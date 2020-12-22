The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors finalized a restructuring of the winter high school sports season during its meeting Wednesday.

The changes reflect, and are based on, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of extracurricular activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which lasts until 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.

If Wolf does not announce an extension of the shutdown between now and then, some schools will be able to play games the weekend of Jan. 8-9.

PIAA by-laws normally call for at least 15 practices before teams can play games. The change approved Wednesday will reduce the minimum number to 10, but also allow for the fact that some teams already had practices in before the shutdown.

In order to play or scrimmage Jan. 8, teams will have to have completed six or more practices before the shutdown, in which case they could practice every day from Jan. 4-7 to reach the 10-practice threshold.

Teams that had five practices pre-shutdown must practice five more times, and could play or scrimmage Jan. 9. Teams with four practices in must practice six more times before playing, teams with three must practice seven more, and so on.

Teams that have not practiced yet may begin playing after 10 practices.

In sports in which off-campus facilities are often used (bowling, gymnastics, rifle and swimming, five practices will be required before competition.

These changes are for winter sports only, and for the 2020-21 school year only.

“If teams had no preseason at all, you need 10 days, and then you could open up on (Jan.) 15th,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said. “It gives you some time to get through even the month of February pretty healthy. I think we maximized the opportunity today.’’

The board also approved moving the state team wrestling championships until after the individual state championships, which will be conducted on or around the weekend of March 12-13.

The team wrestling finals are normally held before the individual finals. The winter-sports season is expected to end with the state basketball finals March 26-27, but depending on availability of a facility - probably Hershey’s Giant Center - the team wrestling finals could extend into the following week.

In all winter sports, teams will be allowed to play games through March 27, regardless of whether they qualified for, or are eliminated from, district or state playoffs, provided they don’t exceed a prescribed maximum number of games per sport.

All of the above is contingent on Wolf not extending the shutdown past Jan. 4. If it is extended, the PIAA will have to reshuffle again. The board has scheduled its next meeting for Jan. 6.