. … Zamara Haynes and Janai Smith — a 5-7 sophomore shooter who scored 16 points in the Pub finale vs. MCN — were Pub League all-star selections. … Four go-to scorers for PV include Caroline Horst (16.5), Abbey Leslie (11.3, 51 3’s), Bethany Bills (10.8, 22 3’s) and Clara Neff (9.3, 27 3’s), plus Rebecca Cox (5.6) has been a key cog on the boards, and top sub Brooke Liney (5.5, 32 3’s) has had a breakout freshman season on the perimeter. … Braves have 132 3-pointers, so Imhotep must protect the arc. … Horst has 1,084 career points. … In seven postseason games, Leslie is scoring at an 11.4 clip with 21 3’s. … Liney has at least one trey in the last seven games. … Winner gets: 4-1 Bloomsburg (21-5) or 2-2 Holy Redeemer (20-6) in Round 2 on Tuesday.

D3 champ Linden Hall Lions (20-2) vs. D4 runner-up South Williamsport Mountaineers (14-11), 2A East bracket at CD East HS, 6:30 p.m.: After defending their D3 title, rookie coach Ellen Bair and her Lions are looking for a deep state run; they were tripped up in the second round by Old Forge last March, and are thinking bigger and better things this time around, especially with D1 recruits Favour Mbeledeogu (Manhattan College) and Jumoke Adaramoye (University of San Francisco) at the ready in the paint. … Two backcourt road-runners that South Williamsport must be wary of defensively: Jenadia Jordan has really come into her own for Linden Hall, and has thrived in the open court this postseason. And top sub Marta Celebic can flat-out make shots and get to the rim. Weapons galore for the Lions, who played a rugged independent schedule this season. … Balance appears to be the key word for coach Justin Marnon and South Williamsport; in the D4 finale vs. Mount Carmel, Haley Neidig popped in 13 points, and Sydney Bachman (9 points) and Madi Tolomay (8 points) chipped in. Also keep an eye on Claudia Green and Julie Anthony, who help make the Mountaineers tick. ... South Williamsport’s top priority here is pretty simple: Keep the Lions off the glass. Or else. … Winner gets: 12-2 Bishop McDevitt (11-13) or 2-2 Holy Cross (16-9) in Round 2 on Tuesday.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

D3 champ Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (25-3) vs. D7 No. 7 Indiana Indians (14-10), 4A West bracket at Warwick HS, 2:30 p.m.: Coach Charlie Detz and his L-L League-champ Crusaders should be plenty motivated after being KO’d in the state quarterfinals by Mifflinburg in OT last year, losing their 62-game winning streak in the process. … Catholic must defend Indians’ 6-3 freshman post Eve Fiala, who averages 16 points and 17 rebounds; she already has a scholarship offer from Ohio State in her back pocket. But here’s some good news for Catholic: The Crusaders have already contended with some top-notch post players this season, including Downingtown East’s Bella Smuda, who is 6-5 and bound for Liberty University, and Linden Hall’s trio of 6-5 Mercy Ademusayo, 6-2 Jumoke Adaramoye and 6-0 Favour Mbeledeogu. Ademusayo dominated against Steel-High in the D3 finale, dropping 18 points and collecting 11 rebounds in the Lions’ cozy 73-53 victory over the Rollers. … Sophomore sniper Hope Cook (18.6) is Indiana’s top perimeter threat, so she can very likely expect a matchup with Crusaders’ D stopper Marlia Matters (3.4). … Catholic’s top point-getters include sharpshooter Sommer Reeser (12.3, 74 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (9.7, 30 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (8.8), Cassie Peris (6.8), Katie Haefner (6.6, 9 3’s) and Zaniah Banks (6.6, 14 3’s). … Reeser is at 1,147 career points, and her 229 career 3-pointers are No. 1 in L-L League history. She’s at 13.0 points with 25 triples in the last eight games. ... Hicks is at 10.8 points with nine 3’s in the last five games. … Catholic is riding an 11-game winning streak — including a victory over Eastern York in the D3 finale — and is 16-1 in its last 17 games. That loss was at undefeated Bethlehem Catholic on Jan. 25. … Crusaders are 88-4 in their last 92 games. … Coach Dave Woodall’s Indiana club fell to Blackhawk 58-44 in the WPIAL quarterfinals, and then had to wait out the rest of the bracket for a state bid; D7 doesn’t contest playback/consolation rounds, and the Indians snared the final seed to get in. … Winner gets: 7-2 Southmoreland (24-1) or 6-2 Huntingdon Area (13-11) in Round 2 on Wednesday. Southmoreland went into the WPIAL finale with a 24-0 mark, but fell to Pittsburgh North Catholic, which is also lurking lower in the West bracket.

