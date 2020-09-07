From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Heat acclimatization practices are in the books — although most of the first week back was rainy, overcast and cooler — which means teams can start hitting and tackling, while prepping for this weekend’s scrimmage games. L-L League teams will participate in 13 scrimmages in all: Six games Friday and seven on Saturday. Originally, it was going to be L-L League teams vs. L-L League teams only — to limit travel during coronavirus protocols — but Northern Lebanon and Cedar Crest decided to go opposite directions and found Berks County foes. We’ll spend the week dissecting the upcoming scrimmages, talking potential camp positional battles, top priorities, notables and key players to watch …

1. Exeter at Cedar Crest, Friday: Priority No. 1 for coach Rob Wildasin and his Falcons is piecing together an offensive line, after four starters from that group graduated from last year’s playoff team. The only trench kid with varsity experience due back is Cole Pennington, who will anchor the new-look unit. … Priority No. 2 for Cedar Crest is getting a new flock of skill kids up to speed for returning QB Chris Danz, a 1,400-yard passer last year. But he lost go-to receivers Cole Miller, Chris Rios and Lawson Seyfert to graduation; that trio combined for 74 receptions for 1,274 yards with 12 TD snags last season. Look for Brayden Koehler and Dalton Reinhart, who combined for 18 catches last fall, to get more targets from Danz. … Priority No. 3 for the Falcons is keeping Aadyn Richards healthy. He’s set to take over the ball-carrying duties from departed 1,300-yard all-star rusher Tyler Cruz, and Richards is the ultimate ball-hawker linebacker. He’s poised for a big junior season, and he’ll have to be on the field for as many snaps as possible — on both sides of the ball — for the Falcons. … Exeter is coming off a nifty 9-win season, which included a trip to the D3-5A semifinals. A 24-0 setback to Cedar Cliff ended the Eagles’ ride, but they went 7-1 down the stretch to earn a spot in the district semis. … Cedar Crest’s secondary will get a good workout here; Exeter QB Gavin McCusker (120 of 213 for 2,049 yards, 23 TD) had plenty of success through the air last fall, and two of his favorite targets — Joey Schlaffer and Tyler Yocum — are due back. Yocum, a punishing middle ‘backer, also returns to spearhead Exeter’s D. He had 14.5 tackles for losses and three sacks last year. Yocum and Richards will definitely be two kids to watch when the Eagles and Falcons square off in Lebanon.

2. McCaskey at Lebanon, Friday: Couple of former longtime Section 1 rivals will duke it out, as Cedars’ first-year skipper Frank Isenberg will don the headset and call the shots for the first time in game action for Lebanon. … Priority No. 1 for second-year skipper Sam London and McCaskey is picking and sticking with a QB; soph Matthew Remash is the only signal-caller on the preseason depth chart who took a varsity snap last year, when the Red Tornado had a revolving door at QB. Consistency and familiarity are definitely your friends in football, so if Remash wins the job coming out of this scrimmage, hopefully he can keep the keys to the gig and jive with his line and weapons. … Priority No. 2 for McCaskey is finding a few O-linemen to flank OT Ethan Lane and OG Raul Ramos, who are returning to anchor that group. You have to win the trench battles up front, especially in Section 1. … Priority No. 3 for McCaskey is getting more opportunities for sure-footed kicker Sam Hershey. That means longer, sustained drives and converting more on third down. Hershey has a big leg, and at the very least, he can you 3 points. Establishing some offensive consistency — even in a scrimmage — would be a big deal for the Tornado. … Priority No. 1 for Lebanon is getting Rafael Quinonez plenty of touches out of the backfield. No, the Cedars aren’t going ground-and-pound and three yards and a cloud of dust, not with QB Isaiah Rodriguez and WR Alex Rufe returning. But in close games and in short-yardage situations, Lebanon will need its new feature-back to gouge out the key yards — and having all five starting O-linemen back up front should be a huge advantage for Quinonez and this crew. … Priority No. 2 for Lebanon is fine-tuning its defense. A much-maligned unit for years, the Cedars’ D really came into its own last fall, and in LB Skyler Sattizahn, Lebanon has a ball-hawking leader. The Cedars are going to score, this we know. But they’ll have to stop people in a really tricky Section 3 race. They must set that tone from the start vs. McCaskey. … Priority No. 3 for Lebanon is camaraderie. Isenberg is no stranger to the program, so the kids certainly know his voice. This scrimmage will serve as a preview to Isenberg’s game-day routine, play-calling, X and O patterns and tendencies. If Lebanon wants a return trip to the postseason — the Cedars beat Reading in the Eastern Conference playoffs last fall — they’ll all need to be on the same page from the jump. … Fun flank matchup to watch here: Rufe — who had a league-best 74 catches for 1,095 yards with nine TD grabs last fall — going up against McCaskey DB Jah’Cire Williams.... Lebanon and McCaskey were Section 1 rivals from 1972 until 1993; Lebanon left for Section 2 in 1994, and the Cedars returned to Section 1 for a 2-year stint in 2016-17. McCaskey won those last two meetings vs. Lebanon in scoreboard-popping fashion: 42-21 in 2016 and 48-33 in 2017.

3. Manheim Central at Manheim Township, Friday: Barons and Blue Streaks, oh my. Two of the winningest teams in the L-L League will get together in Neffsville, in a scrimmage that both squads really need to decide multiple starting gigs. … Graduation was not kind to Central or Township, which both lost a slew of starters from the 2019 campaign. And what a 2019 campaign it was for both teams; Central won its fifth Section 2 title in a row and went to the D3-5A quarterfinals, while Township captured its third Section 1 title in a row, and opened the season 11-0 before falling in the D3-6A semifinals. … Priority No. 1 for Central is finding 20 new full-time starters. Plenty of position battles across the board to watch in Baron Country, with just WR-DB Owen Pappas and OG Jeremy Knight back in the fold for coach Dave Hahn. … Priority No. 2 for Central is picking a QB. Judd Novak took some snaps and completed some passes behind Evan Simon last fall, so he knows the drill. Kade Kegarise, Charlie Sipel and Brady Harbach are also on Central’s crowded QB depth chart. … Priority No. 3 for Central is absolutely, positively putting together an O-line, which is the Barons’ bread and butter and Hahn’s specialty. Along with Knight, here are some names to remember: Owen Kupres, Jake Kerdeman, Cole Groff, Gage Watt, Ryland Fittery, Wyatt Kupres, Jeff Hauser, Matt Lopez and Tyler Fahnestock are all battling it out for coveted O-line spots. … Township’s No. 1 priority is finding 11 new defensive starters; yep, coach Mark Evans and his Streaks lost every single one of their top tacklers from 2019, when Township featured the top-ranked D unit in the L-L League. That group was gnarly. … Priority No. 2 for Township is replacing 10 full-time offensive starters — that’s 21 out of 22 full-time starters lost to graduation, if you lost count — with just WR Anthony Ivey due back. Hey, that’s a heck of a start — Ivey has a multitude of D1 scholarship offers in his back pocket heading into his junior year — but Township has a lot of holes to fill. … Priority No. 3 for Township is finding a way, even with so many new starters on the field, to keep this momentum going. The Streaks are 18-1 in their last 19 section games, and they’ve made deep postseason runs — including a D3-6A crown in 2017 — the last three years in a row. They’ll get a good test with Central, especially with so many hungry kids hunting for full-time jobs on the field.

