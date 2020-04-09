What seemed inevitable is now official: High school sports in Pennsylvania have been canceled for the remainder of the school year.

The closure of Commonwealth schools through the end of the current school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, as announced Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf, made the ending of scholastic sports a certainty, and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed that Thursday.

“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said via a prepared statement.

“However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”

High school sports have also been canceled in 17 other states.

"We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” Lombardi's statement continued.

“As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise in its membership during the pandemic.

The closure means schools will be shut down through June 30, the formal end of the school year.

The PIAA, in its statement, said it “remains hopeful that summer activities will be able to commence July 1, (but) it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time.’’

The spring sports season had not begun, with the exception of a few boys tennis matches, when PIAA suspended all competitions and practices March 12. The boys and girls basketball championships were at the quarterfinal stage, and the Class 2A swimming and diving championships were also incomplete.

Wolf announced a 10-day closure of all schools on March 13. That order was then extended to April 6, and later changed to an indefinite closure.

Although the PIAA has followed Wolf’s lead through the pandemic, it had issued a statement Thursday, just hours before Wolf announced the shutdown, that included, “As there are many questions on whether or not we will play again, this is a question that cannot be answered at this time.’’

It added that Wolf “asserted that it is too early to tell about football season in the fall.’’

“(The shutdown is) not much of a surprise,’’ said Lancaster Catholic boys basketball coach Joe Klazas, whose team was still alive in the Class 4A state tournament.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get to pursue the ultimate goal, but we’re looking as this season as a fantastic year.’’

Klazas said he’s stayed in contact with his players remotely, and is planning a video teleconference with the entire team as soon as Friday.

“Obviously, I feel bad for the spring sport kids, especially the seniors,’’ he said. “This is certainly something new for us. It’s devastating.’’

"We've all kind of been holding out hope, but in the back of everyone's mind, we kind of knew this day was coming,’’ said Lancaster Catholic girls coach Charlie Detz, whose team is also a state quarterfinalist.

“It's unfortunate. But this is all about keeping everyone safe and healthy, so the PIAA really had no choice."