FREDERICKSBURG — Trevor Porche ran for four touchdowns and Junior Bours ran for two and threw for another as Annville-Cleona jumped out to a 35-0 first half lead en route to a 49-20 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three win at Northern Lebanon.
Northern Lebanon managed a score at the end of the first half, and another to start the second, staving off the mercy rule until just six minutes remained in the game. But despite the heroics of quarterback Ethan Borcky, who avoided almost constant pressure to throw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, the Vikings were never really able to get back into the game.
Annville-Cleona’s running attack dominated the game. The Little Dutchmen piled up 345 rushing yards on 49 carries. A-C (2-1 L-L, 2-2 overall) had only one play go for a loss all night. Porche finished with 129 yards on 16 carries.
Turning point
Down 14-0 early, Northern Lebanon (0-3, 0-4) put together a drive near the end of the first quarter. But on third-and-13, from the A-C 33, Borcky was picked off at the 1. A-C then took the ball 99 yards on 6 plays for a 21-0 lead. Northern never recovered.
Star of the game
Despite giving up a lot of passing yards, Annville-Cleona's defense paved the way in this one. The Dutchmen held NL to minus-18 yards on the ground in the first half and sacked Borcky four times in the first half, seven times total in the game. They also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions.
Key statistic
Annville-Cleona did not have to punt the ball all night.
Quotable
“Those first-half turnovers were big. They gave us good field position and They gave us some momentum,” Bours said.
Up next
Northern Lebanon will be at Elco on Friday night, while Annville-Cleona will host Columbia.