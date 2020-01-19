As the calendar quickly draws closer to the end of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball head-to-head section play on Feb. 4, the races are percolating.

This will be a key week in all five section chases, with multiple must-see games dotting the schedule. Here are some matchups to watch, plus some news and notes, facts and stats from around the league …

Lancaster Mennonite at Pequea Valley, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: The Blazers and the Braves will start the week in a tie for second place in Section 5, two games behind undefeated front-runner Lancaster Country Day. The LM/PV winner is in the driver’s seat for a league playoff bid, and the Braves get another crack at Country Day on Feb. 4; Country Day swept its season series vs. Mennonite. … Key kid: PV’s Rebecca Cox has earned more minutes since late December, and she’s been coming through in the clutch for the Braves. On Jan. 8, her game-winning buzzer-beater shot stunned Lebanon Catholic in a 45-43 win, and Cox had back-to-back season-high efforts with 10 points against Kennard-Dale and then 11 points in a win over Annville-Cleona last Friday. Mennonite topped PV 68-56 in their first meeting on Dec. 28. The rematch is for solo second place.

Warwick at Elizabethtown, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Warriors rallied from a 24-10 deficit and stunned the Bears 44-39 in OT back on Jan. 3 in Lititz. Warwick is alone in second place in Section 2 behind Ephrata, a half-game ahead of E-town, the defending section champ, making this a huge game for playoff implications. … Key kid: Last seven games for Warwick sniper Lauren Pyle — 14.6 points, 14 3-pointers. E-town must defend Pyle on the perimeter; could be a job for Bears’ defensive ace Jade Love-Morris. Keep an eye on that backcourt matchup.

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Crusaders outlasted the Vikings 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg back on Jan. 3. Catholic has had a stranglehold on first place in Section 4 ever since, and that setback was Northern Lebanon’s lone loss this season. The Vikes can tie the Crusaders for first place with a win here. … Key kid: Lindsay McFeaters has picked it up in the scoring department as of late for Northern Lebanon; she’s scoring at an 11.7 clip in the last three games, including a season-high 17 points last Friday in a win over Donegal.

Lancaster Mennonite at Linden Hall, Thursday 7 p.m.: We’ll sneak in a nonleague clash here, and what an intriguing matchup this is: While trying to keep pace with Lancaster Country Day and fend off Pequea Valley in the exciting Section 5 race, the Blazers will head to Lititz for a battle against the reigning D3-2A champs. The Lions, who are playing an independent schedule this season, currently sit atop the 2A district rankings, and they hit the week with just one loss, and that was way back in the season-opener against rampaging, undefeated state-champ Delone Catholic. An interesting game for D3 jockeying here. … Key kid: Linden Hall Division I recruits Jumoke Adaramoye and Favour Mbeledeogu get a lot of pub. But the Lions’ third 6-footer, low-post threat Mercy Ademusayo, is a tough matchup in the lane. She plucked 10 boards and chipped in with nine points in a win over another L-L League outfit, Columbia, last week. Safe to say Linden Hall is a matchup nightmare.

Northern Lebanon at Manheim Central, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.: Out of the frying pan and right back into the fire for the Vikings, who must tussle with rival Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday, and then go to Manheim for this crossover showdown against the Section 3-leading Barons, who hit the week riding a 4-game winning streak. … Key kids: Crunch time for Central, which is leading a section race this late in a season for the first time in a long time, so all eyes on seniors Laura Good (11.3, 2 3’s) and Kassidy Michael (8.4, 8 3’s) to steer the ship and lead the way. Barons’ young-buck Maddie Knier (17.4, 16 3’s) continues to impress, but keep an eye on Good and Michael as the finish line approaches.

Hempfield at Cedar Crest, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Black Knights start the week sitting pretty atop the Section 1 hunt, two games clear of the Falcons and Manheim Township, who are tied for second. Hempfield can take an enormous step toward clinching its first section title since 2005 with a victory here. The Knights edged Cedar Crest 47-46 in their first meeting Jan. 8 in Landisville. … Key kid: Last four games for Hempfield freshman ball-handler Autumn Cook — 10.3 points, five 3-pointers. We’re anxious to see how Cook (8.5, 17 3’s) and fellow ninth-grader Lauren Moffatt (6.5) handle the Knights’ stretch drive, with bull's-eyes aplenty on Hempfield. … FYI: We’ll be recording the weekly L-L Basketball Update video show this week at Hempfield. Stay tuned for that.

Ephrata at Warwick, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Another night, another mega Section 2 showdown, as the Mountaineers start the week two games up on Warwick and Elizabethtown — and the Warriors and Bears will do battle on Tuesday. Ephrata is cooking, with seven wins in a row to start the week, and the Mounts can inch closer toward their first section title since 2016 if they stay hot. … Key kid: Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (13.3, 29 3’s) has been lights-out the last two weeks, scoring at a 16.5 clip with 10 treys in the last four games — all wins, as the Mounts have put a stranglehold on the Section 2 lead.

Lancaster Catholic at Bethlehem Catholic, Saturday, 2 p.m.: A truly tricky road trip for the Crusaders, who must gas up the bus and head to Bethlehem for a nonleague showdown against the reigning PIAA-4A state champs. The Golden Hawks are sailing right along in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 circles with a 14-0 record to start the week. Becahi features Villanova recruit and 1,000-point scorer Taliyah Medina and super sophomore Courtney Wilson. … Key kid: Lancaster Catholic’s Naomi Zulueta (8.8) will need a big game on the boards, holding Becahi to as many one-and-done possessions as possible.

