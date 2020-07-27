The Miami Marlins Monday night home opener against Baltimore Orioles has been canceled after the Marlins remained in Philadelphia Sunday following a three-game series with the Phillies because some Miami players had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Phillies were to host the New York Yankees tonight and that game has also been postponed, as reported by Ken Rosenthal.

Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game is cancelled, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that eight players and two Marlins coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

That's in addition to Jose Urena, who was supposed to start vs. the Phils Sunday and was scratched after he tested positive. He was one of four Marlins players who initially had positive results.

Phillies players were tested and they are awaiting results, as reported by Matt Gelb.