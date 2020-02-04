The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday with a pair of play-in games, one in each of the two postseason tournaments.

Following is a look at each of the two matchups.

Bears Division

No. 4 Lower Dauphin (12-6-0-0) vs. No. 5 Manheim Township (5-13-0-0)

Puck drop: Wednesday, 6:15 p.m. at Twin Ponds

On the line: Winner faces top-seeded Palmyra in a game scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Friday at Klick Lewis Arena.

Head-to-head: The Falcons won all three regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Players to watch: A pair of 40-point producers powered the Lower Dauphin offense during the season. Noah Leach (21 goals, 22 assists) and Cole McCulley (24 goals, 19 assists) accounted for more than 53 percent of the Falcons goals during the regular season. In three goals against Manheim Township, Leach recorded 7 goals and 5 assists while McCulley compiled 5 goals and 6 assists.

Manheim Township's Gavin Paterson, who led the Blue Streaks with 21 points in the regular-season, had a goal and an assist in three games against the Falcons.

Goaltenders: Lower Dauphin's Eric West ranked No. 2 in the Bears Division in save percentage during the regular season (.916). He started all three games against Manheim Township, stopping 68 of the 72 shots he faced. Manheim Township's Jared Gordon (.814 save percentage) started all 18 games for the Blue Streaks during the regular season. In three games against Lower Dauphin, he stopped 89 of 109 shots he faced.

Manheim Township denies an abbreviated Cumberland Valley power play late in the first period to keep a 3-1 lead. Jared Gordon highlighted the PK with this save. pic.twitter.com/UlzOIgEt44 — Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 1, 2020

Notable: Lower Dauphin's 4-1 win over Manheim Township Dec. 9 was the only regular-season game between the two teams played at Twin Ponds. The other two games were held at Lancaster Ice Rink ... Manheim Township defeated Cumberland Valley to earn the right to face Lower Dauphin in the play-in game. It's the first postseason game for the Blue Streaks since the club moved back up to the Bears Division prior to the 2018-19 season. Manheim Township won the Viola Cup in 2018 ... Lower Dauphin did not qualify for the Bears Divison playoffs last year. The Falcons fell in the 2018 Bears Cup Final against Hershey ... Prior to the win over Cumberland Valley, Manheim Township had lost its previous four games. Lower Dauphin had alternated wins and losses over its final five regular-season games. In the Falcons' final regular-season outing, they defeated the Susquehanna Stampede 6-2 ... Lower Dauphin outscored regular-season opponents 32-16 in the second period during the regular season, including an 8-3 advantage over Manheim Township ... Lower Dauphin's power play went 3-for-3 against Manheim Township in the first regular-season meeting between the two teams and went 0-for-4 in the two head-to-head games since. Meanwhile, Manheim Township's power play went 2-for-13 in the three-game regular-season series ... Lower Dauphin outshot Manheim Township in 8 of the 9 periods in the head-to-head games during the regular season ... Gordon was named a finalist for the Justin Yingling Memorial Award Monday, an award "presented annually to a CPIHL player who exemplifies outstanding dedication, performance and commitment to excellence both on and off the ice," according to the league's website. The winner will be announced Feb. 28.

Viola Division

No. 6 Annville-Cleona (11-7-0-0) vs. No. 7 Central York (10-8-0-0)

Puck drop: Wednesday, 8:45 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena

On the line: Winner advances to face No. 3 Cedar Crest in a game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Klick Lewis Arena.

Head-to-head: The two teams met once during the regular season. Annville-Cleona earned a 4-3 victory Dec. 9 at Klick Lewis Arena.

Players to watch: Annville-Cleona's Jeremy Seyfert led the Viola Division in points (52) and assists (31). Central York's Logan Myers was second to Seyfert in points (48) with 24 goals and 24 assists.

Goaltenders: Alex Lingle started all 17 games Annville-Cleona played (the Little Dutchmen won one game via forfeit), posting a 10-7-0 record with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .849 save percentage. He stopped 18 of the 21 Central York shots he faced in the Dec. 9 decision. Meanwhile, Conner McCaffrey (7-3-0, 3.00, .893) and Justin Meluzio (3-5-0, 4.38, .824) split time in goal with the Panthers, who draw players from Central York and Northeastern. McCaffrey started in Central York's game against Annville-Cleona, making 23 saves on 27 shots.

Notable: Annville-Cleona's Kayden Freeman scored two goals and added an assist for the Dutchmen in the win over Central York. No one else in the game scored more than one goal ... Annville-Cleona bowed out of last year's Viola Division playoffs with two losses in two playoff games. In 2018, the Dutchmen advanced to the Viola Cup championship game before falling in the final to Manheim Township ... Central York did not qualify for the Viola Division playoffs last year. In 2018, the Panthers went 1-2 in the Rothrock Division playoffs before the league was restructured into its current two-division form ... Annville-Cleona fell into sixth place in the Viola Division with two straight losses — to West Shore and Hempfield — to wrap up its regular-season campaign. Meanwhile, Central York moved into playoff positioning with wins in its final three regular-season games, and five of its final six. The playoff push culminated with a 7-5 win over Penn Manor Friday ... Central York outscored opponents 39-15 in the second period but was outscored 27-22 in the third.