One game, one big victory, and a pair of shiny milestones for Manheim Township’s girls’ basketball team on Monday night.

Blue Streaks’ senior Katie Bushong bucketed 22 points — joining the 1,000-point club in the process — Township turned up its defense a notch, and skipper Sean Burkhart picked up his 150th career win in the Streaks’ 50-32 Lancaster-Lebanon-League crossover triumph at Elizabethtown.

“It’s really cool to share a milestone with Katie,” Burkhart said. “This will be forever. And it’s great because we’ve spent so much time together in the gym between here and coaching her over at the Nook for three years (in AAU). She’s a special kid, and she works really hard.”

Township (2-0, 5-1) won its fifth game in a row and remained atop the Section One race. E-town (0-2, 3-2) is the defending Section Two champ, but had to open this season against reigning Section One winner Cedar Crest and re-hot Township, and dropped its second game in a row after a 3-0 start.

Bushong, a Wilmington University volleyball recruit, needed 22 points for 1,000, and she hit that number on the dot, reaching the milestone with 6:37 to go in the fourth quarter when she snared an offensive rebound and scored on a stick-back move in the lane.

“This means a lot to me, because I’ve been working so hard for this,” Bushong said. “It feels really good to see all the hard work payoff. Now I can just have fun and keep playing and keep grinding.”

Bushong’s bucket came during Township’s second-half onslaught, when the Streaks broke open an 18-18 halftime game with a 14-3 third-quarter blitz.

That carried over into the fourth, when Township — playing an aggressive, collapsing 2-3 zone after the break — didn’t allow E-town to convert a second-half field goal until Emma Blyler hit a wing 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the game. The Streaks used a 23-4 run to seize control.

Township forced 20 turnovers in all, and out-rebounded the Bears 24-21. The Streaks also did a nice job bottling up E-town point guard Ainsley Raybold, hounding her end-line to end-line. Raybold hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers, including a trey with two seconds left in the first quarter to give E-town a 9-6 lead.

But Bushong, who became the seventh player in program history to score 1,000 career points, had eight second-quarter points as Township forged ahead. E-town tied it at 18-18 with 15 ticks left in the half when Jade Love-Morris — one of multiple Bears’ defenders who chased Bushong the entire game — hit two foul shots.

After that, it was all Township, which went 2-3 zone and fed Bushong, who had eight third-quarter points. E-town managed just three foul shots in the third, and just four buckets total in the second half.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We’ve had to do something different pretty much every night to come up with a win,” Burkhart said. “Tonight it was switching to the zone at halftime. We made that adjustment at halftime, and went out and executed it. Coming out and getting two crossover wins to start off league play is big for us.”

Bushong grabbed 10 rebounds and Gianna Smith added 12 points for Township, while Carly Sedun had eight points and three boards for E-town.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage