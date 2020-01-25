Eight games on Friday’s L-L League girls’ basketball docket, with some key head-to-head section matchups and a milestone moment. Here’s the roundup, with some notes and links …

in Lancaster Country Day’s nonleague victory over Lancaster County Christian on Friday, Cougars’ senior Annabelle Copeland joined the 1,000-point club. She came into the game needing 22 points to hit the milestone, and Copeland reached the mark with a nifty reverse layup in the second half, as Country Day improved to 16-0 overall.

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 61, McCaskey 34 — The host Comets opened up a 30-15 halftime lead, and Penn Manor (3-8, 6-12) added the exclamation point with a 16-5 fourth-quarter capper to snap a 3-game slide in style. Morgan Miller (17 points) and Lily Sugra (15 points) led the Comets’ scoring brigade, while Ahni-yah Parker (12 points) and Malia Taylor (11 points) paced the Red Tornado (1-9, 3-15).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2

Ephrata 45, Warwick 32 — The Mountaineers (8-2, 14-5) maintained their 2-game lead in the section hunt, closing the game on a 14-4 clip to fend off the host Warriors. Gabbie Gerola-Hill, who has been piping-hot the last two weeks, kept up her torrid pace with 21 points, and Jocelyn Umana chipped in with 13 points for Ephrata, which is now two games clear of Elizabethtown, and four games up on Warwick, which was within 24-21 at the half on Friday, but couldn’t get over the hump, as Ephrata inched closer to clinching its first section championship since 2016. Lauren Pyle popped in 13 points for the Warriors (5-6, 7-9). … Gerola-Hill is averaging 18.2 points in the last six games; Ephrata is 5-1 over that clip, and Gerola-Hill has four 20-point games over that stretch, including a season-best 29 points in a victory over Lebanon on Tuesday. Gerola-Hill joined the 900-point club on Friday; she’s up to 906 points.

Elizabethtown 56, Conestoga Valley 31 — The Bears remained safely on the 2-line behind front-runner Ephrata, using a 22-3 third-quarter blitz to pull away from the host Buckskins. Jade Love-Morris (15 points) and Carly Sedun (10 points) paced E-town’s balanced attack, and the Bears (6-4, 13-5) bolted to a 26-19 halftime lead, and then went 30-12 in the second half to subdue CV. Taylor Hehnly popped in 10 points for the Bucks (0-10, 1-17). … Key game alert: Ephrata at E-town on Feb. 4. Circle it.

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 76, Octorara 27 — Marina Brazzo (career-high 15 points), Vivian Klemmer (10 points) and Bryanna Hicks (10 points) led the Crusaders (10-0, 14-2), who raced out to a commanding 57-23 lead through three quarters and remained two games clear of Northern Lebanon in the section race. Jasyah James scored 8 points for the host Braves (1-10, 1-16).

Elco 65, Donegal 50 — It’s go-time for the Raiders, who opened the night four games behind front-runner Lancaster Catholic, and two games behind Northern Lebanon for second place in the chase — one year after finishing as the section and league runner-up. Amanda Smith poured in a season-high 30 points, Ashley Yoh added 14 points and Kailey Eckhart chipped in with 10 points, and Elco (6-4, 9-8) remained within shouting distance of the lead pack with a must-have victory. The Raiders trailed 13-8 early, but darted to a 25-23 halftime lead, and then outscored the host Indians 40-27 in the second half. Kiera Baughman bucketed 25 points for Donegal (3-7, 6-12). She continued to add to her program-record total; Baughman is up to 1,657 career points.

NONLEAGUE

Reading 57, Lebanon 41 — The Cedars were within 29-25 at the half, but the host Red Knights closed the game on a 14-6 spree and withstood Lebanon. Giahny Correa (19 points) and Dorthie Zechman (season-high 12 points) paced the Cedars (4-14). ... Correa, a junior, is up to 778 career points.

Also Friday, Hempfield kept its stranglehold on the Section 1 lead with a clutch, defensive-minded win at Cedar Crest. Here’s the game story …

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Lititz Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 1:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Bethlehem Catholic, 2 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Cocalico at Fleetwood, 2:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg at Manheim Central, 2:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Pequea Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Donegal at McCaskey, 3 p.m.

Warwick at Schuylkill Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Oley Valley at Elco, 4 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona, 4:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Governor Mifflin (at Lower Dauphin), 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

* The Hempfield vs. Governor Mifflin clash is part of the Keystone Cup, and also includes host Lower Dauphin and Dallastown. … LNP coverage on Saturday from the Lancaster Catholic at Bethlehem Catholic showdown; Becahi is undefeated, and is the reigning PIAA-4A state champ. Big, big road tester for the Crusaders, who sit atop the D3-4A power rankings.

