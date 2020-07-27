2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia.

 Chris Szagola

The Miami Marlins Monday night home opener against Baltimore Orioles has been canceled after the Marlins remained in Philadelphia Sunday following a three-game series with the Phillies because some Miami players had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Phillies were to host the New York Yankees tonight and that game has also been postponed, as reported by Ken Rosenthal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that eight players and two Marlins coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's in addition to Jose Urena, who was supposed to start vs. the Phils Sunday and was scratched after he tested positive. He was one of four Marlins players who initially had positive results.

Sign up for our newsletter

Phillies players were tested and they are awaiting results, as reported by Matt Gelb.

Tags