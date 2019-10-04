From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Columbia coach Bud Kyle remembers what happened last year: His Crimson Tide rode into their Week 10 meeting against Elco with three wins, and needed a victory to make the D3-2A bracket. And then this: Raiders 50, Tide 28, and no postseason bid for Columbia. The Tide goes into Friday’s game at Ephrata with a 2-4 mark, and they have to be thinking at least four victories for a shot at the playoffs. In D3-2A, Upper Dauphin (6-0), Steel-High (5-1), Trinity (4-2) and Delone Catholic (3-3) currently hold the top four spots in what will be a four-team bracket. Columbia is sixth, behind No. 5 Newport (3-3). So the Tide has some work to do — and will likely need some help. After Ephrata (2-4), Columbia finishes up at home against Octorara (2-4) and Northern Lebanon (1-5), and then is at Elco (3-3) in Week 10. Columbia has already played the Section 3 leaders, Donegal (5-1), Lancaster Catholic (5-1) and Lebanon (4-2), and picking up a Week 1 win over Eastern York was a terrific start for this bunch. Safe to say the Tide will need a fast finish to make the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2012.

2. It’s a similar situation for coach Gerry Yonchiuk and his Lebanon outfit, as the Cedars angle for their first D3 playoff trip since 2013. In fact, Lebanon has only been to the D3 playoffs two times: 2008 (lost to Garden Spot in a 3A first-round game) and 2013 (lost to Dallastown in a 4A first-rounder). At 4-2, the Cedars currently sit on the 10-line in Class 6A, and the top eight finishers go. So Lebanon has some work to do; Reading (5-1) is at No. 9, so the Cedars would have to jump the Red Knights — and, obviously, keep winning. Lebanon is at Northern Lebanon on Friday, and then finishes up at home vs. Ephrata and Octorara (2-4) and then is at Annville-Cleona (3-3) in Week 10. Reading is at Exeter (4-2), then has home dates against Conrad Weiser (3-3) and Oxford (2-4) before finishing up at Muhlenberg (0-6). Lebanon does have one other thing going for it: The Cedars are eligible for the Eastern Conference playoffs this fall, so if Lebanon can keep winning, coach Yonchiuk and his troops have an excellent shot at a playoff bid — D3 or EC. Another L-L League bubble team in 6A is Hempfield, which is 2-4 and at No. 11, one slot behind Lebanon. The Black Knights finish up at home against Wilson (5-1) and McCaskey (0-6), and then are at Penn Manor (2-4) and Manheim Township (6-0).

3. Two more Section 3 squads are flirting with the bubble for D3 playoff spots: Annville-Cleona is at No. 6 in the six-team 3A field, so the Little Dutchmen need to keep compiling wins while fending off No. 7 James Buchanan (2-4 playing an independent schedule) and No. 8 Littlestown (3-3) for the last spot. A-C hosts Pequea Valley (0-6) and then finishes up at home vs. Donegal, at Elco and back home vs. Lebanon. That’s a tricky finishing grind for A-C. Meanwhile, Elco, looking for a return trip in the 4A bracket, is No. 14 in a 10-team field, so the Raiders need wins and help. Big Spring (3-3), Susquehannock (3-3) and Conrad Weiser (3-3) are all ahead of Elco, so the Raiders will be scoreboard-watching; they are at Donegal on Friday and then finish up at Pequea Valley and at home vs. A-C and Columbia. It will be a race to the finish line for the Dutchmen and the Raiders for postseason bids.

