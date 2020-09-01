On Sept. 1, 1971, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starting nine were all Black and Latino players for the first time in major league history. The Pirates beat the Phillies 10-7 in the game, which was played at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium.

The Pirates had 13 players on their roster who were Black or Latino, according to Rich Puerzer at SABR.org.

1971 Pirates stats via baseball-reference.com

The Bucs lineup that day had Rennie Stennett leading off and playing second base, Gene Clines in center field, Roberto Clemente in right field, Willie Stargell in left field, Manny Sanguillen at catcher, Dave Cash at third base, Al Oliver at first base, Jackie Hernandez playing shortstop and right-hander Dock Ellis was the starting pitcher.

Box score from Sept. 1, 1971 -- Pirates 10, Phillies 7 -- from baseball-reference.com

The 1971 Pirates team went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles in seven games to win the World Series.

Here are some of the former Pirates, who took part in the historic contest, talking about the game when the starters were all Black or Latino.