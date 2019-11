A pair of L-L League football teams will go for District 3 championships on Friday.

In Class 5A, Cocalico — back in the title game for the second year in a row — will host Cedar Cliff. And in Class 4A, Lampeter-Strasburg will travel to Berks Catholic, which is making its seventh D3 championship-game appearance in a row.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League football, including an in-depth preview of Friday's district championship games.

