Two boys basketball teams from Lancaster County will have a chance at bringing home district gold this week. Up first, Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic is squaring off with Bishop McDevitt for the second year in a row in Thursday’s District 3-4A title tilt at Hershey’s Giant Center at 8 p.m. On Friday at 5:30 p.m., Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference champion Mount Calvary, based in Elizabethtown, will square off with Halifax in the District 3-1A championship.

Here’s a look at both those matchups...

District 3-4A championship, No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (22-3) vs. No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (22-4), Thursday, 8 p.m., at Hershey's Giant Center:

This is the fourth year in a row these teams are squaring off in the district playoffs, and the second year in a row for the District 3-4A crown. Bishop McDevitt won last year’s matchup, 53-48.

Many of the same faces are back this year...Lancaster Catholic went on to again capture the L-L Section Four crown and reach the L-L semis, where it fell in a 50-37 loss in what was the second-lowest point output from the Crusaders all year. Lancaster Catholic bounced back eight days later with an 18-point win over Octorara. Junior guard and second-year Devin Atkinson then had the game-winning, buzzer-beating tip-in Monday night in the 48-46 win over a Susquehanna Township team that had been averaging 65 points a game. It was also Susquehanna Township’s third-lowest point total of the season.

Lancaster Catholic might need a similar defensive effort against a Bishop McDevitt team that, like Susquehanna Township, has length and athleticism, led by 1,000-point scorer Jake Kelly. By the way, on top of being the top-two teams in District 3-4A, Bishop McDevitt and Lancaster Catholic are Nos. 7 and 9 in the latest Class 4A state power rankings from dailyitem.com reporter Michael Bullock. Should be a good one in Chocolatetown on Thursday night.

Other notes: Lancaster Catholic is in the district title game for the second year in a row, third time in four years, fourth time under Klazas and sixth time overall. The Crusaders have won three district crowns: 2003, 2011 and 2017. The last two of those have come under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas. ..Back in 2015, Bishop McDevitt reached a district championship game for the first time since 1989. The program is now making its fifth trip in six years to the district title tilt. Bishop McDevitt has previously won district gold four times: 1986, 1989, 2016 and 2019. ...both Klazas and Bishop McDevitt coach Mike Gaffey, who once paced the sidelines for five seasons at Annville-Cleona in the early 2000s, each surpassed 300 career wins earlier this season. ...Gaffey has won three district crowns as a head coach. The first came with Palmyra in 1996. The last two have come with Bishop McDevitt in 2016 and 2019. ...Bishop McDevitt senior Ben Marsico and Lancaster Catholic senior are D-II West Chester football commits. ...Bishop McDevitt is averaging 62.9 points a game while Lancaster Catholic is averaging 58.4 points a game. Give the defensive edge to Lancaster Catholic, which is holding opponents to 47.1 points a game, while Bishop McDevitt is allowing an average of 55 points a game. ...Team mascots aren’t the only thing Lancaster Catholic and Bishop McDevitt have in common. They also have three common opponents this season: Susquehanna Township, Elco and Berks Catholic. Lancaster Catholic is 5-0 against those teams by a combined score of 294-252. Bishop McDevitt is 3-1 against those teams by a combined score of 242-209.

District 3-4A bracket

District 3-1A championship, No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (24-2) vs. No. 3 Halifax (17-8), 5:30 p.m.:

MCC skipper Kory Pruner is in his second year as the varsity head coach and fifth year with the program overall, having previously served as the JV coach for three seasons. So he’s been with the Chargers’ nine upperclassmen since they were freshmen. That familiarity combined with Pruner's desire to push the paced and a talented Chargers' roster has already led to the Christian Commonwealth Athletic Conference title, the single-season program record in wins, and now the program’s second trip to a district final. The last time the Chargers were here was 2014.

And they’re still in search of their first district crown. Winners of its last 20 games, MCC can push the pace and averages nearly 70 points a game, led by junior guard Aidan Masters (18.2 ppg), who often likes to run the floor but is equally adept from long-range. The Chargers can also hold their own in the post thanks to forwards Hunter Stewart and Chip Stambaugh. That duo will have to contend with Halifax senior forward and leading scorer Nathan Blasick, a West Virginia University baseball commit who earlier this season became the third player in Halifax history to pull down 1,000 career rebounds.

Blasick was the lone returning starter from last year’s District 3-1A runner-up Wildcats’ team, yet Halifax has managed to get back to the district final for the second year in a row and is still in search of its first district crown. It lost on this stage last year to Lancaster Country Day.

MCC and Halifax have three common opponents this season: Christian School of York, Conestoga Christian and Millersburg. MCC is 5-0 against those teams by a combined score of 373-222, while Halifax is 3-0 against those teams by a combined score of 170-148.

District 3-1A bracket