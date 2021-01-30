Last year, Alaina Telenko could turn to her brother Andrew for help on the lanes. However, the Elizabethtown junior’s bowling teammate graduated last year.

“I loved having my brother on the team. It was so great because I would step in on varsity and he’d be there to pick me up if I had a bad game,” Telenko said after the Bears’ Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two match with Ephrata on Friday at Clearview Lanes. “Not having him here this year is really weird because, I still have a great team with me, but it’s just different having my brother because he was always a big system for me.”

But while Telenko doesn’t have the sibling support this year, numerous bowlers around the Lancaster-Lebanon League do have that luxury.

Among those siblings are Telenko’s teammates, Zach and Derek Deardorff. Zach is a mainstay for the Section Two leaders with a 209 average through six section matches (only section matches count in the league standings). Derek, just a freshman, bowls mainly on a strong JV squad, posting two section games with a 149 average.

“It’s different,” Zach, a senior, said of having his brother on the team. “It’s a bigger change than I’m normally used to just because he’s coming up. It’s good. … Our dynamic is we’re just trying to do the best we can.”

“It’s fun,” Derek said. “When he throws a strike, I say, ‘good job,’ and when I throw a strike, it’s high-five, ‘good job’.”

“We have a bit of a rivalry,” Derek added. “My dad gives us most of that.”

Zach helped the Bears to a 7-0 win over Ephrata with a 653 series, while Derek was part of a JV team that posted over 3,160 pins, including an 1,160 game.

“I think Derek is more proud of his brother because Zach has really worked hard to get into that starting lineup, and he’s been performing well,” said Elizabethtown coach Frank Telenko. “Derek loves the atmosphere that we have and he knows that he’d love to be the person that takes somebody’s spot. … Their dad bowls and their mom bowls, so it’s a family thing, just like my family did.”

Mason Flowers, a junior, and his brother Bryce, a freshman, are also on the E-town squad.

Among the bowlers for the Mounts are their top two in average, brothers Andrew and Nathan Barnica.

“We have good chemistry obviously because I bowl with him all the time,” said Andrew, who led everyone with a 757 series, including a 280 in Game 3, in Ephrata’s loss. “He’s one more person I can be confident in to perform.”

“He’s been through a lot, especially the last four years,” said Andrew of his brother’s recovery from a disease. “He’s had to come back from it for bowling and he’s obviously bowling very well.”

Andrew, a junior, has the top average in Section Two at 233 after a trio of 700-plus series this week.

“I love bowling with my brother, to be honest with you,” said Nathan, a sophomore who averages 208. “I’ve been bowling with him all my life. … We give each other tips and I think it just works well together.”

“Nate is back (from his disease) and he’s just throwing the ball incredibly,” said Ephrata coach Nick Vanderwende. “Andrew is just a tank. … Both of them have a lot of potential.”

The Deardorffs and Barnicas are just two sets of siblings on L-L teams this year. Others include Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III and his brother Toby. Darren, a junior, is the defending L-L champion and has a league-high 239 average. Toby, just a freshman, boasts a 202 average and rolled a 676 series this week, helping the Falcons to a 7-0 nonleague win over Ephrata in which he bested brother Darren by 39 pins.

Also on the list of siblings are: Kyrah and Ciaria Leeper of Cedar Crest; Derick and Ben Keller of Hempfield; Julee and Emalee Getz of McCaskey; Robbie and Haley Jack of Conestoga Valley; Kyle and Jacob Hankins of Cocalico; Cristofer and Danise Torres of Garden Spot; and Abe and Isabel Santiago of Lancaster Catholic.

Hempfield coach Tom Degnan added that the Keller siblings are also coached by their grandfather, assistant coach Lee Keller.

While Alaina Telenko can’t turn to her brother this year, she still has her father.

“Having my dad, he’s been my lifelong coach, so it’s nothing new,” she said, “but it’s different now because I’m expecting more this year.”

Continued success

Elizabethtown has had plenty of success over Frank Telenko’s 17 years as head coach, with this year being no exception.

“Take a look at my JV team,” Telenko said, noting the gaudy numbers from Friday’s match with Ephrata. “They’re all ready, if they happen to have a chance (to bowl on the varsity team).

“It has everything to do with what we’ve tried to work on in the past. We don’t ever talk about averages. We talk about let’s have fun, let’s make new friends and let’s be better than what we were when we started the season. … The other stuff just falls in.”

Where they stand?

Elizabethtown is close to wrapping up the L-L Section Two title after its 7-0 win over Ephrata Friday, joining Cocalico (28-0) in Section Three and Northern Lebanon (21-0) in Section Four with commanding leads.

But things are much more interesting in Section One, where Penn Manor (26-2) has a three-point lead on Cedar Crest (23-5). The teams will meet twice in the last two weeks, including Tuesday’s match at Palmyra Bowling.

Leading the way

In addition to Zombro’s 239 and Andrew Barnica’s 233 to lead Sections One and Two, respectively, Telenko’s 217 average is best for girls in Sections One-Two.

Garden Spot’s Trevor Courtney has the top average in Section Three at 228 while Aliza Shirk of Northern Lebanon tops Section Four at 225. While Shirk is the top girl for the two sections, teammate Morgan Kline is not far behind at 219 after the freshman rolled a league-best 794 series Tuesday against Columbia.

Some other top series this past week included a 743 by Columbia’s Dominic Lenhart, a 702 by Conestoga Valley’s Haley Jack and a 681 by McCaskey’s Julee Getz.

