As dominant as the U.S. Women’s National Team has been in World Cup competition, so Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer has flirted with that level in District Three.
That’s putting aside the powerhouse that is Cumberland Valley.
Since girls soccer moved to the fall in 2012, three L-L teams have won titles: Manheim Central (Class 3A), in 2016 and ’18, and Elco (Class 2A), also in 2018.
In addition, three other L-L sides have made title game appearances.
While state titles, or state championship game appearances, have been elusive, four programs have reached the state semifinals: in Class 3A, Elizabethtown in 2014, and, in Class 4A, Manheim Township in 2016, Conestoga Valley in 2017 and Ephrata last year.
If an L-L program is to break through this year it will happen without several top players lost to graduation, including Elco’s Ryelle Shuey, who’s now at Lehigh; Ephrata’s Maddie Root, now at Pittsburgh; and Manheim Central’s Maddie Carper, now at Lebanon Valley.
Top returnees
Sharing honors as the top returning scorers in league play, Lancaster Catholic’s Brynn Rathsam and Amanda Mueller each tallied 13 goals in 2018. Rathsam is the reigning Section Four MVP.
Shuey’s presence was doubly beneficial for Elco’s Cassie Johnson and Tanisha Grewal as she drew defenders like a magnet and distributed opportunities that led to Johnson (nine goals, one assist) and Grewal (five, five) being among the scoring leaders.
Yes, Root is gone. But Abbie Weist (seven goals, five assists) is back and coach Wes Deininger welcomes the return of Annie Slovak, who led the Mountaineers with 38 points in 2017 but missed last year with an injury.
Cocalico’s Saige Musser finished in the top four in Section Three scoring with six goals and three assists.
Four top goalies also return to their respective teams.
Joyce Umana recorded five league shutouts for Ephrata and backstopped the Mounts’ state run.
Manheim Township’s Ali Quinn (four shutouts) and CV’s Ally Riggle (five shutouts) topped Section One’s keepers.
Madi Bailey had an eventful rookie season with eight league shutouts as Elco won L-L and district titles.
Section glances
In Section One Hempfield will send a senior-centric side out to defend its title, likely to be pressed hard by Manheim Township, young in 2018 because of injuries and now ready for prime time, and Conestoga Valley, led by veterans Maddie Delgado and Gabbie Barone.
— Manheim Central and Ephrata battled to the Section Two wire in 2018 before the Barons broke the tape. Look for a repeat.
— Defending league champion Elco returns four of the top seven scoring leaders from Section Three and is favored to repeat.
As always, traditional contenders Cocalico and Lancaster Mennonite will factor in. Watch for a possible push by a Solanco side itching to make history.
— Lancaster Catholic ran the Section Four table in 2018 and shows no sign of letting up.
New coaches, new addresses
Nine coaches, which has to be an L-L record, will make their debut atop L-L programs this fall — seven getting their first opportunity.
The two “old” coaches in new settings are Scott Steffen and Keith Renner.
After assisting at Manheim Central and Cocalico in recent seasons and head coaching six years at Elizabethtown, five with both the boys and girls programs at Donegal and a season with Lancaster Catholic, Steffen takes over at Cedar Crest.
Renner guided Elizabethtown to the District Three championship match his first year and the Bears posted a three-season mark of 58-12-2.
The 2017 squad, plagued by injuries and other losses, fell to 5-12. And Renner and the Bears parted company. Back on the sidelines after a year away from the league, Renner takes over as Penn Manor’s fourth coach in seven years.
Former Garden Spot and Lancaster Bible College standout Raegan (Horst) Mellinger takes over in New Holland after a year as the head coach of the middle school program.
Also coaching his alma mater, Jeff Milligan moves up from coaching in the middle school ranks to guide the Octorara varsity.
Eight seasons coaching boys junior high and JV at Lancaster Mennonite has Sean Boer looking to restore the winning tradition of the girls program.
With stops coaching boys at Annville-Cleona and assisting the Northern Lebanon boys, Jim Blouch returns to Annville to coach the Dutchman girls program.
Former Manheim Township standout Abby Zielinski returns to the L-L to coach Lancaster Country Day after three seasons coaching at The Masters School and two years assisting at Mercy College, both in Dobbs Ferry, New York.
A longtime head coach with the Hershey and Lower Dauphin Soccer clubs, and most recently an assistant with the Hershey High School boys program, Doug Hunter takes over at Lebanon after Crystal Reid stepped back to an assistant’s role.
With 10 years spent coaching various levels of the boys and girls programs, Pequea Valley grad Steve Morris gets his shot at the helm of the Braves’ varsity side.