Trinity High School in Camp Hill and Lincoln Park Charter near Pittsburgh played for the Class 3A boys’ basketball state championship in 2019.

Both schools were through to the 2020 state quarterfinals when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season in March.

Both schools have six “success points,” four for reaching the finals last year, two for reaching the quarterfinals this year. Both schools admit to having at least one transfer in their program.

Both schools are apparently over the threshold - six success points plus one transfer over a two-year enrollment cycle - to move up in class for the next two years under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Competition Formula, adopted in 2018 and fully in effect now, for the first time.

Both schools are appealing, PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Friday.

So are the girls’ programs from Dunmore and Delone Catholic, which also played for the 3A state championship in 2019.

“We’re not averse to going up,’’ Lincoln Park coach Mike Bariski told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review last week. “I just totally disagree with the process.’’

Bariski’s objection has to do with counting success points from a tournament that wasn’t completed.

“You’re letting a lot of schools off the hook,’’ he said. “It’s a process that’s measuring us by a different standard than everybody else.’’

Not everybody else. Fifteen schools, eight in boys’ basketball and seven in girls, have six success points for the just-ended cycle.

They include many familiar state powers - Archbishop Wood, Imhotep Charter, Bonner-Prendergast, Math, Civics & Sciences, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Chartiers Valley, et al.

Twenty-one other schools, 10 boys and 11 girls (Lancaster Catholic among them), could have compiled six points by reaching this year’s state finals or semifinals.

For the 15 schools over the threshold, the PIAA staff looked at eligibility lists for 2017-18, 18-19 and 19-20, looking for students who were on one list and not a previous one. Any such student was deemed a “potential transfer.’’

The schools were then asked to either acknowledge that the student was a transfer, or explain the student’s presence on the list one year and not another. Possible reasons are obvious and multiple: the student was sick or injured or academically ineligible one of the years, or simply chose to try out for the team one year and not another, etc.

The potential transfer numbers were somehow made public last week, and were eye-popping without context.

Sankofa Freedom Academy, a Class A charter school in Philadelphia, has 15 potential boys’ transfers. The Bishop Guilfoyle boys, AA from the Altoona area, had 14. Trinity has 12 and Lincoln Park 11.

Again, this does not mean those schools had anything like that number of actual transfers, although media reports last week indicated even some coaches and administrators around the state didn’t realize that.

“I guarantee you 99 out of 100 people who saw that thought that’s what it meant,’’ said Trinity coach Larry Kostelac.

The competition formula applies only to football (where the transfer minimum is three) and basketball. Six football programs will be moving up in class due to the formula next season: Archbishop Wood (had been 5A), Imhotep Charter (4A), Erie Cathedral Prep (3A), Aliquippa (3A), Farrell (1A) and Lackawanna Trail (1A).

Southern Columbia and Wilmington, both 2A, appealed and won.

Archbishop Wood and Farrell appealed and lost.

Class 6A is not affected by the formula, since 6A schools have nowhere to move up to.

The PIAA expects to announce results of the basketball appeals May 20.