PINE GROVE — After a tight overtime loss in Week Seven against Annville-Cleona, Pequea Valley was toppled on the road Friday at Pine Grove, 43-6.

This marks the Cardinals’ second consecutive win over PV in nonleague play. The teams last met in 2011, when Pine Grove blanked the Braves 28-0.

Turning point

Up 15-0 late in the first quarter, Cardinals' RB Brody Robinson pounded in a 2-yard score, with 22 seconds left on the clock, to seal the Braves’ fate early on.

Player of the game

Pine Grove QB Josh Leininger connected on three key touchdown passes in the first half — 15- and 33-yarders to Dalton Geesey and a 10-yarder to Shea Morgan.

Key statistics

PV QB Nate Fisher completed 3 of 16 passes for 68 yards and a score.

The Braves were held to 67 yards of total offense, picking up two first downs.

Led by Leininger (12 of 24 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns) and Robinson (15 carries for 144 yards and three scores), the Cardinals’ pass-heavy offense racked up more than 300 yards of total offense in the first half.

COVID-19

Garden Spot High School recently required its football team to quarantine because of a potential exposure to the coronavirus. Consequently, the Spartans were forced to cancel their scheduled Week Eight meeting with PV.

PV (1-6) instead traveled 60 miles to Pine Grove (3-6) to close out its current 2020 schedule.

The roller-coaster ride

Coming off two consecutive 0-10 campaigns, PV made the most of a chance to snap its 24-game slide — previously the Lancaster-League League’s longest active losing streak — in Week Six with a 14-0 victory at Northern Lebanon.