The high school fall sports season is still on. For now.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday voted to push back the start of athletics until Aug. 24, so the board can have discussions with Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Health and Education — among others — about finding safe ways to get the fall season started.

Gov. Wolf on Thursday strongly recommended that all high school and youth sports be pushed back until at least Jan. 1 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, the PIAA board voted 30-2 to push everything back to Aug. 24, in hopes of using the next two weeks to strike up conversations with state officials about finding a safe way to get fall sports started.

“We’re going to reach out to the governors office and see if we can have a discussion about what was stated (Thursday),” PIAA executive director Dr. Bob Lombardi said. “The statement came at the end of his meeting, and there was no follow up. So we need to have some dialogue about where that date came from, among other things.”

Lombardi said the PIAA was blindsided by the governors Jan. 1 comment, and that his office received 5,500-plus emails and dozens of phone calls in the last 24 hours.

“Our intention,” Lombardi said, “is to give as many opportunities to our student-athletes as possible.”

Schools that were still targeted to start fall practice on time can begin on Aug. 24. The Lancaster-Lebanon League, which voted earlier this week to push back the start of football heat acclimatization practice to Aug. 31 and all other fall sports practices until Sept. 4, will stick with those dates.

After a 15-minute executive session to open Friday's meeting, Bill Marshall from District Six made a motion to defer the start of all fall sports for two weeks, until Aug. 24, so the PIAA can seek dialogue with the administration, the legislature, and all athletic stakeholders to obtain clarification on the possibility of safely conducting athletic activities in conjunction with the start of the school year.

Elco athletic director Doug Bohannon, the District Three chairperson, seconded the motion, and it passed by a 30-2 vote.

“There just wasn’t enough clarification, there wasn’t enough dialogue, and that’s why this two weeks is sitting there for us now,” Bohannon said. “The PIAA would like to get more information. What the governor said Thursday was not a mandate. It was not an order. It was a strong recommendation. Look, we love high school sports, and we’re passionate about our student-athletes, and we feel like we’re trying to give them an opportunity to play this fall.”

The PIAA board is set to meet again Aug. 21.

