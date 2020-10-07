Despite everything the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought, the end of the fall high school sports season is now foreseeable.

That means winter sports are coming, and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday it has a plan for that.

Basketball, wrestling, swimming, et al are scheduled to begin, remarkably enough, as originally scheduled, with practice starting Nov. 20 and games starting Dec. 11.

“But we have a long way to go to get there,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi admitted, in a meeting with media members after the PIAA Board of Directors met via Zoom Wednesday.

There were no completed state championships in basketball and swimming last school year, after the pandemic shut down schools and extracurriculars in March.

The next step for winter sports is meetings with district officials, sport steering committees, officials, coaches and sports medicine experts, a process Lombardi said will begin next week.

“We all need to be able to adapt and also to be flexible and patient,” he said.

That would also apply to a fall sports season now about a month old. Some schools began play in early September. Others were shut down by school boards until Jan. 1. Others opted out of the fall, and some of those have since opted back in.

Some of the opt-ins will play a partial fall season and resume fall sports in the spring. Some opt-outs will wedge a truncated fall season into the early spring, and manage to play a traditional spring season, etc. etc.

The Board of Directors Wednesday approved a modified seasonal calendar, compiled into a colorful and impressive Excel document by PIAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Byers for Wednesday’s meeting and approved on a second-reading basis by the Directors Wednesday. The vote on a third and final reading will come at the next Board meeting, at 2 p.m. Oct. 28.

Also approved on a second reading were tweaks to the fall state tournament brackets and formats to reflect Districts 8 and 11 opting out of the state football playoffs and District 12 (Philadelphia) opting back in.

In August, District 12 shut down all sports until Jan. 1. However, several Philadelphia Catholic League schools, including national power St. Joseph’s Prep, are playing independent football schedules.

In class 6A, for example, the District 12 champ (which figures to be St. Joe’s Prep) has been inserted into the state playoffs in the semifinal round.

Lombardi said he approves of Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s amended guidance on spectator limits announced Tuesday, which are now based on a percentage of the capacity of the venue. Wolf’s previous recommendation was a limit of 250 people for outdoor gatherings and 25 for indoor gatherings.

Lombardi said the PIAA will use the revised guidance for state playoff and championship games.

“Being able to have girls volleyball teams sit on the bench and accommodate their parents is a big deal,” Lombardi said.

“With the numbers we have, we believe we can host interdistrict play and get the players in they don’t have to sit out in the hallway. So we think it’s a step in the right direction and if things go well maybe the restrictions could be loosened even more based on the size of the facility.”