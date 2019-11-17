As the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season heads into a new week, here are some of last week's top performances as well as some of the key games on this week's schedule.
Players of the Week
Jake Kloss, Hershey: The Trojans (5-0) remained unbeaten, and Kloss helped key a pair of victories last week. The sophomore registered two goals and an assist in Hershey's 5-1 win over Lower Dauphin Friday, tying the game 15 seconds after Lower Dauphin took a 1-0 lead early in the second period with the first of five unanswered Hershey goals. Kloss also picked up one goal and two assist in a 9-0 win over Cumberland Valley Monday.
Koby Howat, Twin Valley: The Twin Valley senior helped the Raiders (4-1) earn two victories in three nights, scoring the go-ahead goal and adding an assist in a 5-3 win over Hempfield Monday before assisting on the game-tying goal and scoring the go-ahead goal in Twin Valley's 3-2 win over Elizabethtown Wednesday.
Gavin Patterson, Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks (1-4) topped Cumberland Valley 8-2 for their first win of the season Friday, and Patterson, a senior, contributed two goals and an assist. Four days earlier, Patterson recorded a goal and an assist in a 9-5 loss to Central Dauphin.
Games to Watch
Cedar Crest vs. West Shore (Monday, 7 p.m. at Twin Ponds): The Viola Division's two remaining unbeaten teams go head-to-head, as the Falcons (5-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco clash with West Shore (5-0) and its players from Red Land and Cedar Cliff. The high-powered offenses have combined for 61 goals in their 10 games combined.
Central York vs. Keystone (Wednesday, 8:20 p.m. at Twin Ponds): Both teams look to pick up some momentum in the Viola Division as the season heads toward the end of its first month. The Panthers (2-2), with players from Central York and Northeastern, snapped a two-game skid with a 9-1 win over Palmyra Friday. The Kraken (2-2), with players from Carlisle, Camp Hill, Trinity, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, also ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Susquehannock last Monday. They play Twin Valley this week en route to the Central York game.
Palmyra vs. Hershey (Friday, 8:30 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena): Both the Trojans and Cougars (4-0) finished the week unbeaten in the Bears Division. It's their first meeting since Hershey topped Palmyra in the Bears Cup final in March.