The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs continue with a pair of games set for Wednesday.
In the Bears Division, one of the two title-game berths will be decided when Palmyra meets Central Dauphin.
In the Viola Division, Hempfield and Cedar Crest face elimination.
Following is a look at the two matchups.
Bears Division
No. 1 Palmyra (16-2-0-1) vs. No. 3 Central Dauphin (14-4-1-0)
Puck drop: Wednesday, 8:45 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena
On the line: The winner advances to the Feb. 28 Bears Cup championship game at Hershey park arena. The loser drops into the elimination bracket to face either Hershey or Lower Dauphin for the other championship-game berth.
How they got there: Palmyra topped Lower Dauphin 5-1 in the opening round while Central Dauphin blanked Hershey 1-0.
Head-to-head: Of the three games between the two clubs during the regular season, Central Dauphin won the first 5-4 Nov. 18 before Palmyra scored a 5-1 win Dec. 11 and a 4-0 win Jan. 24.
Players to watch: Palmyra's Owen Schmidt picked up two goals in the Cougars' playoff opener. He opened the scoring and then turned a 2-1 Palmyra lead into a 3-1 advantage. The Rams' Colin Nemshick scored the lone goal in Central Dauphin's playoff victory Monday.
Goaltenders: Palmyra's Jackson Bell turned away 31 of 32 shots he faced in the Cougars' first playoff victory. Central Dauphin's Evan Petras recorded the only shutout in the CPIHL postseason so far, making 34 saves against Hershey.
Notable: Palmyra is looking to return to the Bears Cup title game for the fifth time in the last six years while Central Dauphin has its sights set on its first title game appearance since 2015 ... Palmyra's Nolan Ciesielka scored five goals with an assist against Central Dauphin in the regular season. Nemshick led the Rams with two goals and an assist against Palmyra ... The Rams power play went 4 for 10 against Palmyra during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Cougars power play went 3 for 10 ... Central Dauphin has allowed 1.37 goals per game over its last eight games, including the 4-0 loss to Palmyra. The Cougars have allowed 1.44 goals per game over their last nine games.
Viola Division
No. 3 Cedar Crest (14-5-0-0) vs. No. 4 Hempfield (13-7-0-0)
Puck drop: Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena
On the line: The two teams are playing with their respective seasons on the line. The winning team survives and advances to face either Warwick or Central York in another elimination game at a later date.
How they got there: The Falcons, with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, dropped their Feb. 7 playoff opener to Central York 4-3 in a shootout. Meanwhile, the Black Knights, with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, opened the playoffs with a 7-2 win over Warwick before falling 4-3 in overtime to top-seeded West Shore Monday.
Head-to-head: The two teams met once during the regular season. Cedar Crest won, 4-2, without trailing in the game.
Players to watch: Hempfield's Elias Lountzis surged to an early lead in scoring during the Viola Division playoffs, following up a four-goal, two-assist performance in the playoff opener with two assists and a goal that had given the Black Knights a 3-2 lead over West Shore. Meanwhile, Isaac Long had a multi-point game for the Falcons in their palyoff opener with one goal and one assist.
Goaltenders: Lebanon Catholic's Nolan Harner got the start in goal in the Falcons' playoff opener, stopping 11 of the 14 shots he faced. Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel stopped 51 of the 57 shots he faced in two playoff games.
Notable: Hempfield went 1-1 in elimination games during last year's playoffs ... The Black Knights outshot Warwick in each of the three periods of their playoff win and were outshot in each period and overtime by West Shore in Monday's loss ... Cedar Crest never had a lead in its playoff opener with Central York, trailing 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before Anthony Long sent the game to overtime with a game-tying goal in the third period ... Hempfield has scored on two of its six power play opportunities in the playoffs while Cedar Crest went 0 for 8 on the power play in its playoff opener. Conversely, Cedar Crest killed off 7 of 8 penalties in the playoffs while the Black Knights allowed two goals on their opponents' nine power play opportunities.