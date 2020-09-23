The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted Wednesday to set dates, venues and brackets for fall sports championships.

The biggest news from Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the PIAA board of directors, however, was what the directors didn’t do: limit the right of local school boards to determine how many spectators may attend games.

“We would like to have athletes’ families - mom and dad, grandma and grandpop - be able to watch the games,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said after the meeting.

“We’ve already heard stories of athletes getting hurt, and having to get on the phone to the parents. We’re trying to signal to schools to make their own, individual assessments.’’

The issue has become political and emotional. The Pa. General Assembly on Sept. 2 passed House Bill 2787, which guaranteed local school boards the authority to set spectator limits despite guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf that set limits of 250 people at outdoor gatherings, and 25 people at indoor gatherings.

Last week federal District Court Judge William S. Stickman IV, ruling on a lawsuit, called Wolf’s limitations unconstitutional.

Wolf vetoed 2787 Monday, calling it “completely unnecessary.’’

The State House failed to override the veto in a vote that took place in Harrisburg while the PIAA was meeting Wednesday. Twenty-five house members who voted for the bill voted against the override, which requires a two-thirds majority.

The Eastern Lancaster County School District’s board voted unanimously Monday to increase spectator limits at its events to 33 percent of capacity, or roughly 990 people outdoors and 148 indoors.

That decision, “reverberated throughout the state,’’ according to PIAA lobbyist Andy Goodman.

Wolf has repeatedly said school boards already have the authority 2787 supposedly gave them, but is concerned about having flexibility in case of COVID-19 breakouts, according to House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny/Westmoreland, who voted no on the override Wednesday.

“We had a good discussion with the governor about trying to work with a percentage of capacity,” Dermody told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“He’s willing to talk about that. That’s an important factor where we can safely increase the capacity both indoors and outdoors.”

Wolf has asked the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to grant him a stay of Stickman’s ruling. That decision could come within a week, PIAA lawyer Alan Boynton told the PIAA board Wednesday.

For district and state playoffs, spectator numbers would likely be determined by PIAA in consult with its Sports Medicine Advisory Board, Lombardi said.

The following schedule and formats for fall-sports state championships were approved Wednesday:

Golf: Individual championship Oct. 21-22, team championship Oct. 23 at Briarwood Golf Course in York.

Girls’ tennis: Team championship Oct. 31, individual and doubles championship Nov. 7 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Girls’ volleyball: Nov. 21 at Cumberland Valley H.S.

Cross country: Boys’ and girls Class A Nov. 6, boys’ and girls’ AA and AAA Nv. 7 at Hershey Parkview.

Field hockey: Nov. 21 at Whitehall H.S.

Soccer: Nov. 20-21 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Football: Nov. 27-28 at Hersheypark Stadium (games each day at 11 a.m., 3:30 and 8 p.m.).

The directors also approved a cooperative agreement between Penn Manor High School and The Stone Independent School in football, boys’ and girls’ soccer and boys’ and girls’ volleyball.