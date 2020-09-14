From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Week 1 front and center. And away we go …

1. Three L-L League teams will play Berks County foes in their nonleague season-openers on Friday: Hempfield at Exeter, Governor Mifflin at Wilson and Octorara at Schuylkill Valley. Here are three Berks players the Black Knights, Bulldogs and Braves — oh my — need to prep for heading into Friday’s openers … Gavin McCusker, QB, Exeter: Helped the Eagles go 9-4 last fall by completing 120 of 213 passes for 2,049 yards with 23 TD strikes, as Exeter reached the D3-5A semifinals, falling to eventual runner-up Cedar Cliff. Safe to say Hempfield’s defensive backs will have to be on their toes for McCusker and the Eagles’ air attack. … Nick Singleton, RB, Governor Mifflin: Had a titanic season running the ball for the Mustangs last fall, piling up 1,690 yards and 32 touchdowns. Hence his 28 D-I scholarship offers. Singleton can scoot, and he’s powerful coming out of the backfield. Wilson’s D is always, well, Wilson’s D. But the Bulldogs will be tested right out of the chute by Singleton and his ball-carrying prowess. … Reinhold Louis, RB, Schuylkill Valley: After losing an 1,800-yard passer to graduation, the Panthers might turn to Louis a little more to get the offense chugging. He rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns last fall, when SV went 3-7. Octorara would love a fast start here, so keeping Louis under wraps and making the Panthers one-dimensional would be a good thing for the Braves’ defense.

2. Here are a few more non-L-L players to watch in Week 1 … When Pequea Valley heads to Pottsville to take on Nativity BVM, they’ll get a hot Green Wave team that upset Pottsville 31-21 last Friday. The Braves’ secondary must be wary of Nativity’s pitch-and-catch combo of QB Cody Miller and his top target, Keegan Brennan; Miller had not one, not two, not three but four TD passes to Brennan against Pottsville, as the Green Wave scored 17 unanswered points down the stretch to stun the Crimson Tide, a Class 4A team and longtime District 11 powerhouse. Nativity is a Class 1A program — and is off to a piping-hot start with Pequea Valley coming to town Friday. … When Manheim Township welcomes La Salle College, the Blue Streaks’ defense will be tested by Explorers’ shifty RB Sam Brown, who has pocketed 20 D-I scholarship offers. La Salle College plays in the Philly Catholic League, which opted out of fall sports. But the Explorers are putting together an independent schedule, and will gas up the bus and head to Neffsville on Friday — one year after falling to St. Joe’s Prep in the PCL Class 6A championship game. It was the fourth year in a row La Salle College fell to SJP in the postseason.

3. Manheim Township coach Mark Evans and his staff reserve the No. 1 jersey every season for their senior leader — a player who has earned the respect of the staff and his teammates and peers. This season, RB-LB Cade Clancy will wear No. 1 for the Blue Streaks. He debuted that jersey on Friday in Township’s scrimmage vs. Manheim Central, and he christened it with a TD catch against the Barons. Recently, players like Erik Benjamin, Cameron Horst and Brett Benjamin have donned No. 1 for Township. Now it’s Clancy’s turn.

