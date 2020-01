The time is now for L-L League girls' basketball teams, as the section races are approaching the finish line. The final night of league play is Feb. 4, and that's right around the corner.

With the races heating up, and the drive for playoff positioning reaching the tape, sports reporter Jeff Reinhart dropped by to chat everything L-L League girls' basketball, including the section races, news and notes, and milestone updates from around the league.

