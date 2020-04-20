The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association published a Frequently Asked Questions release Monday to address issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights:

*The current school closings are for the 2019-20 school year, which formally ends June 30. That does not necessarily mean schools open for camps, open gyms, training, etc. July 1.

“While PIAA remains hopeful that summer activities will be able to commence July 1, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time,’’ the FAQ reads.

*For now, fall sports are scheduled to begin as planned.

The PIAA will continue to monitor the governor’s office and relevant state agencies for information and advice.

*Spring-sport athletes who lost their season due to the current school closures will not receive an extra year of eligibility.

Students have four consecutive years beyond eighth grade to complete athletic eligibility. The repeating of a grade for athletic purposes is not permitted.

*Transfer students who would have had to sit out this spring because of their transfer under PIAA regulations, will be eligible as soon as sports resume.

The current season will count as their season of ineligibility.

*Coaches can coach, within strict limits.

Coaches are permitted to provide workouts and guidance remotely, so long as the activity is voluntary. Coaches who run camps, clinics or provide other instruction privately, outside their duties with a school, “would be subject to the timelines/guidelines as detailed by Governor Wolf. If the order were to change, further guidance would be provided.’’

*The PIAA’s competition formula - informally known as the success formula - is still in effect in basketball, even though the state basketball championships ended at the quarterfinals.

The formula requires programs that compile six success points, through postseason performance and a number of transfer players, over a two-year period, to move up in class the following year.

*Fans can request a refund for tickets purchased in advance for state basketball tournament games.

For the state championship finals, email to the Hershey Giant Center ticket office (hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com). For all other games, contact the school where the purchase was made.