For the first time this football season, the schedule is being changed because of positive COVID-19 tests in a local school district.

When Conestoga Valley shuttered its doors Friday, that meant no extra curricular activities — including athletics — for the Buckskins for at least the next week.

The football team can return to practice on Sept. 22 in full pads.

CV’s football scrimmage at Lampeter-Strasburg, set for Saturday morning, was canceled. L-S will conduct an inter-squad scrimmage in Lampeter.

The Buckskins’ season-opening game, on tap for Sept. 18 against Daniel Boone, was postponed. School officials are hoping to reschedule that nonleague game for a later date, likely in November. Daniel Boone has since picked up Berks County neighbor Twin Valley as a Week 1 opponent.

Here’s the biggest schedule change for CV: The Bucks canceled their Sept. 25 Section Two opener against Warwick. The game will not be rescheduled, meaning the Warriors will be looking for a Week Two game, and CV and Warwick will play at least one fewer section game than the other four teams.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to PIAA rules, a team needs 15 days of practice before playing its first game. CV will only have 13 days of practice before the Sept. 25 scheduled game against Warwick. So CV canceled the game — leaving Warwick to scramble for an opponent.

CV’s doors will be closed to students through Sept. 21 because of four positive COVID tests in the district.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage