Two L-L League football teams captured District 3 championships last week: Cocalico in Class 5A and Lampeter-Strasburg in Class 4A.

Now the Eagles and Pioneers turn their attention to the PIAA playoffs, as Cocalico will take on Cheltenham and L-S will square off against Thomas Jefferson in state semifinal-round games on Friday.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including a preview of the Cocalico vs. Cheltenham and L-S vs. Thomas Jefferson state-playoff showdowns.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