* Two more interesting Saturday nonleague games to circle: Hempfield, locked in a battle to stay in first place in the Section 1 hunt, steps out of league play for a tilt at Mid-Penn heavyweight Lower Dauphin. And Pequea Valley, fighting like heck to catch Lancaster Country Day in Section 5, hosts longtime D3 power York Catholic. … Speaking of PV, it was nice to see senior sniper Abbey Leslie back on the floor last Friday, when the Braves beat Annville-Cleona. Leslie (12.3, 15 3’s) suffered a knee injury back in late December and missed eight games. Coach Jason McDonald is easing her back into the lineup for the all-important stretch drive. Like we said last week: Too many injuries/illnesses this season. So it’s always nice to see someone get back on the court.

TOP SCORERS: Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (27.0), Kiera Baughman, Donegal (22.4), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (21.5), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (20.1), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (18.0), Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (17.4), Giahny Correa, Lebanon (16.5), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (15.9), Amanda Smith, Elco (14.1), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (13.9), Emma Drouillard, L-S (13.6), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (13.6), Lauren Pyle (13.5), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (13.3).

TOP 3-POINT SHOOTERS: Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (41), Arianna Newlin, Lancaster Mennonite (38), Ainsley Raybold, Elizabethtown (34), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (32), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (29), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (29), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (28), Nora Holmes, L-S (27), MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (26), Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (26), Jackie Martin, L-S (24), Malia Taylor, McCaskey (24), Izzy Mack, Cocalico (22), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (22), Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico (21), Jenna Dombach, Solanco (20).

NUGGETS: Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser joined the 1,000-point club last Friday, when she hit six 3-pointers and poured in 22 points in a win over Elco. She’s up to 1,006 career points. Reeser is also approaching another milestone; she’ll start the week with 196 career 3-pointers. According to our stat-gathering, the L-L League career record for 3-pointers belongs to Columbia grad Stacie Aston, who had 205 triples in her career for the Crimson Tide: A league-record 106 made in 1988-89, plus 99 treys in 1987-88, the first year for the 3-point line in the PIAA. So Reeser starts the week 10 treys shy of setting the league’s mark. … Lancaster Country Day senior Annabelle Copeland is next in line for the 1,000-point milestone; she starts the week with 949 points. … Four other players are sneaking up on the mark: Pequea Valley senior Caroline Horst (876), Ephrata senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill (853), Lancaster Country Day senior Kaela Stankiewicz (794) and Lebanon junior Giahny Correa (724) all start the week with 700-plus points. … Garden Spot coach Kevin Gensemer needs two wins for 100 in his career. … Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli needs five wins for 200 in his career. … Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz needs one win for 150 in his career; the Crusaders will go for that on Tuesday vs. Northern Lebanon. … When you’re hot, you’re hot: Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover, last three games: 14.7 points, seven 3’s. … Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong, last five games: 23.4 points, four 3’s. … Lancaster Mennonite's Arianna Newlin, last four games: 10.3 points, 13 3's. ... Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller, last seven games: 12.7 points, 13 3’s. … E-town’s Ainsley Raybold, last four games: 11.8 points, eight 3’s. … Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton, last four games: 9.5 points, 10 3’s. … Garden Spot’s Olivia Usner, last six games: 14.0 points, 12 3’s. … L-S’s Nora Holmes, last five games: 11.6 points, 11 3’s. … Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, last four games: 19.5 points, five 3’s. … Solanco’s Paige Phillips, last five games: 9.4 points, 10 3’s. … Donegal’s Kiera Baughman, last nine games: 22.7 points, 12 3’s. … Elco’s Amanda Smith, last four games: 17.5 points, four 3’s. … Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser, last four games: 18.3 points, 16 3’s — while joining the 1,000-point club in the process. … Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman, last seven games: 22.1 points, 13 3’s. … Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke, last seven games: 12.0 points, nine 3’s. … Pequea Valley’s Caroline Horst, last nine games: 20.3 points. … Pequea Valley’s Bethany Bills, last nine games: 12.8 points, 13 3’s. … Streaks: Lancaster Country Day (13-0 overall) opens the week as the league’s lone undefeated team. Other current longest winning streaks: Ephrata (7), Hempfield (6), Northern Lebanon (5), Manheim Central (4), Lancaster Catholic (3). … Current longest losing streaks: Conestoga Valley (14), Octorara (11), Annville-Cleona (7), McCaskey (7), Columbia (3), Donegal (3). … Active career scoring leaders at the start of a new week: Kiera Baughman, senior, Donegal (1,614; a program record), Zara Zerman, senior, Northern Lebanon (1,344), Katie Bushong, senior, Manheim Township (1,199), Mariah Wilson, junior, Lancaster Mennonite (1,192; FYI: Mennonite plays Sunday vs. Mt. Zion Christian Academy from North Carolina in the MLK Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills in Pittsburgh), Ashanti Duncan, senior, Lancaster Country Day (1,157), Sommer Reeser, senior, Lancaster Catholic (1,006). … Reeser became the 23rd player to score her 1,000th career point for Lancaster Catholic; that’s most by any team in the L-L League. Lebanon Catholic is next with 16 1,000-point scorers in program history. … Three local teams will start the week atop their respective classes in the District 3 power rankings: Defending champ Lancaster Country Day in 1A; defending champ Linden Hall in 2A; and two-time defending champ Lancaster Catholic in 4A. … There are just three undefeated teams in all of District 3: Lancaster Country Day (13-0), Delone Catholic (15-0 in 3A), and Mechanicsburg (14-0 in 5A). ... Scheduling quirk: Lancaster Country Day will play just 20 regular-season games; the PIAA max is 22. Lancaster Catholic and Warwick will both play 21 games. Everyone else in the L-L League is scheduled to play 22.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Jan. 17

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

