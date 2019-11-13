Three L-L League football are still standing, as the District 3 playoffs in Class 5A and Class 4A have reached the semifinal round.

In 5A, top-seeded Cocalico will welcome No. 5 Warwick in a battle of L-L League squads, while in 4A, No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg, fresh a win over the top-seeded team in the bracket last week, will visit playoff nemesis and defending champ Bishop McDevitt for Final Four games on Friday.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a playoff update and previews of Friday's matchups.

