The PIAA has a strong message for school districts and athletic programs across the state:

Do not go over Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate of 25 people at an indoor event and 250 people at an outdoor event at sporting events this fall.

Lancaster-Lebanon League tennis matches and football scrimmages start Friday, regular-season football games begin next Friday, and all other sports get underway the week of Sept. 21. Girls volleyball is the only indoor sport on the league’s fall schedule.

PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi reached out to all 12 districts this week, making his point clear in a letter to those leaders: Stick to the 25/250 numbers, or there could be consequences moving forward.

Gov. Wolf has vowed to veto the HB 2787 bill that passed in the State Senate earlier this week. The bill gives individual school districts the power to determine how many people will be let into sporting events this fall, while schools and teams continue to follow strict COVID-19 protocols.

If schools violate the 25/250 numbers, Lombardi said, it could cause a rift with the state’s General Assembly, which is keeping tabs on the PIAA and its member schools to make sure everyone is following coronavirus protocols.

HB 2787 passed the House by a 155-47 vote, and it passed the Senate by a 39-11 vote.

Here is Lombardi’s letter to the district executive directors across the state:

Thank you for your efforts in dealing with the reopening of schools, and the initiation of starting a new school year academically and athletically. There’s enough challenges to go around for everyone.

Just following up on (Wednesday’s) action by the Senate in passing HB 2787 that has been criticized by the Governor’s spokesperson, and she indicated that he will veto it.

If that happens, the General Assembly will have to pass this bill on a 2/3 majority to override the veto and it would become law. That leads us to this unpopular position for this weekend and next week. The indoor limits of 25 people and outdoor limits of 250 are in effect. They have been issued as an order of the Governor. We cannot have schools violate this order.

If schools violate this, it will cause us, as an organization, a huge problem to keep our support in the General Assembly, who expect us to play by the rules and work through the process for change.

We live by the same type of standard, so please share with your schools and constituents, we will follow the order and work through the process for change. Failing to do that may place all of us in a precarious position, and give the administration fuel to change their mind and mandate actions that may be more restrictive to our schools.

As stated by Senator Corman (on Wednesday) ... “what the Governor giveth, the Governor can taketh away.”

