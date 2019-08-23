ATGLEN — Octorara's second season opener in the Lancaster-Lebanon League proved to be quite tricky as it fell to the pounding, second-half offensive attack from Pottstown 14-13 at home on Friday night.
Meanwhile, an old nemesis reared its head just when it appeared as if Octorara was ready to put the game away in the third quarter.
Yes, turnovers proved quite costly for Octorara.
Turning point: Leading 13-6, Octorara recovered a fumble at the 1 when the snap sailed over the head of Pottstown's punter in the waning moments of the third quarter. On 1st-and-goal from the 1, Octorara quarterback Jansen Schempp floated one over the head of his receiver and it was picked off by Jahzeel Watson.
Pottstown then scored on a 25-yard run by Joneil Oister to bring close its deficit to one point. Oister found Jorge Munro on the two-point conversion to give Pottstown the lead it would never relinquish with 3:41 to go in the game.
Star of the game: Octorara sophomore Mike Trainor rushed the ball for 92 yards on 15 carries. Meanwhile, quarterback Jansen Schempp ran for 60 yards and threw for 48 more.
Pottstown's Malachi Neely and Ezra Figueroa combined to run for 91 yards.
Under the radar: Octorara had a chance to win the game with 1:13 to go, but Dylan Smith's 42-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left. Smith had the leg to hit it from 50-plus, but it was slightly off the mark. Smith hit field goals from 27 and 24 yards to get Octorara on the board in the first half.
Up next: It's a short week for Octorara as it looks to rebound on Thursday night when it travels to Annville-Cleona to take on the Little Dutchmen in an L-L League Section Three contest.