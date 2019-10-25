ANNVILLE — Mac Plummer has hit much longer field goals. But none of his prior kicks came close to being as big as the 25-yarder he hit with 2:56 left in the game to give Annville-Cleona a 31-30 win over visiting Lebanon in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football game Friday.
Plummer, who has hit twice from over 50 yards this season , including a league record 54-yarder against Donegal, missed from 30 yards earlier in the fourth quarter. That gave Lebanon a chance to come back for a tying touchdown and a two-point conversion that gave the Cedars a 30-28 lead with 8:46 to play.
A-C, which amassed 422 yards of total offense, responded with a 63-yard, 13-play drive to set up the winning kick. The Little Dutchmen's defense sacked Lebanon quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez twice on the Cedars' final possession and stopped Joseph Mejias Rios on a fourth-and-23 trick play throwback pass from Rodriguez to seal the win.
Turning point
Annville-Cleona only threw the ball six times all night. But Jeremy Bours' 27-yard toss to Daniel Tobias on fourth-and-2 at the Lebanon 47 — his first reception of the season — kept the final drive alive and put the Dutchmen into field goal range.
Star of the game
A-C running back Trevor Porche was all but unstoppable, rushing for 258 yards and two TDs on 33 carries. Porche also had a 36-yard reception to set up a key Dutchmen score right before the half.
Key statistic
The Annville-Cleona defense held Lebanon's vaunted passing attack to just 128 yards. Alex Rufe, the Cedars talented receiver who came in leading Section Three in receiving yards, was held to three catches for 29 yards.
Quotable
"Redemption. That was all that was going through my head. I thought I had left my team down, but I got a second chance and I knew I had to make it."— A-C kicker Mac Plummer.
Up next
The win puts Annville-Cleona (6-3 L-L, 6-4 overall) into the District Three Class 3A playoffs. Lebanon (6-3, 6-4) didn't make the Class 6A field.