D3 No. 3 Northern Lebanon Vikings (22-4) vs. D12 runner-up Universal Audenried Charter Rockets (8-17), 4A West bracket at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 1 p.m.: Vet skipper Ken Battistelli and his Vikings continue to chug along, and get a Philly Pub team in the opener. … Audenried features sharpshooter Naja Lumsden (19.9 points, 46 3’s), so Northern Lebanon must defend the arc. … Lumsden was a second-team Philly Pub League all-star pick, and she gets plenty of offensive help from Destiny Epps (10.5, 25 3’s) and Jennelle Ransom (8.6, 29 3’s). … Audenried played District 1 combatants Souderton and Pennsbury this season, and coach Kevin Slaughter and his Rockets fell to Philly Catholic League entrant Lansdale Catholic in the District 1/12 sub-regional final, 65-35. … Just four losses for Northern Lebanon: Twice to Lancaster Catholic in L-L League Section 4 showdowns, to Solanco in the league quarterfinals, and to eventual runner-up Eastern York in the D3 semifinals. … Kutztown commit Zara Zerman (21.4, 47 3’s) is having a monster season for the Vikings; she’s at 1,597 career points — most in program history — and is scoring at a red-hot 23.5 clip with 18 3’s in the last 10 games. Zerman is also a nifty 132-of-164 at the foul line. … Lindsay McFeaters (8.8), Ashlyn Messinger (4.4, 10 3’s) and Tabitha Hubbard (4.1, 24 3’s) have also pitched in offensively for the defensive-minded Vikings, who are allowing just 32 points a game. … Winner gets: 4-1 Danville (24-3) or 2-3 Berwick (16-9) in Round 2 on Wednesday.

D3 champ Lancaster Country Day Cougars (22-3) vs. D4 No. 4 Northeast Bradford Panthers (19-6), 1A East bracket at Warwick HS, 1 p.m.: Coach Hilary Waltman and her Cougars are feeling fine after defending their D3 title, but PIAA first-round games have been their bugaboo; Country Day is angling for just its second state-playoff win here — and first since 2006 — and gets a Panthers’ squad that was the top seed in D4, but was knocked off in the semifinals (by eventual champ Northumberland Christian), and in the third-place game (by Sullivan County). … Country Day fell to D4 entrant Benton in the first round in each of the last two years. … NEB is paced by multi-purpose threat Maise Neuber, who leads the Panthers in scoring (12.0), rebounds and steals. Lindsay Moore and Kayleigh Thomas are also key contributors for coach Ben Beebe. … NEB competes in Division 2 of the Northern Tier League. … Four rock-solid, double-digit scorers for County Day: Ashanti Duncan (15.3), Annabelle Copeland (13.2, 17 3’s), Kaela Stankiewicz (10.1, 24 3’s) and Genesis Meadows (10.1, 31 3’s). … Duncan is at 1,333 career points — most in program history — Copeland is at 1,076 career points, and Stankiewicz is at 925 career points. … Meadows is enjoying a breakout ninth-grade campaign on the perimeter. … In five postseason games, Duncan is at 16.2 points, Copeland (a Haverford commit) is at 11.8 points with a couple of 3’s, Stankiewicz is at 10.4 points with five 3’s, and Meadows is at 8.0 points with six 3’s. … Winner gets: 1-2 Chester Charter (17-5) or 2-2 Susquehanna Community (17-8) in Round 2 on Wednesday.

D3 No. 4 Lebanon Catholic Beavers (12-13) vs. D6 champ Bishop Carroll Huskies (14-10), 1A West bracket at Altoona HS, 2:30 p.m.: Tricky trip for coach Patti Hower and her Beavers’ bunch, who must hoof it across the state, and play a Carroll team that is no stranger to a PIAA bracket, right in the Huskies’ backyard. … Lebanon Catholic must keep tabs on Carroll perimeter threat Savannah Smorto (10.8, 50 3’s), and Mara Yahner (11.2) and Madison Ortinowsky (10.0, 16 3’s) can also make buckets for coach John Bianconi and BC. … Avery Hupp (9.8), Alyssa Loser (9.3, 23 3’s), Maria Pastal (9.0, 22 3’s) and Sami Hatzfeld (6.8, 3 3’s) steer Lebanon Catholic’s offense, and the Beavers will need a big effort on the boards from Katie Davis (4.7). … Lebanon Catholic is now two full years removed from winning state gold in this bracket, and Hower, in her 42nd season on the bench, has 756 career coaching victories — No. 2 in L-L League history. … Winner gets: 4-1 Northumberland Christian (18-4) or 1-3 Faith Christian (19-5) in Round 2 on Wednesday.

